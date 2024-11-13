Find 'Utopia In The Midwest' At One Of Indiana's Best Small Towns Full Of Art And Antiques

Indiana has some underrated gems. There's an unparalleled state park with the best fall foliage views and Crown Point, the charming small town near Lake Michigan. Add to the list is an eclectic small town where two attempts were made to build utopian communities: New Harmony.

Initially called "neu Harmonie," the town of 700 was founded in 1814 by Johann Georg Rapp and his German Lutheran separatists, who left their homes in Harmonie, Pennsylvania, to build a utopia in the wilderness. They cleared 2,000 acres of land and built 180 buildings along the Wabash River. They also developed various industries, from brewing to textiles and barrel-making. Ten years later, they sold the town to Welsh-born Robert Owen, and he and geologist William Maclure aspired to build an egalitarian community.

Today, the town continues to be a haven for creatives and intellectuals. First Brush of Spring is a plein air art festival where artists from across the country camp out with their easels, canvas, and paints to create their masterpieces. The idyllic town is 26 miles northeast of Evansville and perfect for a weekend trip. It has something for everyone — tours, garden labyrinths, contemporary art galleries, and antique shopping.

The best way to get around New Harmony is by golf cart. The Town Hall offers one-day permits for $5 per cart, and you can rent a golf cart from New Harmony Golf Cart Company.