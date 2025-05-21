Atlanta's Under-The-Radar Suburb Is A City With Award-Winning Food, Scenic Lush Walking Trails, And Shops
Dunwoody, Georgia, located just a short drive north of the hustle of central Atlanta, offers its own blend of attractions, whether you're looking for satisfying meals, refreshing outdoor strolls, or a bit of retail indulgence. This suburban enclave has developed its own character — a place that offers a break from the city's intensity while keeping all the convenient amenities and connections close by. It features well-regarded dining spots, surprisingly expansive green spaces for a suburban area, and a good variety of shops to explore.
When it comes to food, Dunwoody offers a varied selection. If Italian dishes are what you're after, Carbonara Trattoria is a go-to for many locals and visitors alike, known for its welcoming atmosphere. If you're in the mood for American classics, Joey D's Oak Room is often recommended for its hearty portions and traditional fare. For those who enjoy seafood, Message in a Bottle focuses on fresh catches with plenty to choose from. And if Spanish tapas sound appealing, Eclipse di Luna has built a strong reputation over the years, known for its lively setting and shareable plates.
If you enjoy spending time outdoors, Brook Run Park — the city's largest public park — features a two-mile paved trail perfect for walking, running, or biking. This path connects to the larger Dunwoody Trailway system, offering even more to explore. The Dunwoody Nature Center provides a quieter spot for nature lovers, with 22 acres of peaceful forest and well-maintained trails ideal for a leisurely outing or family exploration. For shopping, Perimeter Mall stands out as one of Georgia's most popular retail centers, home to stores like Dillard's, Macy's, Von Maur, and more. For a more boutique experience, Dunwoody Village features smaller shops offering unique finds, similar to those in Georgia's other trendy neighborhoods, such as Five Points.
More interesting places to explore in Dunwoody
There are a bunch of interesting places to explore in Dunwoody. The Spruill Center for the Arts is a great spot for local culture, featuring a gallery that regularly showcases regional and national artists, along with art classes for adults and kids interested in developing new creative skills. If you're more interested in history, the Donaldson-Bannister Farm is a restored farmhouse dating back to around 1870. It now serves as a venue for community and private events, as well as educational programs — offering a taste of Georgia's rich past without venturing all the way to the foothills and old-world charm of North Georgia's châteaux and wine country.
Dunwoody also maintains an active calendar of community events throughout the year, offering entertainment for both residents and visitors. In the spring, the popular Lemonade Days festival spans multiple days with carnival-style rides, games, and food vendors. From May through October, Food Truck Thursdays take place monthly at Brook Run Park, bringing together a slew of food vendors and live music under the trees. The Dunwoody Nature Center also hosts special events, like the annual Butterfly Experience.
How to get to Dunwoody and where to stay
After you're done exploring Atlanta's renowned attractions — like the largest aquarium in the country — reaching Dunwoody from central Atlanta is neither far nor complicated. The city lies just north of Atlanta's main districts and is accessible via highways like Interstate 285, which loops around the metro area, and Georgia State Route 400. If you prefer public transportation, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) train system has a station in Dunwoody, offering a convenient connection to many Atlanta locations, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).
When you're looking for a place to stay in Dunwoody, you'll find a solid selection of options, with quite a few well-known chains in the Perimeter Center area. If you're visiting for business, given its proximity to many corporate offices, or if you want to be near the main shopping centers and restaurants, it's a great spot to choose.
Some notable hotels in Dunwoody include the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody, the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, and the DoubleTree by Hilton. These are reliable choices for those exploring the area. Other well-known options include the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, the Embassy Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center, and the Hyatt Regency Perimeter Center at Villa Christina. If you're looking for a more distinctive stay just outside Dunwoody, consider the Wylie Hotel Atlanta, Le Méridien, or Hotel Granada Midtown.