Ski, Snow Tube, Trout Fish, And More At A Unique Sports Park In The Blue Ridge Mountains
If you're looking for a winter adventure with your kids, North Carolina is home to some incredible spots that offer fun, excitement, and plenty of fresh air for you and your little ones. But you don't have to travel up to the East's highest mountain resort, Beech Mountain Ski Resort. Instead, you can head a little closer to the Georgia border and visit Highlands Outpost.
Named after the town of Highlands, hidden in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, Highlands Outpost is an all-in-one fun destination. You and your kids can spend the entire day here and never get bored. Tired, yes, but not bored.
So, what can you do at Highlands Outpost? Well, there's snow tubing, an Alpine roller coaster, ice skating, and trout fishing (if you come during the spring or summer). Pack your snow gear, bundle the kiddos, and let's discover why Highlands Outpost is one of the best spots for year-round fun.
Winter activities at Highlands Outpost at Scaly Mountain
The crown jewel of the park is the Scaly Mountain Screamer, which is an outdoor roller coaster spanning over 3,800 feet that features 360 turns. Only gravity powers this coaster, so some of the dips and turns can feel pretty intense. But the views are second to none, especially when snow covers the nearby forest. Adult rides cost $18 each, or $40 for three rides. Children ages 7 to 15 are charged $14 per ride, or $30 for three rides. Kids ages 3 to 6 pay $7 per ride and must be accompanied by an adult.
Snow tubing is another popular winter activity, especially for younger children. The Outpost has a dedicated tubing slope that allows you and your little ones to speed down the mountain as fast as you can. Children four and older can ride a tube, and two-hour tickets (as of this writing) are $35 on Green Calendar days and $40 on Red (busy) Calendar days. If you have younger children, Kids Snow Play tickets are $20 for two hours. If there's not enough natural snow on the slope, Highlands Outpost will make its own.
Finally, ice skating is a fun option for kids and adults. The Outpost has a natural skating rink, so it's only open during the winter when the temperatures are cold enough to keep the ice frozen. You'll have to check the website's calendar to see when the rink opens and closes. It costs $15 per person per hour, regardless of age or skill level.
Highlands Outpost is fun all year round
Once the ice and snow melt, is there any reason to visit Highlands Outpost? Well, yes! First of all, the Mountain Screamer is open all year round, and the experience is much different during the spring and summer than it is during the winter. Plus, you can still go "turf tubing" and slide on the grass instead of the snow.
In addition to those activities, the Outpost features trout fishing. Best of all, they provide all the supplies, so you don't have to buy your own rod and reel. Once you catch a trout, it costs $8 to take it home or $10 for the staff to clean and gut the fish for you. According to Highlands, there are no take-backs. As soon as you reel one in, you must take it with you.
As you may have guessed, Highlands Outpost is a kid-friendly adventure park, so it's best to bring your children, especially if they're within the 5 to 12-year-old range. If you're looking for more adult-oriented fun, you can head further West along the Blue Ridge Mountains to a very unique adult-only theme park called Tank Town USA. We'll let you imagine what kinds of activities you can do there.