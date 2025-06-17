Situated Between West Palm Beach And Boca Raton Is An Unexpectedly Dangerous Florida City

Savvy travelers will tell you to always, always check the safety of wherever you're traveling. Even if you're traveling to a super-safe country or city, you should follow every common sense precaution: Don't flash money, keep wallets and phones in your front pockets, keep purse straps wrapped around your arms, don't face your back to crowds or passersby, and so on. But even taking all these simple precautions into account, some places are more dangerous than others — at least in certain respects. This is the case with Boynton Beach, Florida, located along Florida's Southeastern coast about midway between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton.

In pictures, the 83,000-person Boynton Beach looks like any other Floridian coastal town, full of palm tree-lined streets and upscale homes. At a glance, it could even be mistaken for a sandy and beautiful beach town like Huntington Beach in Orange County, California. The city's crime rates tell a different story, however. In comparison to 40 other U.S. cities in 2024, Boynton Beach saw way more instances of shoplifting, drug violations, and thefts from homes (via the Council on Criminal Justice and the Boynton Beach Police Department, respectively). While Boynton Beach's 11.8% poverty rate might contribute to these crime rates, some attribute them to illegal gambling operations and drug rings, though such reports are unsubstantiated.

Regardless of causes, visitors can still travel to Boynton Beach, enjoy themselves, and stay safe provided you follow the common sense safety advice mentioned above. You should be alright if take care to watch your possessions and pockets across the town's beaches and shopping districts, like the beachside Oceanfront Park and the cityside Boynton Beach Mall, as well as its nature preserves, like Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.