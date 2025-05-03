Nevada's Quietest State Park Is A Serene Locale With Plentiful Wildlife, Fishing, Hiking, And Camping
For those seeking to get away from it all, there's no better place than Nevada's most remote state park. Situated in Eastern Nevada, near the border with Utah, Beaver Dam State Park is 34 miles east of Caliente and around 180 miles from Las Vegas — the "most fun city in America" with a bit of everything. Beaver Dam State Park is great for travelers who want to be surrounded by nature. Here, perennial streams flow through rugged, high-desert canyons covered in fragrant pines and hearty junipers, while hawks soar over boulders and sedimentary and volcanic rock formations carved by the elements. This park is so far off the beaten path that visitors must drive 28 miles along a dirt access road (it's well-maintained and level) to reach the entrance.
Covering 5,500 acres, Beaver Dam State Park offers ample opportunities for peaceful outdoor recreation. Hike to impressive vista points, relax at the shaded campgrounds, fish in trout-filled streams, explore 10 miles of Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) trails, or simply enjoy a pristine slice of Nevada's beauty. And, don't expect crowds — solitude is truly the name of the game here.
Nevada's Beaver Dam State Park doesn't have a lake or man-made dam. Instead, it's named after the large beaver populations that inhabited the area until settlers arrived. Today, the park is an official Watchable Wildlife Area, home to wild turkeys, bobcats, foxes, and beavers. Although gold prospectors first stumbled upon the area in 1849, it didn't become a park until 1935, when the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built the campgrounds and stone picnic tables.
Disconnect with off-grid camping and miles of trails at Beaver Dam State Park
Beaver Dam State Park boasts two well-maintained campgrounds with several dozen sites, picnic tables, fire pits, parking slabs, and toilets (flush or vault, depending on the season). There are also several primitive sites accessible only with an OHV. Between April and November, water is available throughout the parks, but it's turned off during the winter months due to sub-zero temperatures. The campground rarely fills up, but it's still a good idea to book sites in advance via ReserveNevada.
Although part of Beaver Dam State Park's appeal is getting off the grid, stocked rainbow trout fishing is another huge draw. Note that you must have a valid Nevada fishing license and a trout stamp to participate. Anglers can throw in a line at any point along Beaver Dam Wash, which is accessible via the day use area. "There were 3 of us fishing," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor, "and we managed to land 12 pan-sized trout ranging from about 10 [inches] to 14 [inches] which gave us 2 dinners for the 3 of us."
The super short Oak Knoll Trail leads hikers to a stream that is ideal for fishing, but there are also longer routes for those who like hiking. Please note that recent visitors claim the 2-mile Beaver Dam Wash Trail has been converted into an OHV trail; however, it still makes for a pleasant hike. Also, don't miss the 1-mile Overlook Trail for impressive canyon views or the Waterfall Trail, which follows the streams and small falls through the park.
Tips for visiting Beaver Dam State Park
First, when visiting Beaver Dam State Park, don't expect the amenities or signage you'd find at Valley of Fire State Park, where you can skip Las Vegas' crowded red rocks for fiery vistas. Part of Beaver Dam State Park's beauty is the chance to live simply. Keep in mind that electricity is unavailable and cell phone reception is spotty at best. In addition, there's no trash disposal, so you must take out anything you bring in.
The park is open year-round, but the winter months are downright cold — expect temperatures below zero. You'll also need a four-wheel drive vehicle to comfortably drive on the access road during the snowy winter months and also during storm season (July and August). If you want to hike and fish, the best time to visit is in late spring and summer. During these periods, the temperatures are less extreme — they reach 95 degrees during the day and drop to 50 degrees at night in peak summer — and a sedan can successfully navigate the access road.
Looking for a desert escape closer to civilization? Just outside Las Vegas is a unique desert community full of canyons and scenic trails. Moapa Valley is actually home to four towns and boasts red-rock outcroppings and the Logandale Trails System, with over 200 miles of picturesque hiking paths. The valley also provides easy access to Nevada's first state park, the petroglyph-filled Valley of Fire State Park.