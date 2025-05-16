This Tiny Texas Town On Route 66 Is Best Known For Its Eclectic, Eye-Catching Roadside Attractions
Route 66, the iconic U.S. highway, turns 100 years old in 2026. And what better way to celebrate this than by finally going on that once-in-a-lifetime road trip down this historic road? As many Route 66 stops occupy the limelight, one small Texas town might seem like just another dot on the map. However, for those who take the time to pull off the highway and explore, the town of Groom will reveal itself to be a quirky, captivating stop filled with eye-catching roadside attractions, rich local history, and amiable charm. From its towering steel cross to its nostalgic eateries, Groom embraces the eccentric spirit of Route 66 while offering a warm Texas welcome, proving to be one of the most underrated stops on America's historic Route 66.
Founded in 1902, Groom was named after Colonel B.B. Groom, a wealthy cattle baron. The town thrived as a hub for cattle ranching and later became a prominent stop along Route 66 during the mid-20th century. Today, while the population has dwindled — the town is home to just over 500 people — Groom's spirit endures through its quirky landmarks and enduring hospitality. Groom is a quintessential Route 66 stop and one of the best Route 66 stops in the state of Texas, offering a perfect detour for those seeking a taste of classic Americana.
Groom, more than just an off-beat dot on the map
As you zoom down the highway, Groom becomes noticeable from a distance, its most famous landmark growing on the horizon as you get closer. The 190-foot-tall Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ announces your arrival. Erected in 1995, the giant structure can be seen from a distance and has become a pilgrimage site for both religious and non-religious travelers alike. A visitor center and gift shop can also be found at the site.
The quirky roadside attractions don't stop there — Groom is also home to a Leaning Water Tower that's a tongue-in-cheek nod to Pisa's famous tower. This attraction, which was originally a functioning water tower, was purposefully tilted by the owner to attract visitors to his truck stop and restaurant. Neither are still around today, but the leaning tower remains. It's a classic example of Route 66's endless whimsical offerings, and the perfect photo op for photography enthusiasts.
Eccentric monuments and classic Americana
Groom is located in the Texas Panhandle, approximately 43 miles east of Amarillo and 51 miles west of Shamrock. Travelers cruising along Interstate 40 can easily access the town via Exit 114. Throughout Groom, visitors will spot historic markers that detail the town's significance along Route 66. Providing an insight into the golden era of American road travel, these markers are a symbolic part of classic American history. Though Groom itself isn't full of places to stay, nearby towns like Amarillo and Shamrock have more accommodation options. However, if you have to or want to stay in Groom, The Chalet Inn is a no-frills motel that offers comfortable accommodation only a short drive away from the Leaning Tower and the cross. If you have an RV, park in The Creek RV Park, which provides essential amenities such as sewer, water, and power hookups.
Before you hit the road again, visit The Grill, a classic Texas diner that offers comfortable meals and juicy breakfasts. For those craving a quick and easy bite, The Den on Route 66 is the perfect pit-stop, offering a retro dining experience with gas station services and classic American fare. Memorabilia and local wares line the walls, creating a fun and kitschy vibe. Groom may be small, but its appeal lies in its unexpected charm and rich sense of history, and with its weird roadside attractions, the town is a testament to the quirky, sometimes surreal spirit of Route 66. Its offbeat allure makes Groom an ideal pit stop when you're planning your next American road trip.