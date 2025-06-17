California's Under-The-Radar Sierra Nevada Gem Is A Series Of Ethereal Emerald Swim Pools Near Lake Tahoe
Along the South Yuba River in the middle of the Tahoe National Forest, a collection of ethereal pools makes a worthwhile stopping point in the California foothills. Emerald Pools is a hiking area complete with gorgeous swimming holes that seem to have earned their name based on their sparkling waters. This out-of-the-way recreation area could be a quick pit-stop after visiting Lake Tahoe or a multi-day adventure, depending on your interest in hiking, swimming, and more.
The Emerald Pools are about an hour's drive from Lake Tahoe's scenic shores. If you plan to visit Emerald Pools, staying somewhere local might be more convenient. For example, Dutch Flat is a Gold Rush town with easy access to nearby lakes and is less than 30 miles away. Of course, camping is also an option, and either location lets you explore the area more in-depth.
There is plenty to explore in the Tahoe National Forest and the surrounding Sierra Nevada Mountains, so we highly recommend making time to see (and splash around in) the Emerald Pools before venturing further into the national forest.
Ways to explore the Emerald Pools
The highlight of Emerald Pools is, of course, the pools themselves! You'll have to judge the similarity to actual emeralds in person, but visitor photos showcase the water's range of gorgeous green hues. Water activities might be the most attractive way to spend an afternoon at Emerald Pools, but recreation in the Tahoe National Forest also includes biking, horseback riding, and even off-road vehicle use in designated areas. If you're planning on camping, make sure you get a campfire permit for the Tahoe National Forest, which is required for the use of grills, stoves, and fires outside of recreation areas. Visitors should also note that dogs are allowed.
Hiking is a popular activity in the area, with visitors praising the easy trail down to the water and the views. If you're feeling adventurous and want to pack as much recreation into a day trip as possible, consider hiking to Lake Spaulding. The Emerald Ponds to Lake Spaulding route spans 2.6 miles and is moderately challenging, but the scenery is beautiful. Whether you stop by for a picnic or explore a bit deeper into the surrounding forest, Emerald Pools is worth taking note of.
Getting to the under-the-radar Emerald Pools
If you're tempted to pack up and head out to Emerald Pools, there are a few things to know. For example, the pools themselves are just upstream from where the Jordan Creek meets the South Yuba River. However, the Emerald Pools Trailhead Parking area is further downriver, just past the South Yuba River Bridge. If you're driving to Emerald Pools and want to start at the end of the trailhead, head for the parking area just off Bowman Lake Road. Parking can be hard to come by during busy times, so aim to arrive early!
Before you visit, note that the Emerald Pools are open to hiking and biking year-round, but weather conditions could impact your ability to get there. Though Nevada City itself does not often receive snow, road closures could impact your trip in the winter months. In the summer, expect crowds, a brief hike to the pools, and some rock hopping to get down to the water.
Many visitors also report an excess of bugs. Prepare with bug spray, sun protection, and plenty of hydration, and you're on track toward having a bite-free and relaxing time, whether you're sticking to the water or exploring more of the Tahoe National Forest. And, if you find yourself with extra time, consider a visit to nearby Truckee, another hidden Sierra Nevada paradise, just a 35-minute drive away.