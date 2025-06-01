Hidden Away In Rural Florida Is A Laidback, Spring-Fed Getaway With Small-Town Soul And Sunshine
For many visitors, their first trip to Florida takes them to theme parks in some of the state's bigger cities. After that, many find a desire to experience some of Florida's natural side. About two hours north from Tampa and Orlando awaits a laidback piece of rural Florida that often goes unnoticed by those coming to visit the Sunshine State. This hidden region is home to some of the state's great natural springs. With less than 1,500 residents, it may seem there's not much to do in Bronson, but its natural beauty and small-town soul gives visitors a chance to see Florida in another way. Aside from the aquatic features of the natural springs, there's also the opportunity to experience one of Florida's spectacular state forests when you stay at Black Prong Resort.
A visit to Bronson is easy to include in a road trip to see some of Florida's best springs, including their own Bronson's Blue Springs. It's also less than an hour away from Ocala, home to one of America's largest springs. If you visit, you may want to add on a trip to Ichetucknee Springs for a swim in its Blue Hole too, which is also about an hour's drive away.
Where to stay in Bronson, Florida
If you're planning a visit to Bronson Blue Springs, it's important to note that Bronson doesn't have a lot of places to stay — but what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. Tripadvisor ranks Black Prong Resort as the No. 1 place to stay in Bronson. We should also note that at the time of writing, it was also listed as the only place to stay there too. That's okay though, because visitors seem to love it. One review on Tripadvisor said, "The cottages were impeccable with everything you could think you'd need and even more. The attention to detail is what you would expect of a 5 Star resort. Even all of our pups had a great time." Black Prong Resort feels like its own small town and even has places onsite where you can grab a bite to eat.
The resort is positioned alongside Goethe State Forest and offers a variety of lodging options like RV camping, cottages, cabins, and even a three-bedroom farmhouse. Pets are welcome, and they even have special accommodations for horses.
If you don't have your own horse to bring on vacation, you can still get in on the equestrian action. Horseback riding and carriage tours can be booked during your stay. If you want to do more exploring, the resort also has e-bikes and kayaks available for guests. If lounging poolside is more your thing, there's also a great pool area, and you can buy a day pass even if you're not staying onsite.
Popular spots around Bronson, Florida
Blue Springs County Park is a popular swimming hole that you have to check out if you visit. It's a great spot to take the family, cool down on a hot summer day, and have a picnic by the water. You can also keep the kids entertained with the onsite playground. You'll want to plan your timing appropriately though – the park is usually open April through September.
Music-lovers also have the opportunity to pay homage to one of the area's claims to fame — Bo Diddley. When you visit Rosemary Hill Cemetery, you likely won't miss the elaborate gravesite that features an image of this soulful musician's signature red guitar.
If you're into antiques, you may also want to take a 30-minute drive to nearby Micanopy, Florida's oldest inland town and an antique-shopping destination. It's another great place to put on your road trip of Florida's unique small-towns.