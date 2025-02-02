The US Airline That Suffers The Fewest Delays Is A Tried And Trusted Classic

One of the most frustrating aspects of traveling is heading to the airport only to find your flight has been delayed. With some airlines or airports notorious for having common flight delays, there are other airlines that are known for the exact opposite. In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal, Delta Airlines is the most on-time airline in the U.S. with the fewest delays in 2024 four times in a row. Even during the devastating hurricanes that affected many states last October, Delta still managed to maintain a 90.53% on-time rate.

Delta operated over 16 million flights in 2023, and less than 16% of those were delayed. Only 1.21% of Delta's 2023 flights were canceled. Given the size and popularity of the airline, this is a remarkable record.

However, though it is a reliable airline and its planes fly on time, customer reviews are still quite mixed. The airline has earned a 4/10 rating from SkyTrax users, with many citing poor value, uncomfortable seating, and bad in-flight food and drink options.