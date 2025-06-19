Florida's Hidden Campground Is A Water Lover's Haven With Several Dazzling Springs And Magical Caverns
In a state that's mostly surrounded by ocean, there's definitely no lack of adventures in Florida for those who love the water. What many visitors don't realize is that the Sunshine State also has more than 1,000 springs that offer an alternative to the salty waters the state is best known for. You can find springs in many places in Florida, like in the bright blue swimming hole at Ichetucknee Springs State Park. But there is one spot that has assumed the title of "Gateway to the Springs" — the city of High Springs.
High Springs is located about 35 minutes from Gainesville, and when you visit the area, you can hop from spring to spring. You can start by heading to Florida's newest state park where you can find Gilchrist Blue Springs. However, make sure not to miss out on another hidden piece of paradise, Ginnie Springs. Although the recreational area surrounding Ginnie Springs isn't a state park, it still provides so much to see and do. One review on Tripadvisor described it as an, "Amazing place for snorkeling, scuba diving, camping, or just to get out of the city." Ginnie Springs is a little over two hours away from Orlando and Tampa which makes it easy to reach by flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO) or Tampa International Airport (TPA). Once you land, simply rent a car, and head on your way to enjoy one of the state's most dazzling swimming holes.
Ginnie Springs is one of Florida's top diving spots
Ginnie Springs is quite the idyllic spot that is perfect for cooling off on those hot Florida days. The spring has crystal clear water that stays 72 degrees Fahrenheit all year. Swimming and snorkeling are popular here, but you'll also find people tubing and paddling. You can rent equipment onsite, so you don't need to bring your own unless you want to. A reviewer on Tripadvisor shared one thing you should bring though, stating, "Buy the water protecting case for your phone. Totally worth it for underwater photos and videos."
Besides just floating on the water and soaking up the sun, Ginnie Springs also has more places for visitors to explore beneath the surface. In fact, this is one of the top places in Florida for scuba diving. One Google review even described it as, the "Best cave diving in the continental U.S." There are three dive sites you can explore when you visit Ginnie Springs — the Devil's Spring System, the Ginnie Ballroom, and the Santa Fe River. While the caverns at the Devil's Spring System are best for certified cave divers, the Ginnie Ballroom can be explored by all certified divers — even those not specifically certified in cave diving. If you want to check out some really cool fossils from the Pleistocene-era, you'll want to do some diving in the Santa Fe River area.
The best campsites at Ginnie Springs
When you come to take a dip in these scenic freshwater springs, you may decide you want to stay a few days. There's camping available onsite at Ginnie Springs, and there are over 100 sites with water and electric hookups. All of those sites also come with a picnic table and grill. While this may seem like too many campsites to fill up, to guarantee you get your preferred spot, you should make reservations at least 48 hours in advance.
If you're fine with roughing it a little, you can reserve a campsite beside the springs. While the further campsites may come with guaranteed luxuries like water and electricity, there are additional places where you can pitch a tent throughout the property (without hookups) and some of them are on the water. You can't book the primitive sites ahead of time as they are first-come-first-serve, but if you're lucky, you may be able to snag one that has some of the extra amenities and a view of the springs.
As with any camping trip, make sure to pack all of the essentials — including bug spray. Insect repellent is always important to have on hand when you're camping, but Florida's mosquito population grows during certain times of the year and it's even more critical to have it during the hotter months. If you are looking for more gorgeous springs in the Sunshine State, check out the Blue Springs in Bronson — another great spring-fed getaway in rural Florida that is about 40 minutes south of Ginnie Springs.