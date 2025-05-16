This Tiny Texas Town On Route 66 Is Best Known For Its Eclectic, Eye-Catching Roadside Attractions

Route 66, the iconic U.S. highway, turns 100 years old in 2026. And what better way to celebrate this than by finally going on that once-in-a-lifetime road trip down this historic road? As many Route 66 stops occupy the limelight, one small Texas town might seem like just another dot on the map. However, for those who take the time to pull off the highway and explore, the town of Groom will reveal itself to be a quirky, captivating stop filled with eye-catching roadside attractions, rich local history, and amiable charm. From its towering steel cross to its nostalgic eateries, Groom embraces the eccentric spirit of Route 66 while offering a warm Texas welcome, proving to be one of the most underrated stops on America's historic Route 66.

Founded in 1902, Groom was named after Colonel B.B. Groom, a wealthy cattle baron. The town thrived as a hub for cattle ranching and later became a prominent stop along Route 66 during the mid-20th century. Today, while the population has dwindled — the town is home to just over 500 people — Groom's spirit endures through its quirky landmarks and enduring hospitality. Groom is a quintessential Route 66 stop and one of the best Route 66 stops in the state of Texas, offering a perfect detour for those seeking a taste of classic Americana.