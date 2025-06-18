One Of Georgia's Oldest And Most Revered State Parks Is A Family-Friendly Camping Retreat With Tons Of Trails
Before you break the bank on an expensive family trip, consider all of the lifelong memories you could make just by spending time together outdoors. Whether you're roasting marshmallows by the fire or discovering nature along a hiking trail, family camping trips can spark stories you'll talk about for years to come. And while the country's popular (and often crowded) national parks are definitely worth a visit, there are plenty of U.S. state parks that have just as much to offer.
One such destination is Georgia's Vogel State Park, located about 90 miles north of downtown Atlanta. It first opened in 1931, making it The Peach State's second oldest state park. Surrounded by the mountains of the scenic Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, Vogel is an outdoor paradise that will make you and your family feel like you are a million miles away from the city. The property is dotted with beautiful wooden bridges and serene babbling brooks, and offers plenty of activities to keep family members of all ages entertained.
Vogel State Park is a hiker's delight
Explore the wilderness with your crew on one of Vogel's many hiking trails. For the little ones, there's an easy wooded nature trail or a one-mile loop around Lake Trahlyta, which sits in the middle of the park. Additionally, don't miss the half-mile long Trahlyta Falls Spur Trail, located at the far end of the lake, where you can snap a group photo in front of the cascading waterfall.
If you're looking for more of a workout, head to the Bear Hair Gap Trail. This four-mile moderate loop includes plenty of creek-hopping and gorgeous vistas as you climb along the lower ridges of Blood Mountain. Alternatively, expert hikers might choose to tackle the Coosa Backcountry Trail, which stretches 12.9 miles across three ridgelines and climbs more than 3,600 feet into the mountains. No matter which kind of hike you choose, just make sure you've packed the right gear and that you wear bright colors (as recommended by National Park Services) to keep you and your family safe.
After all of that hiking, your family may be ready to cool off with some water sports. To do that, head to the 22-acre lake and rent the kiddos a pedal boat, Aqua Cycle, kayak, or canoe for roughly $30. Once they've exhausted those options, give them $5 to play a round at Vogel's mini golf course while you relax and soak up the sun at Vogel's sand beach.
Enjoy lodging options for all types of visitors and budgets
Vogel is one of several state parks in Georgia that have renovated a select number of their on-site cabins. With warm neutral color palettes, beam ceilings, and modern decor, these premium farmhouse cottages are a far cry from the typical rustic state park lodge. Each cottage has exterior and interior photos included on the park's reservation website, so you can see which ones have been updated before you book. Price-wise, efficiency cottages start at $135 per night, while a three-bedroom premium cottage goes for $260 a night.
Looking for something more adventurous and affordable? Check out one of Vogel's 90 tent, trailer, and RV campsites, all nestled among the trees. Better yet, book a premium site located along Wolf Creek and you can fall asleep to nature's own white noise machine with soothing sounds of gentle currents. Walk-in tent sites are only $30 a night, while premium RV campsites with electric, sewer, and water hookups cost just $42 per night.