Nevada's Sleepy Town Near Several Popular Destinations Offers Sand Dune Trails And Otherworldly Scenery
Experience a holiday to remember and discover this hidden gem in Nevada. Whether you're on a road trip or heading to Death Valley National Park, a visit to Amargosa Valley won't disappoint. The town is home to a small population, but there are big adventures all around this sleepy town.
Located less than two hours from Las Vegas, Amargosa Valley is in Nye County. It's right at the border of California and Nevada, with the Death Valley National Park east entrance right beside the town. The city of Beatty is also less than 30 minutes away.
Anyone looking for adventure shouldn't miss the sand dune trails in the Big Dune Recreation Area or the surreal Mars-like landscapes in Death Valley National Park. If you're into wildlife, the Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge is the place to see rare species, desert fishes, and is an oasis in the Mojave Desert. For history buffs, the Amargosa Opera House, which dates back to the '60s, is also nearby, where you can take a tour or see a show. And if you need something unique to take home, you'll find the quirky alien-themed shop called Area 51 Alien Center in town.
Experience the Big Dunes and the Death Valley National Park
Take this opportunity to go off-roading or just witness the beauty of the sand dunes in the Big Dune Recreation Area. The Big Dunes, as the name suggests, is all about sand. It spans five square miles and is a go-to for camping and off-roading.
If you're visiting, it's recommended to go as a group instead of heading on your own. Make sure to pack an emergency kit and everything you might need. There are tours available that will guide you to the area and plan the necessary logistics. They offer ATV tours, night dune experiences, and more. If you're going on your own, make sure to register your vehicle and that it's equipped for all the sand and rough roads. There are also designated trails and paths that you have to know beforehand.
Death Valley National Park is also just next door, an incredible California spot that locals say you need to visit in your lifetime. Whether you're looking for glimpses of the past in the landscapes, the thrill of adventure in the hiking trails, or you just want to admire the surroundings, a visit to the national park delivers all that and more. Some of the top things to do include heading to the Zabriskie Point overlook, hiking to the Badwater Basin, and stargazing.
Planning your trip to Amargosa Valley
There are a few key things to remember on your visit. Knowing when to go is incredibly important, as the heat in the Death Valley National Park makes it one of the national parks to avoid visiting in the summer for your own safety. Temperatures in the valley during spring average 46 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit, while in the fall, average temperatures are 42 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Spring and fall are typically the recommended seasons for a visit.
Cell reception can be limited, and weather conditions can be unpredictable, so it's better to let someone know about your plans ahead of time. Don't forget to bring lots and lots of water, sunscreen, and pack appropriate desert clothing. Camping is possible either in the Death Valley National Park or the Big Dunes.
If you'd rather stay in town, head to Longstreet Inn & Casino for a complete resort experience. It's your haven amid the desert with a lakeside RV park, excellent dining options, a casino, and a pool. Another great option, a little ways from the town, is Amargosa Opera House and Hotel. Doubling as a tourist spot and a room for the night, the hotel is 24 miles away and is near the Nevada-California border.