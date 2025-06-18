Nestled On New Mexico's Route 66 Is A Caribbean-Colored Swim, Snorkel, And Dive Lake With Dreamy Views
When you think of the Southwest's Route 66, rare desert formations and eclectic, eye-catching roadside attractions are usually what come to mind, and those impressions aren't wrong. Nicknamed "Main Street of America," the legendary highway is emblematic of both natural and manufactured U.S. imagery, the classic icons making it one of the most stunning, storied routes for a road trip. What's surprising, though, is that it's home to Blue Hole, a pristine, indigo swim lake that provides road-trippers with an invigorating reprieve from the hot desert sun.
Blue Hole is right off Route 66 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico. Appearing like a gleaming oasis in the middle of a desert, its shimmering depths are crystal clear, creating a Caribbean-colored haven for swimmers, snorkelers, and divers. While small for a lake at only 60 feet across and 81 feet deep, Blue Hole is no stagnant water hole. Experiencing an outflow of 3,000 gallons per minute, the lake is constantly replenished by an underground wellspring, maintaining its dreamy, indigo hue and ensuring it remains pure and clean.
What swimmers, snorkelers, and divers see at the Blue Hole
Parking at Blue Hole is $10, and that lasts for the whole day. A short walk leads you to the pool, where you can jump right in. However, at a steady 62 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, the lake's bracing temperature has been described as so cold it burns. Many embrace the invigorating depths, though, and can be seen leaping from the diving platforms and rocks that surround the pool that surround the pool, in one refreshing plunge after the other. The locale inspires a jubilant atmosphere, and although there are no lifeguards on duty, it makes for a lovely day for adults and kids alike.
Scuba divers don't need a reservation at Blue Hole, but an up-to-date diving certificate is required, plus a permit fee, which starts at $25 for a week. You can rent equipment and refill your scuba tank at the Santa Rosa Dive Center next to the hole, but otherwise, you are responsible for bringing gear and executing your own diving plan. A treasure trove of algae-covered rocks waits beneath the surface of water so clear and blue that you'll feel as if you've been transported to an amazing Caribbean island dive site. Rays of sunlight beam down and sparkle like a curtain of gems, and the lake's inflow bubbles up to the surface like a carbonated elixir.
Snorkelers can also experience the same wonders at Blue Hole, but a permit for skin, free, or breath-holding divers is also required. Afterwards, decompress in the on-site warm room and shower room or grab a snack at the concession stand. The dive shop is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.
Experience other lakes in Santa Rosa, then grab a bite to eat
Blue Hole isn't the only cenote-style lake in Santa Rosa, as it is part of a family of seven sinkhole lakes in the region. The eons-old geological phenomena are part of why Santa Rosa is called the City of Natural Lakes. Hidden Lake, Twin Lake, and Perch Lake are all under a 5-minute drive from Blue Hole and are likely connected by the same underground freshwater system.
Water-filled adventures continue at Santa Rosa Lake State Park, which is about a 14-minute drive north of Blue Hole. There, you'll find an outdoor paradise for camping, boating, and hiking. The beautiful lake is also a beacon for swimming, water sports, and fishing. Amenities include free life jackets, but boating and camping fees apply.
Blue Hole is also in close proximity to the delicious dining options Route 66 is known for. Chico's, a festively decorated Mexican eatery described as "one of the best places I've ever been to" on Google, is just a 5-minute drive away. Some favorites at Chico's are the barbacoa street tacos, cheesy quesadillas, and the burritos.