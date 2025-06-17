South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Hide An Old Victorian Home Turned Charming B&B By A Lake
If you want rugged, unmatched natural beauty, the Blue Ridge Mountains are about as good as it gets. Stretching from Maryland to Georgia, these mountains offer impeccable scenery, no matter the season. If you find yourself at the intersection of South Carolina and Georgia, one of the best places to marvel at the majesty of these mountains is at Sunrise Farm Bed & Breakfast in Salem, South Carolina.
Situated about an hour north of Hartwell, a Georgia city on the shores of a lake with a historic square, Sunrise Farm Bed & Breakfast is the perfect escape. Nestled on 10 acres of land and centered around an original Victorian-era home, this charming inn allows you to experience quaint vibes and a relaxed atmosphere far away from the stress of modern life. Compared with other resorts and getaways, Sunrise Farm is relatively affordable, especially given the beauty and serenity of the site. No matter when you visit, this bed and breakfast is sure to fill your heart with warm, lasting memories.
What to expect when staying at Sunrise Farm Bed & Breakfast
Sunrise Farm is owned and operated by Greg and Suzanne Humphreys. The home was built in 1890, and it retains much of its historic charm. There are four unique rooms available and one separate cottage if you prefer extra privacy during your stay. At the time of this writing, room rates range from $160 to $225 per night. You can also book special packages for romantic getaways or celebrations. You can even reserve the entire house if you're traveling with a large group or want an even more exclusive experience.
Because Sunrise Farm sits on 10 acres, it has a working hobby farm. The owners use this farm to create fresh breakfasts, which are included with your stay. Meals are made from scratch, including pastries, waffles, local fruit, and more. You can also reserve a picnic lunch if you want to enjoy your meal out on the grounds.
The bed and breakfast also has some farm animals that may want to join you during your visit. There are two goats, two miniature horses, and a Bolivian llama named Cisco. A bed and breakfast wouldn't be complete without a cat on site, who, in this case, is named Salem. Overall, you'll feel like you're staying with old friends, not at an average hotel.
Planning your trip to South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains
If you're traveling from out of state, consider starting your journey in Greenville, the South Carolina city with incredible fall festivities — not to be confused with Greenville, North Carolina. From the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), it's about a 75-minute drive west to reach Sunrise Farm. Along the way, you'll drive over Lake Keowee, a massive lake with multiple boat ramps, parks, and campsites, offering some of the best outdoor activities in the region.
Although Sunrise Farm Bed & Breakfast is somewhat remote, it's open all year round. The area does get snow during the winter, so you can enjoy the quiet comfort of the home as you sip on hot chocolate and watch the snow fall outside. If you still want to take advantage of outdoor activities during the winter, head to Highlands Outpost, a unique sports park in the Blue Ridge Mountains about an hour's drive from the hotel. Summer is another popular season, as you can take full advantage of water activities on the lake, such as boating, fishing, or swimming.
While Sunrise Farm is relatively self-sufficient, you'll have to supply your own meals outside of breakfast. The nearby town of Salem offers various amenities, such as convenience stores, gas stations, and local pubs. The closest "big" city is Greenville if you want more variety with restaurants and attractions. Altogether, this Victorian-era hideaway is the perfect place to relax, recharge, and escape the everyday.