Hidden Away In Rural Florida Is A Laidback, Spring-Fed Getaway With Small-Town Soul And Sunshine

If you're planning a visit to Bronson Blue Springs, it's important to note that Bronson doesn't have a lot of places to stay — but what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. Tripadvisor ranks Black Prong Resort as the No. 1 place to stay in Bronson. We should also note that at the time of writing, it was also listed as the only place to stay there too. That's okay though, because visitors seem to love it. One review on Tripadvisor said, "The cottages were impeccable with everything you could think you'd need and even more. The attention to detail is what you would expect of a 5 Star resort. Even all of our pups had a great time." Black Prong Resort feels like its own small town and even has places onsite where you can grab a bite to eat.

The resort is positioned alongside Goethe State Forest and offers a variety of lodging options like RV camping, cottages, cabins, and even a three-bedroom farmhouse. Pets are welcome, and they even have special accommodations for horses.

If you don't have your own horse to bring on vacation, you can still get in on the equestrian action. Horseback riding and carriage tours can be booked during your stay. If you want to do more exploring, the resort also has e-bikes and kayaks available for guests. If lounging poolside is more your thing, there's also a great pool area, and you can buy a day pass even if you're not staying onsite.