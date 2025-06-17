South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Hide An Old Victorian Home Turned Charming B&B By A Lake

Sunrise Farm is owned and operated by Greg and Suzanne Humphreys. The home was built in 1890, and it retains much of its historic charm. There are four unique rooms available and one separate cottage if you prefer extra privacy during your stay. At the time of this writing, room rates range from $160 to $225 per night. You can also book special packages for romantic getaways or celebrations. You can even reserve the entire house if you're traveling with a large group or want an even more exclusive experience.

Because Sunrise Farm sits on 10 acres, it has a working hobby farm. The owners use this farm to create fresh breakfasts, which are included with your stay. Meals are made from scratch, including pastries, waffles, local fruit, and more. You can also reserve a picnic lunch if you want to enjoy your meal out on the grounds.

The bed and breakfast also has some farm animals that may want to join you during your visit. There are two goats, two miniature horses, and a Bolivian llama named Cisco. A bed and breakfast wouldn't be complete without a cat on site, who, in this case, is named Salem. Overall, you'll feel like you're staying with old friends, not at an average hotel.