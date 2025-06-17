California's Under-The-Radar Sierra Nevada Gem Is A Series Of Ethereal Emerald Swim Pools Near Lake Tahoe

Along the South Yuba River in the middle of the Tahoe National Forest, a collection of ethereal pools makes a worthwhile stopping point in the California foothills. Emerald Pools is a hiking area complete with gorgeous swimming holes that seem to have earned their name based on their sparkling waters. This out-of-the-way recreation area could be a quick pit-stop after visiting Lake Tahoe or a multi-day adventure, depending on your interest in hiking, swimming, and more.

The Emerald Pools are about an hour's drive from Lake Tahoe's scenic shores. If you plan to visit Emerald Pools, staying somewhere local might be more convenient. For example, Dutch Flat is a Gold Rush town with easy access to nearby lakes and is less than 30 miles away. Of course, camping is also an option, and either location lets you explore the area more in-depth.

There is plenty to explore in the Tahoe National Forest and the surrounding Sierra Nevada Mountains, so we highly recommend making time to see (and splash around in) the Emerald Pools before venturing further into the national forest.