Nestled In New York's Catskill Mountains Is A Quirky, Artsy Town Full Of Farm-Fresh Food And Cozy Charm

Housing one of the country's oldest arts colonies, the town of Woodstock has long been recognized as a premiere creative destination. The 300-acre Byrdcliffe Arts Colony began fully operating in 1903 and still holds year-round events over a century later. Over the years, a slew of well-respected artists have visited and lived in the area. Author Thomas Mann, painter George Bellows, poet Wallace Stevens, and actor Chevy Chase are among the beloved names on that list.

Bob Dylan — who lived in an apartment on the popular Tinker Street — is also part of that distinguished group. The iconic singer-songwriter spent his days there crafting songs in a small apartment, as well as in the since-shuttered Café Espresso below the residence. Despite being a staple in town, Dylan didn't take part in the famous August 1969 festival of the same name, which was actually held about 60 miles outside Woodstock on a massive dairy farm in Bethel, New York. Supposedly, the Bard didn't even attend the event, missing out on a long list of performers like The Grateful Dead, Santana, The Who, and Jimi Hendrix.

After celebrating the town's musical past at Dylan's old stomping grounds of Tinker Street or attending a Byrdcliffe exhibit, embrace a new generation of Woodstock artists by taking in some live music. You don't have to travel south to New York City for live music, as venues like Bearsville Theater, Colony, and Maverick Concert Hall offer something for everyone, no matter what genre of music you prefer.