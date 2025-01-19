Ski, Snow Tube, Trout Fish, And More At A Unique Sports Park In The Blue Ridge Mountains

If you're looking for a winter adventure with your kids, North Carolina is home to some incredible spots that offer fun, excitement, and plenty of fresh air for you and your little ones. But you don't have to travel up to the East's highest mountain resort, Beech Mountain Ski Resort. Instead, you can head a little closer to the Georgia border and visit Highlands Outpost.

Named after the town of Highlands, hidden in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, Highlands Outpost is an all-in-one fun destination. You and your kids can spend the entire day here and never get bored. Tired, yes, but not bored.

So, what can you do at Highlands Outpost? Well, there's snow tubing, an Alpine roller coaster, ice skating, and trout fishing (if you come during the spring or summer). Pack your snow gear, bundle the kiddos, and let's discover why Highlands Outpost is one of the best spots for year-round fun.