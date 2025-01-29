The Best Thing To Do If Your Flight Gets Canceled Or Delayed Due To Weather
Flights get delayed and canceled for all sorts of reasons, from mechanical issues to crew not being there on time, and because of delays at a plane's last destination. Flights have even been delayed for bizarre reasons, like a mouse in the cabin, drunk or misbehaving passengers, or animals in people's luggage. However, it's more likely that you've had a flight delayed or canceled due to weather. Weather-related flight changes are pretty common. In fact, according to The Weather Channel, 26% of delayed flights between September 2023 and August 2024 were caused by weather. It's important to know what to do if your flight is one of them.
As of a Department of Transportation law change that took effect in 2024, you're entitled to a fast and automatic refund or rebooking if your flight is delayed or canceled (note that it has to be a delay of over three hours on domestic flights and six hours on international flights). However, there are some steps you should be taking to ensure that you get the best outcome, whether you're rebooked or have a long wait for your next flight, and the first one takes place before you even leave your house. Before your trip, make sure you have your airline's app installed with the notifications turned on so you know the second anything changes. You should also have your booking number on hand, the customer service numbers for the airline programmed into your phone, and a list of hotels around the airport. In addition, make sure you're following the airline's customer service handles on social media.
First steps after your flight is delayed or canceled due to weather
As soon as you learn that your flight has been delayed canceled, it's time to take action. First, compare the flight display against any app notifications or announcements for accuracy. Don't make the time-wasting mistake of just waiting around in the customer service line at the airport to see what they offer. Do get in line, of course, but while you're waiting, put in your earphones and call the air carrier's customer service line (if you have elite status, you should call the frequent flier customer service number). While you're on hold, you can also send a message to the airline's customer service account on social media. In addition, see if the airline's app has a live chat where you can contact them about a rebooking. Weather delays and cancelations are likely going to affect quite a number of customers, even beyond your own flight, and there may be limited seats available for rebooking. Anything you can do to get ahead of the rest of them can really help you out.
The next thing to do is book a hotel if you're going to be waiting overnight. If you already have a list of hotels near the airport and you know you're staying, you may want to grab one right away. Airlines aren't required by law to cover your hotel or meals while you wait, especially if it's a weather delay, which is considered an "act of God." However, some carriers might cover the cost anyway, especially if you're polite. The Department of Transportation has a list of the commitments promised by many domestic airlines regarding covering accommodation for overnight delays, which you can find here.