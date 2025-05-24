Nevada's Sleepy Town Near Several Popular Destinations Offers Sand Dune Trails And Otherworldly Scenery

Experience a holiday to remember and discover this hidden gem in Nevada. Whether you're on a road trip or heading to Death Valley National Park, a visit to Amargosa Valley won't disappoint. The town is home to a small population, but there are big adventures all around this sleepy town.

Located less than two hours from Las Vegas, Amargosa Valley is in Nye County. It's right at the border of California and Nevada, with the Death Valley National Park east entrance right beside the town. The city of Beatty is also less than 30 minutes away.

Anyone looking for adventure shouldn't miss the sand dune trails in the Big Dune Recreation Area or the surreal Mars-like landscapes in Death Valley National Park. If you're into wildlife, the Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge is the place to see rare species, desert fishes, and is an oasis in the Mojave Desert. For history buffs, the Amargosa Opera House, which dates back to the '60s, is also nearby, where you can take a tour or see a show. And if you need something unique to take home, you'll find the quirky alien-themed shop called Area 51 Alien Center in town.