Georgia's Creative Atlanta Neighborhood Serves Up Mouth-Watering Southern Flavor And Queer-Friendly Energy
Often referred to as "the gay capital of the South," Atlanta is Georgia's top queer-friendly haven. The city, known for Southern expansiveness and delicious food, is home to a multitude of unmissable stops for foodies, from trendy dining in the central Atlantic Station neighborhood to hidden suburban gems packed with delicious meals and scenic walks. One neighborhood brings together the best of both worlds, offering bites packed with Southern flavor and a strong LGBTQ+ community, making the place a lively, queer-friendly spot: Cabbagetown.
The quirky name of this Atlanta neighborhood is a testament to both its close-knit community and culinary interests. Due to waves of immigration from Germany and Ireland in the 1800s, Cabbagetown got its name from the popular vegetable, although the exact origins are unknown. Encased between Memorial Drive, Decatur Street, and Pearl Street, Cabbagetown even has its own park and plenty of great LGBTQ+-owned eateries. Its western boundary is marked by the Oakland Cemetery, where "Gone With The Wind" author Margaret Mitchell rests. The neighborhood features multicolor cottages from the late 19th century, keeping its history close to heart without letting it stop its progressive and inclusive values.
Cabbagetown is home to mouth-watering Southern food
Don't let Cabbagetown's hipness distract you: it has been home to mom-and-pop businesses serving delicious and unpretentious food for decades. Known for its Southwestern cuisine and cocktails, the queer-friendly Agave has been a feature of the neighborhood's skyline for over 20 years. Sandwiched between Oakland Cemetery and Cabbagetown Park, the central location of this family-run eatery makes it a popular spot with both locals and out-of-towners. Another popular spot for Southern cuisine with a French twist is Petit Chou. Open daily for scrumptious lunches and brunches, this cute spot in the heart of Cabbagetown also serves mouth-watering dinners on weekends. If you are after a place to dine like a local, look no further than Carroll Street Cafe, a chic bistro serving a plethora of sophisticated small plates alongside casual breakfast bites, hot drinks, and mouth-watering sandwiches. For an afternoon spent people-watching in the lively Carroll Street, pick a seat at the sidewalk tables.
Mouth-watering Asian-inspired dining and inclusivity are always on the menu of LGBT-led restaurant JenChan's. Creatively mixing a pizza and Chinese menu, you'll also find JenChan's experimenting with delicious brunch items to satisfy both savory or sweet cravings. An eatery with humble beginnings, JenChan has evolved from passion project for Emily Chan and her wife Jen to a neighborhood favorite.
The Cabbage patch comes to life when the lights go out. A popular live music event with tasty bites and drinks, Live in the Patch is a yearly date with music across the spectrum, from jazz, blues, and soul, to classical and acoustic gigs.
Cabbatown's creative and artistic attractions
A walk along Carroll Street will give you a good taste of what Cabbagetown is all about: creative attractions, great foodie spots, and relaxed vibes. As you stroll through the neighborhood, you will see it has retained its Southern charm thanks to modern and contemporary wooden-panelled cottages dotting the streets. Cabbagetown also has a distinctively modern aura, with murals and contemporary installations such as the paintings on the wall parallel to Wylie Street, just on the border of the Reynoldstown district. From Wylie Street, head to Krog Street Tunnel to witness a similar art space in constant flux. Colorful, themed murals celebrate the district's queer soul during Pride Month in June. The neighborhood's many creative artworks are best enjoyed on the Forward Warrior art walking tour.
Along Carroll Street, and in general across Cabbagetown, you will still see traces of the eccentric artist Panorama Ray, whose love for his adopted home in Cabbagetown was the subject of many of his artworks, as well as a weekly newspaper column about local stories and color. It's also worth dedicating a few hours chasing the Tiny Doors spread across the city. Over 30 decorated miniature doors are hidden all across town, with a unique rainbow-themed installation tucked in the heart of Cabbagetown.
If you are landing at Atlanta Airport and heading to Cabbagetown first thing, the heart of the Georgian capital is only about 10 miles away. You can also opt for the airport bus MARTA 191, which delivers you to the city center in under 30 minutes. Cabbagetown is conveniently connected to the main transport hubs, including Peachtree Station. To satisfy those last cravings for delicious food before flying back home, it's worth making a stop in Poncey-Highland, Atlanta's boutique-chic neighborhood with refined bites and spa hotels.