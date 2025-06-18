One Of Nevada's Most Underrated State Parks Offers Endless Outdoor Recreation In A Scenic Canyon
When someone says "Nevada," most people immediately think of Las Vegas or Lake Tahoe. While both are popular destinations for good reason, there are numerous overlooked locales in Nevada offering wildlife, hiking, and other outdoor adventure. One such underrated destination is Echo Canyon State Park.
From around 700 until 1300 A.D., the nomadic Fremont people spent part of each year in Echo Canyon, hunting and fishing there to survive. Later, some of the westward-bound Mormon settlers put down roots in the area, as there was more than enough water for farming and ranching. Agriculture is still of vital importance to the Dry Valley community. In fact, Echo Dam was constructed in 1970 to aid residents in irrigating their crops and watering their livestock. The resulting reservoir became popular for water sports and fishing.
Located near Pioche, this eastern Nevada state park welcomes guests all year long. Before you leave Pioche, you should stock up on any needed camping supplies, food, or fuel at one of the local gas stations or markets, as there are no general stores inside Echo Canyon State Park.
Enjoy the great outdoors in Echo Canyon State Park
Echo Canyon State Park has two campgrounds to accommodate overnight visitors. The North Campground has more than 30 sites with gazebos and grills, while the RV Campground has 20 sites offering full hookups. Access to flush toilets and fresh drinking water is available at both locations. The park also has an outdoor theater and large picnic area. Campsite reservations are accepted, but not required. Fees for Nevada residents range from $5 for a day-use pass to $15 per night for a campsite, as of this writing (extra fees are incurred for your boat and/or if using a site with hookups). Non-residents pay a few dollars more in fees. The campground at Echo Canyon makes a perfect stop before exploring more destinations in the area, such as one sleepy Nevada town offering otherworldly scenery.
Many species of birds call the park home. Herons and mallard ducks are frequently seen at the reservoir, and keep your eyes peeled for the trumpeter swans that make a rare appearance, along with eagles, ravens, and roadrunners. You might also spot jackrabbits, coyotes, deer, and even the occasional bobcat while exploring.
The reservoir is routinely stocked with rainbow trout and largemouth bass, making it a favorite spot among anglers. It's also popular with swimmers, who find the water refreshing after a long day exploring the area. If you prefer to stay on land, Ash Canyon Trail is a 2.5-mile loop that showcases the stunning volcanic rock that formed the canyon. Hikers will gain 800 feet of elevation in less than half a mile before making it to the rim and heading down into Ash Canyon.
Getting to Echo Canyon and extending your stay
You can reach Echo Canyon by flying into Las Vegas Airport and then driving north about five hours to reach the park. The region is hot during the summer months and cooler during the wintertime. The area is prone to thunderstorms and sometimes has snow in the winter. Visitors will pass through a small community called Pioche a few miles before they reach the park, which also offers short-term vacation rentals for those who don't prefer camping. Alternatively, the town's historic Overland Hotel & Saloon is reportedly haunted, which may make for an interesting stay if you're not easily spooked.
Regardless of where you sleep, plan to spend a day or two enjoying Pioche after you have finished hiking and exploring the canyon. Formerly a thriving silver boomtown, the area is steeped in the history of the Wild West and has some buildings that have been there for over 150 years. Relics from the town's mining days are still present, including the only gravity-powered tramway left in Nevada. Take a self-guided walking tour around the area, or visit the Lincoln County Historical Museum to learn more about the community.
There are only a handful of bars in Pioche, down from the several dozen it boasted at the height of its popularity. During its heyday, Pioche had a reputation for being as wild as places like "Cowboy Capital" Dodge City; in the 1870s, more than half of the murders committed in the state happened at Pioche. An entire section at the back of the Boot Hill Cemetery is dubbed "Murderer's Row" due to the sheer volume of lives lost. While it may be grisly, it's worth a visit to learn more about this town's past.