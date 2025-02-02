The US Airline That Suffers The Fewest Delays Is A Tried And Trusted Classic
One of the most frustrating aspects of traveling is heading to the airport only to find your flight has been delayed. With some airlines or airports notorious for having common flight delays, there are other airlines that are known for the exact opposite. In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal, Delta Airlines is the most on-time airline in the U.S. with the fewest delays in 2024 four times in a row. Even during the devastating hurricanes that affected many states last October, Delta still managed to maintain a 90.53% on-time rate.
Delta operated over 16 million flights in 2023, and less than 16% of those were delayed. Only 1.21% of Delta's 2023 flights were canceled. Given the size and popularity of the airline, this is a remarkable record.
However, though it is a reliable airline and its planes fly on time, customer reviews are still quite mixed. The airline has earned a 4/10 rating from SkyTrax users, with many citing poor value, uncomfortable seating, and bad in-flight food and drink options.
Why Delta stands out in on-time performance
Delta Airlines has a fleet of over 1,200 aircraft according to FlightRadar24, which makes it the third-largest airline fleet in the world. For many airlines, such a large fleet could mean more headaches, more mechanical or technical issues, and further delays — not so with Delta. Delta is also big on fleet modernization, and having more sustainable, reliable aircraft undeniably contributes to fewer maintenance issues. Delta also strategizes so that its staff is always ready for a variety of difficult scenarios, ensuring that flights stay on track despite unstable or unpredictable weather conditions.
For travelers who want to avoid delays, book early morning flights before 9 a.m. The first flights out on any given day are unlikely to be delayed significantly, since delays usually depend on earlier flights facing trouble. One other tip is to opt for direct flights instead of connecting flights. This strategy will help reduce missed connections as a result of unpredictable delays or weather conditions. Passengers can also make use of Delta's real-time flight tracking by downloading the Fly Delta app for real-time status notifications. In case there are delays, passengers will be notified in advance to prevent being stranded at the airport.
One other tip is to try to avoid flying on the worst days of the year or peak travel times if possible. That includes Fridays, Sundays, and popular holidays such as Thanksgiving, the Fourth of July, or Christmas. The busier the airport, the bigger the risk of delays.