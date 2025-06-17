You Can Camp Where The Legendary Woodstock Festival Happened (And It's More Luxurious Than You'd Expect)

While organizers expected about 50,000 attendees, roughly 400,000 people showed up for the Woodstock Festival in 1969, setting up tents across the 600-acre land of dairy farmer Max Yasgur. A camping advertisement at the time claimed that you could "walk around ... without seeing a skyscraper or a traffic light. Fly a kite, sun yourself." But as we all know, the reality was starkly different. Unforeseen challenges — hundreds of thousands of attendees, constant rain, and poor planning — rendered this false advertising, as festivalgoers found themselves slipping through the mud under cloudy skies with little access to food, water, or bathrooms.

Despite the adverse conditions, however, there were no incidents of violence on the muddy fields, the festival's chief medical officer told Spokane Daily Chronicle — a remarkable feat considering the massive size of the crowd. That's part of what made Woodstock such a lightning-in-a-bottle moment, even if memories of attendees were mixed. As Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane recalled in an interview with CBC, "Woodstock was fun. If you're 18 and you don't care about sitting in the mud, it's fun ... For us, it wasn't quite as marvelous."

The good news is those who want to sleep at the original Woodstock site may now do so without worrying about not having access to all the essentials one may need for a successful camping trip or experiencing the same level of discomfort folks faced in August 1969. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts offers a camping option on the same fields where festivalgoers slept in between historic sets by Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, and Creedence Clearwater Revival. This site includes space for RVs, cars, and basic tents, allowing visitors to combine modern amenities with a legendary location and feel like they're part of the Woodstock legacy.