This Midwest 'Trail Lover's Paradise' Is A Riverfront State Park With Modern Campgrounds, Cabins, And Ravines

New Harmony, one of Indiana's best small towns, is a real utopia in the Midwest. At least, that was the goal. The town once served as the home of not one, but two separate utopian communities. A German named Johann Georg Rapp and his religious separatist group, the Harmonie (or Harmony) Society, came first, founding the village in 1814. Welsh philosopher Robert Owen arrived about a decade later, buying up the 20,000 acres of land on the Wabash River in the hopes of establishing a model community rooted in social equality.

Needless to say, both experimental societies failed. But you can still see remnants of them today by touring the old homes in New Harmony's historic district, not to mention the ever-winding meditation labyrinths. However, if you want a real taste of the Garden of Eden, head to the dreamy Harmonie State Park. This Posey County wilderness area lies on the outskirts of town right along the meandering river. Encompassing a little over 3,400 acres, the park has a varied terrain marked by swampy sloughs, rolling hills, lofty trees, and deep ravines cut by glacial meltwaters during the Ice Age.

Dubbed a "trail lover's paradise" by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Harmonie has miles of trails for ramblers, runners, cyclists, mountain bikers, horseback riders, wildlife watchers, and every type of adventurer in between. Put simply, there's a little something fun for everyone. You may even want to stay a night or two because the park's family campground has cozy modern cabins, giving you the chance to wake up to nature right at your front door.