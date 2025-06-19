Maine's Most Charming Fishing Village Offers Superb Lobster Rolls, Kayaking, And Unmatched Artsy Vibes

Maine's middle coast stretches for miles, its gorgeous seascape views carved by steep granite cliffs and strung with historic lighthouses, traps of lobster, and painting-perfect villages often rooted in the fishing and lobstering industries. Port Clyde, on the southern tip of the St. George Peninsula, sits about 90 miles northeast of Portland (one of the best foodie destinations in America) and is one of the most picturesque of them all. Port Clyde is a quintessential Atlantic coast fishing town, lined with wind-worn clapboard houses and dotted with northern flora in summer that's buried in snow come winter.

Of course, Port Clyde is filled with seafood, and there's also a lighthouse: Marshall Point, where Forrest Gump runs during his infamous cross-country trek in the 1994 film. Visitors can replicate Forrest's journey up the boardwalk and back. It's also an artist's dream: Beloved American painter N.C. Wyeth famously loved Maine and spent summers at his seaside home in Port Clyde with his family of painters, inspiring paintings like "Black Spruce Ledge" and "Island Funeral." Wyeth's artist son, Andrew, honed his craft here to become one of the most recognizable artists in the world and was followed by his son, Jamie.

Maine boasts numerous scenic peninsulas, always worth the detour off the beaten path. Port Clyde is often bypassed on the way to Rockland and Camden, but it's worth visiting. The sleepy, artsy vibe is inspiring, and it's the only year-round ferry port with transit to Monhegan Island, one of Maine's smallest islands, accessible only by boat. If you're heading to Port Clyde from Portland, where you can easily access Portland International Jetport (PWM), take Highway 1 north and at Thomaston, exit onto State Route 131 S/High St. all the way down the St. George peninsula.