Nestled On New Mexico's Route 66 Is A Caribbean-Colored Swim, Snorkel, And Dive Lake With Dreamy Views

Parking at Blue Hole is $10, and that lasts for the whole day. A short walk leads you to the pool, where you can jump right in. However, at a steady 62 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, the lake's bracing temperature has been described as so cold it burns. Many embrace the invigorating depths, though, and can be seen leaping from the diving platforms and rocks that surround the pool that surround the pool, in one refreshing plunge after the other. The locale inspires a jubilant atmosphere, and although there are no lifeguards on duty, it makes for a lovely day for adults and kids alike.

Scuba divers don't need a reservation at Blue Hole, but an up-to-date diving certificate is required, plus a permit fee, which starts at $25 for a week. You can rent equipment and refill your scuba tank at the Santa Rosa Dive Center next to the hole, but otherwise, you are responsible for bringing gear and executing your own diving plan. A treasure trove of algae-covered rocks waits beneath the surface of water so clear and blue that you'll feel as if you've been transported to an amazing Caribbean island dive site. Rays of sunlight beam down and sparkle like a curtain of gems, and the lake's inflow bubbles up to the surface like a carbonated elixir.

Snorkelers can also experience the same wonders at Blue Hole, but a permit for skin, free, or breath-holding divers is also required. Afterwards, decompress in the on-site warm room and shower room or grab a snack at the concession stand. The dive shop is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.