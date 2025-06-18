One Of Georgia's Oldest And Most Revered State Parks Is A Family-Friendly Camping Retreat With Tons Of Trails

Explore the wilderness with your crew on one of Vogel's many hiking trails. For the little ones, there's an easy wooded nature trail or a one-mile loop around Lake Trahlyta, which sits in the middle of the park. Additionally, don't miss the half-mile long Trahlyta Falls Spur Trail, located at the far end of the lake, where you can snap a group photo in front of the cascading waterfall.

If you're looking for more of a workout, head to the Bear Hair Gap Trail. This four-mile moderate loop includes plenty of creek-hopping and gorgeous vistas as you climb along the lower ridges of Blood Mountain. Alternatively, expert hikers might choose to tackle the Coosa Backcountry Trail, which stretches 12.9 miles across three ridgelines and climbs more than 3,600 feet into the mountains. No matter which kind of hike you choose, just make sure you've packed the right gear and that you wear bright colors (as recommended by National Park Services) to keep you and your family safe.

After all of that hiking, your family may be ready to cool off with some water sports. To do that, head to the 22-acre lake and rent the kiddos a pedal boat, Aqua Cycle, kayak, or canoe for roughly $30. Once they've exhausted those options, give them $5 to play a round at Vogel's mini golf course while you relax and soak up the sun at Vogel's sand beach.