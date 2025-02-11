A National Forest In Georgia Brimming With Waterfalls, Valleys, And Trails Is A Scenic Recreational Paradise

Georgia is one of America's most geographically diverse states. From the underrated gator-filled paddling and fishing paradise of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge along its border with Florida to the serene mountain town of Clayton with waterfalls, trails, and cozy charm, the landscape of the Peach State seemingly changes every few miles. But even the most seasoned Southern traveler might be a bit surprised at some of the state's public land offerings — including one national forest that offers plenty of enchanting sights for visitors to explore.

The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest is situated about 70 miles north of Atlanta and brims with possibilities for enthusiastic outdoor lovers. From towering mountain waterfalls to hidden Appalachian hiking trails, this 867,000-acre national forest is a true Southern gem. Because it's managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, as are all of America's national forests, it's the epitome of the "this land is your land" mantra.