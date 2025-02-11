A National Forest In Georgia Brimming With Waterfalls, Valleys, And Trails Is A Scenic Recreational Paradise
Georgia is one of America's most geographically diverse states. From the underrated gator-filled paddling and fishing paradise of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge along its border with Florida to the serene mountain town of Clayton with waterfalls, trails, and cozy charm, the landscape of the Peach State seemingly changes every few miles. But even the most seasoned Southern traveler might be a bit surprised at some of the state's public land offerings — including one national forest that offers plenty of enchanting sights for visitors to explore.
The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest is situated about 70 miles north of Atlanta and brims with possibilities for enthusiastic outdoor lovers. From towering mountain waterfalls to hidden Appalachian hiking trails, this 867,000-acre national forest is a true Southern gem. Because it's managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, as are all of America's national forests, it's the epitome of the "this land is your land" mantra.
Experience the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest
Stretching from the community of Chatsworth on its western edges to the village of Holly Springs on its eastern fringe, the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest is a vast outdoor wonderland. You can wander its 430 miles of trails or disappear into its 10 designated wilderness areas. Within the forest, there are dozens of stunning waterfalls, hidden hardwood and alpine valleys, and more than 1,300 miles of cold, clear, trout-filled rivers and streams.
For hikers, the almost 2,200-mile-long Appalachian Trail starts within the boundaries of the forest at Springer Mountain, but trails crisscross the forest from east to west, offering options for day-hikers to multi-day adventurers. Off-road enthusiasts can enjoy designated trails throughout the forest. For an annual $50 fee, off-highway vehicle (OHV) riders can obtain a permit that allows access to these maintained trails.
Anglers, particularly fly fishers, might consider the forest a particularly special playground. From rare and native Southern Appalachian brook trout to hefty brown and rainbow trout, the waters of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest offer virtually endless opportunities to cast your line.
Take in some American history and experience Georgia's wine country
A visit to the forest isn't just about venturing down hidden trails and chasing waterfalls — although visits to places like Helton Creek Falls shouldn't be missed. The area is also steeped in history. The forest was used as a major source of timber during the Civil War, and the Union Army was also based within the area.
The eastern edges of the forest feature a less dramatic topography, as the rugged Appalachians give way to the rolling hills of the Piedmont region. Here, visitors are in for another surprise: Georgia's burgeoning wine country. With dozens of vineyards lining the forest, your getaway doesn't have to be all about hiking and fishing. Some vineyards offer tasting rooms and restaurants, while others boast spectacular views of the mountains. Continue your journey at the heart of Georgia's wine country at the underrated mountain getaway of Dahlonega.
This hidden corner of Georgia bursts with things to do for tourists seeking a new destination in the South. Outdoor enthusiasts will be perfectly sated by the many opportunities to experience a quiet slice of America's public lands. Others, from history buffs to armchair sommeliers, will find their peace here, too.