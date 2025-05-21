Atlanta's Under-The-Radar Suburb Is A City With Award-Winning Food, Scenic Lush Walking Trails, And Shops

Dunwoody, Georgia, located just a short drive north of the hustle of central Atlanta, offers its own blend of attractions, whether you're looking for satisfying meals, refreshing outdoor strolls, or a bit of retail indulgence. This suburban enclave has developed its own character — a place that offers a break from the city's intensity while keeping all the convenient amenities and connections close by. It features well-regarded dining spots, surprisingly expansive green spaces for a suburban area, and a good variety of shops to explore.

When it comes to food, Dunwoody offers a varied selection. If Italian dishes are what you're after, Carbonara Trattoria is a go-to for many locals and visitors alike, known for its welcoming atmosphere. If you're in the mood for American classics, Joey D's Oak Room is often recommended for its hearty portions and traditional fare. For those who enjoy seafood, Message in a Bottle focuses on fresh catches with plenty to choose from. And if Spanish tapas sound appealing, Eclipse di Luna has built a strong reputation over the years, known for its lively setting and shareable plates.

If you enjoy spending time outdoors, Brook Run Park — the city's largest public park — features a two-mile paved trail perfect for walking, running, or biking. This path connects to the larger Dunwoody Trailway system, offering even more to explore. The Dunwoody Nature Center provides a quieter spot for nature lovers, with 22 acres of peaceful forest and well-maintained trails ideal for a leisurely outing or family exploration. For shopping, Perimeter Mall stands out as one of Georgia's most popular retail centers, home to stores like Dillard's, Macy's, Von Maur, and more. For a more boutique experience, Dunwoody Village features smaller shops offering unique finds, similar to those in Georgia's other trendy neighborhoods, such as Five Points.