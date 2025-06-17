San Francisco's Fine Arts Museum Is One Of The Best In The Country, Dripping With European Masterpieces
When travelers think of San Francisco, iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge come to mind, but the city is also a dream come true for art lovers. Perched in Lincoln Park with sweeping bay views is the Legion of Honor, one of the city's leading art museums that opened in 1924. The museum was pioneered by art collectors Alma de Bretteville Spreckels and her husband, Adolph Spreckels. Inspired by the French Pavilion at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition held in San Francisco in 1915, Alma had a duplicate built to house her growing art collection. The fair's French pavilion was originally based on the 18th-century Palace of the Legion of Honor in Paris, from which the art museum gets its name.
The museum's collection is world-class, ranging from Egyptian antiquities and extraordinary period rooms to portraits by iconic European artists such as Rembrandt van Rijn and Claude Monet. The museum is particularly known for its collection of sculptures by Auguste Rodin, many of which were personally purchased by Alma. The Legion of Honor also features extensive collections of porcelain and graphic arts on paper. The museum's property offers stunning bay views and outdoor sculpture.
The Legion of Honor is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per adult, but there is free entry for all to the permanent collection after 4:30 p.m. The museum is located in Lincoln Park, about 17 miles from San Francisco International Airport. Free parking is available, and the museum can also be easily reached by public transportation.
What to see in the Legion of Honor
Entering the impressive museum sets the stage for the artistic masterpieces to come. Inside, the grandeur is apparent with an enormous rotunda that leads into the galleries and the two wings. The soaring Rodin Gallery is nearby, home to the country's most impressive collection of Rodin sculptures. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes that the Legion of Honor is "a perfect size without being overwhelming. The Rodin collection is amazing and there are some beautiful paintings to see." Another highlight here is the Spreckels Pipe Organ, built in 1924; every Saturday at 4 p.m., there is a free organ concert for visitors.
After marveling at the Rodin sculptures, pass into the Salon Doré, a Louis XVI-era salon from Paris that was transported to the museum. With its gilded paneling, silk upholstered seating, and fine antiques, the room immerses you in the elegance of 18th-century France. On the other side of the Spreckels Gallery is another room that was brought from France: the Louis XV room, an oak-paneled masterpiece from Rouen.
Throughout the galleries, legendary European masterpieces are on view, from portraits by El Greco, Anthony van Dyck, Rembrandt, Peter Paul Rubens, and Jacques-Louis David to Impressionist landscapes by Claude Monet (such as his famous "Water Lilies") and Vincent van Gogh. The lower level of the Legion of Honor continues to stun with its magnificent collection, including the Bowles Porcelain Gallery and the Hall of Antiquities.
What to see around the Legion of Honor
While the array of beautiful paintings beckons, the exterior of the museum also deserves proper exploration. Spend some time on the museum's grounds, admiring its sculpture collection. The museum's courtyard is anchored by a large-scale bronze of Auguste Rodin's iconic "The Thinker." Past the sculpture, you'll see a small transparent pyramid, inspired by I.M. Pei's glass pyramid at the Louvre. Set against the backdrop of the San Francisco Bay, the museum's front terrace showcases two large-scale bronze figures by Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington, a pioneering American sculptor in the early 20th century. Her commanding works portraying Joan of Arc and the Spanish knight El Cid stand sentient overlooking the water. In front of the museum's fountain is an abstract, red-toned steel masterpiece by Mark di Suvero titled "Pax Jerusalemme." Stop for lunch or a snack at the museum's café, tucked on a lush terrace with a Rodin bronze bust in view.
The museum's prime location in Lincoln Park means there's plenty to explore in nature after your tour. Hikers can embark on lush trails weaving down to the water and unique attractions, such as the stony Land's End Labyrinth and the colorfully tiled Lincoln Park Steps. Throughout the trails, you can even come across one of the San Francisco Bay's beautiful secret swings that were installed throughout the city in 2018. History lovers should also not miss the nearby Sutro Baths, a historic ocean-fed bath with wild coastal views.