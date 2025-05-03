Nevada's Quietest State Park Is A Serene Locale With Plentiful Wildlife, Fishing, Hiking, And Camping

For those seeking to get away from it all, there's no better place than Nevada's most remote state park. Situated in Eastern Nevada, near the border with Utah, Beaver Dam State Park is 34 miles east of Caliente and around 180 miles from Las Vegas — the "most fun city in America" with a bit of everything. Beaver Dam State Park is great for travelers who want to be surrounded by nature. Here, perennial streams flow through rugged, high-desert canyons covered in fragrant pines and hearty junipers, while hawks soar over boulders and sedimentary and volcanic rock formations carved by the elements. This park is so far off the beaten path that visitors must drive 28 miles along a dirt access road (it's well-maintained and level) to reach the entrance.

Covering 5,500 acres, Beaver Dam State Park offers ample opportunities for peaceful outdoor recreation. Hike to impressive vista points, relax at the shaded campgrounds, fish in trout-filled streams, explore 10 miles of Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) trails, or simply enjoy a pristine slice of Nevada's beauty. And, don't expect crowds — solitude is truly the name of the game here.

Nevada's Beaver Dam State Park doesn't have a lake or man-made dam. Instead, it's named after the large beaver populations that inhabited the area until settlers arrived. Today, the park is an official Watchable Wildlife Area, home to wild turkeys, bobcats, foxes, and beavers. Although gold prospectors first stumbled upon the area in 1849, it didn't become a park until 1935, when the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built the campgrounds and stone picnic tables.