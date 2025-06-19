Maine's Most Charming Fishing Village Offers Superb Lobster Rolls, Kayaking, And Unmatched Artsy Vibes
Maine's middle coast stretches for miles, its gorgeous seascape views carved by steep granite cliffs and strung with historic lighthouses, traps of lobster, and painting-perfect villages often rooted in the fishing and lobstering industries. Port Clyde, on the southern tip of the St. George Peninsula, sits about 90 miles northeast of Portland (one of the best foodie destinations in America) and is one of the most picturesque of them all. Port Clyde is a quintessential Atlantic coast fishing town, lined with wind-worn clapboard houses and dotted with northern flora in summer that's buried in snow come winter.
Of course, Port Clyde is filled with seafood, and there's also a lighthouse: Marshall Point, where Forrest Gump runs during his infamous cross-country trek in the 1994 film. Visitors can replicate Forrest's journey up the boardwalk and back. It's also an artist's dream: Beloved American painter N.C. Wyeth famously loved Maine and spent summers at his seaside home in Port Clyde with his family of painters, inspiring paintings like "Black Spruce Ledge" and "Island Funeral." Wyeth's artist son, Andrew, honed his craft here to become one of the most recognizable artists in the world and was followed by his son, Jamie.
Maine boasts numerous scenic peninsulas, always worth the detour off the beaten path. Port Clyde is often bypassed on the way to Rockland and Camden, but it's worth visiting. The sleepy, artsy vibe is inspiring, and it's the only year-round ferry port with transit to Monhegan Island, one of Maine's smallest islands, accessible only by boat. If you're heading to Port Clyde from Portland, where you can easily access Portland International Jetport (PWM), take Highway 1 north and at Thomaston, exit onto State Route 131 S/High St. all the way down the St. George peninsula.
Port Clyde is a gorgeous summertime spot with access to Monhegan Island
There are excellent reasons to visit Port Clyde year-round, but because there are such distinct seasons, it's important to research the best time of year to visit Maine based on your personal interests. If you're going for the lobsters, for example, their season typically starts in late June and runs through December. Summer is also the best time for kayaking, the best way to explore Maine and get pristine views of the coastline. Rent by the day, or take a guided kayak tour with Port Clyde Kayaks, including overnight trips. A single sea kayak costs $95 for a single day or $300 for five days (as of this writing), and tandem kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are also available to rent.
The Point Marshall lighthouse has scenic trails throughout the nearby park and features a museum with a gift shop. Pack a picnic lunch and spend a morning learning about the history of the area and its maritime influences. Take the historic ferry from Port Clyde through Muscongus Bay to Monhegan Island 10 miles offshore, a 55 or 70-minute one-way trip depending on the vessel. Or take one of several specialty cruises, like the summertime cruise to check out puffins at a nesting site monitored by the Audubon Society. Tickets for the ferry and the cruises are $50 round-trip per adult, and reservations are required.
The St. George Peninsula is a scenic, 20-mile, one-way drive. Summertime fields of wildflowers featuring pastel purple-pink lupines and late-summer goldenrods are the perfect contrast to the sea's deep, sparkling blue and the dark green of the Eastern white pines. At the northernmost part of the peninsula, Owls Head on Penobscot Bay has lovely beaches and yet another beautiful lighthouse, Owls Head Light.
Port Clyde still has art and lobster rolls, despite a tragic fire destroying some of its icons
Prior to September of 2023, one of the best spots to get a lobster roll in Port Clyde was The Dip Net, a seafood shack in the same waterfront building as the General Store and L.L. Bean heir Linda Bean's treasured Perfect Maine. The gallery houses original works from N.C. Wyeth, Andrew, and third-generation artist Jamie. However, a devastating midnight fire destroyed much of it, including several original Wyeth pieces. Linda Bean worked to rebuild the Wyeth gallery — as well as her Wyeths on Water tours — until she passed away in 2024. The gallery and tours are still closed as of this writing.
In 2024, The Dip Net reopened as a seasonal food truck, with plans to rebuild its brick-and-mortar. In summer, you can still get their traditional lobster roll tucked in mayo and warmed in melted butter. Or try their local crab rolls for something a little different. Another Port Clyde favorite is the Black Harpoon for fried, flakey haddock. If you're taking that scenic drive around the peninsula near Thomaston, stop for a lobster roll at McLoon's Lobster Shack, a family-owned joint on Spruce Head Island across from "the oldest working lobster wharf."
The Farnsworth Museum of Art boasts over 15,000 pieces by more than 1,000 artists and is considered one of the best American art collections. It includes the Olson House, a National Historic Landmark and the setting for Andrew Wyeth's famous painting, "Christina's World." The Olson House is closed for restoration in 2025 but the Farnsworth Museum remains open. You can also view the art of renowned American contemporary artist Barbara Prey in a two-story home converted into an intimate gallery that emphasizes Americana and watercolors.