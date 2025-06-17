Minnesota's Idyllic Canoe Trail On The Wisconsin Border Passes Islands, Pools, And Protected Forests

The Verchota Canoe Trail is on the border with Wisconsin in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, a 240,000-acre area that's been protected since 1924. It covers 261 river miles and is a designated Wetland of International Importance. Along the trail, you'll find braided channels, islands, and pools — plus marshes and forest that are a critical habitat for a variety of animals.

The wildlife is one of the major attractions for visiting the Refuge and this canoe trail. The Refuge has about 15 active heron colonies, plus over 250 bald eagle nests, making it a fantastic destination for birdwatchers. There are also 119 fish species here, so anglers will love casting a line. As you paddle the peaceful Verchota Canoe Trail, keep your eyes peeled (and your ears open) to encounter the area's diverse wildlife.

The best time of year to do the Verchota Canoe Trail is in spring. This is before the water plants grow, and spring is great for seeing migrating birds. In summer, you'll need to paddle through beds of lotus on the water — making a challenging trail even more tiring. Practice water safety to ensure a stress-free adventure. Always wear your personal floatation device, check the weather and river conditions in advance, and be sure to tell someone your plan: where you'll put in and take out, and when you'll arrive back home.