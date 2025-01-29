The Best Thing To Do If Your Flight Gets Canceled Or Delayed Due To Weather

Flights get delayed and canceled for all sorts of reasons, from mechanical issues to crew not being there on time, and because of delays at a plane's last destination. Flights have even been delayed for bizarre reasons, like a mouse in the cabin, drunk or misbehaving passengers, or animals in people's luggage. However, it's more likely that you've had a flight delayed or canceled due to weather. Weather-related flight changes are pretty common. In fact, according to The Weather Channel, 26% of delayed flights between September 2023 and August 2024 were caused by weather. It's important to know what to do if your flight is one of them.

As of a Department of Transportation law change that took effect in 2024, you're entitled to a fast and automatic refund or rebooking if your flight is delayed or canceled (note that it has to be a delay of over three hours on domestic flights and six hours on international flights). However, there are some steps you should be taking to ensure that you get the best outcome, whether you're rebooked or have a long wait for your next flight, and the first one takes place before you even leave your house. Before your trip, make sure you have your airline's app installed with the notifications turned on so you know the second anything changes. You should also have your booking number on hand, the customer service numbers for the airline programmed into your phone, and a list of hotels around the airport. In addition, make sure you're following the airline's customer service handles on social media.