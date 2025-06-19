Culture And Coral Reefs Abound On This Tropical Island With More Native Languages Than All Of Europe

While tropical vacations generally have an exotic feel to them, a trip to Papua New Guinea (PNG) truly takes travelers off the beaten path. Located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, the world's second-largest island, PNG is a country of stunning diversity that few other places can match. To its west lies Raja Ampat, an Indonesian archipelago known for its surreal natural beauty. The region's topography, a heady mix of rainforests, grasslands, volcanic mountains, and pristine beaches, has resulted in a profusion of wildlife and cultural diversity.

PNG is home to a mind-boggling number of languages — over 800. This makes PNG the most linguistically diverse country in the world, followed by Indonesia, Nigeria, and India (per the World Economic Forum). In comparison, Europe has 24 official languages. Even if you take into account all the current spoken languages on the European continent, estimates for the region range from about 100 to 200. The PNG's cultural richness translates to a one-of-a-kind travel experience that should make it one of the top entries on your travel bucket list.

It's also worth noting that while a visit to PNG seems like something only adventure junkies might be into, there's a lot for slow travelers to enjoy as well, especially considering the variety of experiences on offer. Sure, there are multiple spots around the island where you can dive all year and be surrounded by stunning coral reefs, marine life, and historical World War II wrecks. There are also nature hikes where you'll see rare tree kangaroos and the world's largest butterfly. But it's equally possible to enjoy a languid cruise through PNG's many ports, exploring its many tribal cultures. Jacksons International Airport is the country's largest hub and has flights coming in from Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and other surrounding countries, making PNG quite easy to get to.