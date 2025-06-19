Florida's Hidden Campground Is A Water Lover's Haven With Several Dazzling Springs And Magical Caverns

In a state that's mostly surrounded by ocean, there's definitely no lack of adventures in Florida for those who love the water. What many visitors don't realize is that the Sunshine State also has more than 1,000 springs that offer an alternative to the salty waters the state is best known for. You can find springs in many places in Florida, like in the bright blue swimming hole at Ichetucknee Springs State Park. But there is one spot that has assumed the title of "Gateway to the Springs" — the city of High Springs.

High Springs is located about 35 minutes from Gainesville, and when you visit the area, you can hop from spring to spring. You can start by heading to Florida's newest state park where you can find Gilchrist Blue Springs. However, make sure not to miss out on another hidden piece of paradise, Ginnie Springs. Although the recreational area surrounding Ginnie Springs isn't a state park, it still provides so much to see and do. One review on Tripadvisor described it as an, "Amazing place for snorkeling, scuba diving, camping, or just to get out of the city." Ginnie Springs is a little over two hours away from Orlando and Tampa which makes it easy to reach by flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO) or Tampa International Airport (TPA). Once you land, simply rent a car, and head on your way to enjoy one of the state's most dazzling swimming holes.