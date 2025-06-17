What Does The 'X' Mean On Delta's Seating Map?

Delta Air Lines has been around in some form since 1925, and since the airline suffers the fewest delays, it is a highly popular choice for travelers. Whether you fly Delta for convenience or because it serves the ubiquitous airplane snack, Biscoff cookies, you may have encountered something you didn't understand when booking a flight. On the seating map, the available seats are marked as blue chair symbols, while the ones that are occupied are symbolized by a grey figure of a person. You may have also seen greyed out seats with an "X" on them. It's confusing because there are often full rows with Xs on them that you can't select.

Sadly, the X doesn't mean the seats are "reserved for members of the X-Men," per one Redditor on the r/Delta page. Instead, it's so they can be assigned on the day of the flight, and there are some very good reasons for this procedure. The seats may be held for crew members or passengers with disabilities. The entire row may even be reserved in anticipation for families flying together, so parents can sit with their kids. However, there is also a reason why the number of X seats changes depending on the flight.