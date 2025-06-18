One Of Nevada's Most Underrated State Parks Offers Endless Outdoor Recreation In A Scenic Canyon

When someone says "Nevada," most people immediately think of Las Vegas or Lake Tahoe. While both are popular destinations for good reason, there are numerous overlooked locales in Nevada offering wildlife, hiking, and other outdoor adventure. One such underrated destination is Echo Canyon State Park.

From around 700 until 1300 A.D., the nomadic Fremont people spent part of each year in Echo Canyon, hunting and fishing there to survive. Later, some of the westward-bound Mormon settlers put down roots in the area, as there was more than enough water for farming and ranching. Agriculture is still of vital importance to the Dry Valley community. In fact, Echo Dam was constructed in 1970 to aid residents in irrigating their crops and watering their livestock. The resulting reservoir became popular for water sports and fishing.

Located near Pioche, this eastern Nevada state park welcomes guests all year long. Before you leave Pioche, you should stock up on any needed camping supplies, food, or fuel at one of the local gas stations or markets, as there are no general stores inside Echo Canyon State Park.