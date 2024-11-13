Find 'Utopia In The Midwest' At One Of Indiana's Best Small Towns Full Of Art And Antiques
Indiana has some underrated gems. There's an unparalleled state park with the best fall foliage views and Crown Point, the charming small town near Lake Michigan. Add to the list is an eclectic small town where two attempts were made to build utopian communities: New Harmony.
Initially called "neu Harmonie," the town of 700 was founded in 1814 by Johann Georg Rapp and his German Lutheran separatists, who left their homes in Harmonie, Pennsylvania, to build a utopia in the wilderness. They cleared 2,000 acres of land and built 180 buildings along the Wabash River. They also developed various industries, from brewing to textiles and barrel-making. Ten years later, they sold the town to Welsh-born Robert Owen, and he and geologist William Maclure aspired to build an egalitarian community.
Today, the town continues to be a haven for creatives and intellectuals. First Brush of Spring is a plein air art festival where artists from across the country camp out with their easels, canvas, and paints to create their masterpieces. The idyllic town is 26 miles northeast of Evansville and perfect for a weekend trip. It has something for everyone — tours, garden labyrinths, contemporary art galleries, and antique shopping.
The best way to get around New Harmony is by golf cart. The Town Hall offers one-day permits for $5 per cart, and you can rent a golf cart from New Harmony Golf Cart Company.
Explore the historic sites and unique attractions
To get the lay of the land, you can join the History Tour, which starts at the Atheneum Visitors Center. It's a two-hour tram tour to see significant sites, such as the Lenz House, a Harmonist house from the early 1800s. Tours are offered every day except for Mondays. If you want something less conventional, the Haunted New Harmony walking tour might be right up your alley.
The Roofless Church is a promenade the size of a whole city block. It has a distinctive, modernist structure created by architect Philip Johnson that looks like a round, collapsed roof. Following Owen's beliefs, the cathedral is open to all faiths.
The Harmonists also built a shrub labyrinth in the early 19th century as a place of contemplation. New Harmony Labyrinth, located on the main street, only has one path to the center, symbolizing the pioneers' efforts to identify the true course of life. The Cathedral Labyrinth is the second maze in town, and it's a copy of Chartres Cathedral's labyrinth in France. Both attractions are free of charge.
In 1838, geologist William Maclure founded the Working Men's Institute. It's still an operational library and a natural history museum that houses objects used by pioneering American geologists, cultural artifacts, rock specimens, and more.
The buzzing downtown of art and culture
For art lovers, the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art, managed by the University of Southern Indiana, is a gem that offers engaging exhibitions and public events in Southern Indiana. It also has a gift shop offering artist-made home decor, ceramics, jewelry, and more. Hoosier Art Salon Gallery's New Harmony branch highlights emerging and established Indiana artists.
Like Michigan's ultimate antique destination, Thumb Coast, New Harmony is a trove of goodies from the bygone era. The town hosts an Antique Show & Cruise-In every year, where 50 booths showcase a dazzling selection of vintage and antique silverware, jewelry, furniture, and more. Also, check out the Antique Emporium and Firehouse Antiques Advertising, a store specializing in Americana that's located in a former firehouse built in 1899. Both are located in beautiful downtown New Harmony.
Head to Thrall's Opera House for a local performance. It's housed in the former Rooming House 4, a dormitory for single men during the Harmonist times. If you're hungry after all of the exploring, head to a local fine-dining favorite, the Red Geranium Restaurant, for their fried goat cheese or French Onion Soup. Say's Restaurant is also a great choice. The colorful and welcoming building serves comfort food on the weekends.