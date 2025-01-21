Hidden In California's Sierra Nevada Is An Under-The-Radar Mountain Hub For Outdoor Activities

California's Sierra Nevada mountains are the state's largest mountain range, full of outdoor adventure and picturesque destinations. Running 400 miles from north to south, and varying between 50 and 80 miles wide, this region boasts a variety of unique destinations, including Sierra City, a secret California town where outdoor adventures are endless. Another under-the-radar mountain hub for outdoor activities of the Sierra Nevadas is Truckee, located along California's Interstate 80, which makes for a scenic road trip to escape Sacramento's city life, only 16 miles from Lake Tahoe.

Truckee is rich in history, which dates back to 1844, when its name first came into existence when white settlers named a helpful Paiute Indian chief "Truckee" upon hearing him introduce himself in what sounded like "Tro-kay." It served as a route on the California Trail of emigrants heading west from 1846 to 1848, as the 1866 site of the first lumber mill, the 1867 construction of the Central Pacific railroad over the mountains, and the first ice harvesting in the Basin in 1868. The most tragic chapter occurred in 1847 when The Donner Party, a group of 87 explorers were headed through Truckee on the California Trail, when a harsh winter storm (over what is now called Donner Pass) halted their journey. More than half the group died before reaching the destination, with survivors reportedly resorting to cannibalism. Truckee became home to winter carnivals and sports in the early 1900s, and as a movie filming destination for 82 movies between 1910 and 1941.