If Your Flight Gets Canceled While At The Airport, Avoid Standing In Line To Re-Book And Try This Instead

Unfortunately, flights get canceled all the time. When you're on the go or excited for that next destination, the worst thing that can happen is having to figure out what to do next after your flight is cancelled. The truth is: most people don't know. So, they end up forming a single-file line that's as long as the distance to their destination in front of their airline's ticketing counter or gate agent. While travel pros, like Samantha Brown, have plenty of tips on how to rebook your flight as quickly as possible, there's a scrappy, almost guaranteed way to sidestep the line and get you one step further without having to ask for a fast refund on your flight.

The trick is all in your cell phone. Download the airline app before you arrive at the airport. If there's a chance that your flight gets delayed, most airlines allow you to open the app and book a new flight. According to American Airlines, you select a new flight through the app and check in — as simple as that. United mentions that you can also use a kiosk or ask a service agent for help. However, in times like these, most service agents are quite busy. So, the next step is to pick up the phone and call while you're standing in line. Sometimes, it's also beneficial to call the flight carrier's international line if you aren't getting through to their U.S. line. Other tips include leveraging social media direct messages and WhatsApp messaging.