This Midwest 'Trail Lover's Paradise' Is A Riverfront State Park With Modern Campgrounds, Cabins, And Ravines
New Harmony, one of Indiana's best small towns, is a real utopia in the Midwest. At least, that was the goal. The town once served as the home of not one, but two separate utopian communities. A German named Johann Georg Rapp and his religious separatist group, the Harmonie (or Harmony) Society, came first, founding the village in 1814. Welsh philosopher Robert Owen arrived about a decade later, buying up the 20,000 acres of land on the Wabash River in the hopes of establishing a model community rooted in social equality.
Needless to say, both experimental societies failed. But you can still see remnants of them today by touring the old homes in New Harmony's historic district, not to mention the ever-winding meditation labyrinths. However, if you want a real taste of the Garden of Eden, head to the dreamy Harmonie State Park. This Posey County wilderness area lies on the outskirts of town right along the meandering river. Encompassing a little over 3,400 acres, the park has a varied terrain marked by swampy sloughs, rolling hills, lofty trees, and deep ravines cut by glacial meltwaters during the Ice Age.
Dubbed a "trail lover's paradise" by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Harmonie has miles of trails for ramblers, runners, cyclists, mountain bikers, horseback riders, wildlife watchers, and every type of adventurer in between. Put simply, there's a little something fun for everyone. You may even want to stay a night or two because the park's family campground has cozy modern cabins, giving you the chance to wake up to nature right at your front door.
Hike, camp, and relax in Harmonie
Get outside in Harmonie, an idyllic getaway without the bustle of contemporary life. "Best state park I've visited. Beautifully maintained, family-friendly with cabins, camping, biking, hiking, and canoeing. Perfect setting," one past parkgoer shared on Tripadvisor. The park has eight different hiking trails, four of which are easy to navigate, while the other half are only moderately challenging. Trail #4 is the longest, spanning 2.5 miles one way. You'll have to trek up steep hills and journey across two streams, so be sure to bring the proper footwear. If you want an easier jaunt, head out on the 0.25-mile River Walk, which winds along the rustling waters of the Wabash River.
Prefer to explore on two wheels? Strap on a helmet and tackle the park's breathtaking trails that every biker should visit at least once. Rather trudge it on four legs? Then giddy up on either of the two horse trails: the moderate 4-mile Locust Knoll or the easy 3.5-mile Wabash route. If you're dreaming of a more relaxing afternoon, you can tuck into a packed lunch at one of the park's eight picnic areas. They're all great, but the Wabash River picnic area does have riverfront views.
Now brace yourself for some bad news: Due to a sharp decline in its use, Harmonie's Olympic-sized swimming pool has been closed permanently — water slide and all. On the bright side, there is still far more to see in the park, including the aforementioned spacious cabins. So, grab all the items you need for a quick and easy camping retreat, and don't forget to check out the park's nature center, too!
Planning your Harmonie retreat
Before you go wild in Indiana, here's what you need to know. Harmonie State Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., although some facilities may have limited hours. The park office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the nature center is available each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Like most Indiana State Parks, you'll have to pay an entrance fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for those coming in from out of state. Also, be sure to respect — and keep a safe distance away from — any wildlife you encounter. Feeding animals, such as deer, is not only prohibited but can cause the critters serious harm, so be sure to safely store all of your snacks, too. You may want to check out a detailed map of the park online to get a lay of the land before you visit.
Tucked away in the southwestern corner of Indiana, Harmonie may be off the beaten path, but not so much that it's difficult to get to. The park is only about 30 miles northwest of Evansville, which does have a small regional airport as well as plenty of hotel accommodations for every budget. Options include the Hampton Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hyatt Place, and Comfort Inn & Suites, to name a few. You can also find lodging closer to the park in New Harmony. Enjoy a historic stay at the A.C. Thomas House Bed & Breakfast Inn, housed in a Queen Anne Victorian mansion built in 1899. Or check into the New Harmony Inn Resort & Conference Center, which has overall good reviews on Tripadvisor.