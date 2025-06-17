San Francisco's Fine Arts Museum Is One Of The Best In The Country, Dripping With European Masterpieces

When travelers think of San Francisco, iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge come to mind, but the city is also a dream come true for art lovers. Perched in Lincoln Park with sweeping bay views is the Legion of Honor, one of the city's leading art museums that opened in 1924. The museum was pioneered by art collectors Alma de Bretteville Spreckels and her husband, Adolph Spreckels. Inspired by the French Pavilion at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition held in San Francisco in 1915, Alma had a duplicate built to house her growing art collection. The fair's French pavilion was originally based on the 18th-century Palace of the Legion of Honor in Paris, from which the art museum gets its name.

The museum's collection is world-class, ranging from Egyptian antiquities and extraordinary period rooms to portraits by iconic European artists such as Rembrandt van Rijn and Claude Monet. The museum is particularly known for its collection of sculptures by Auguste Rodin, many of which were personally purchased by Alma. The Legion of Honor also features extensive collections of porcelain and graphic arts on paper. The museum's property offers stunning bay views and outdoor sculpture.

The Legion of Honor is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per adult, but there is free entry for all to the permanent collection after 4:30 p.m. The museum is located in Lincoln Park, about 17 miles from San Francisco International Airport. Free parking is available, and the museum can also be easily reached by public transportation.