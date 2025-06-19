America's Highest Continuous Paved Road Offers Unparalleled Scenery Of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park
Along the staggeringly beautiful Trail Ridge Road, you can climb higher and higher into the towering, snow-capped Rocky Mountains, spot glimmering blue lakes high above the treeline, or watch herds of elk running through the tundra. This Rocky Mountain National Park scenic drive is "the highest continuous paved road in the United States," according to the National Park Service. Drivers won't find this fact hard to believe the second they find themselves higher than the Rocky Mountain's pine forest. In fact, the road takes travelers up about 4,000 feet in the first few minutes alone. Within about two hours, this road, which is sometimes nicknamed the "Highway to the Sky," soars to a dizzyingly high 12,138 feet above sea level.
This is one of the most breathtaking scenic drives in any U.S. national park, but you don't have to stay in the car the entire time, unless you want to. You could certainly have a magnificent experience simply by driving this road from start to finish, but you would miss a lot of chances to experience the raw beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park. All along the way, you'll find opportunities to stop, stretch your legs, and admire the view. At the very least, it will let the driver give their undivided attention to the mountains for a moment before getting back on the road.
Experience the most incredible sights in Rocky Mountain National Park along Trail Ridge Road
Rocky Mountain National Park is a hidden gem for outdoor adventures, and this scenic route is no exception. As you drive higher and higher into the mountains, there are many places to stop, take in the sights, and even take a short hike before getting back on the road. Don't miss Deer Ridge Junction. Depending on which entrance you use, this could be the first stop on your trip — the Fall River Entrance is the closest to the road. While the junction is not as high as other overlooks, it is relatively quiet even on busy days. If you're in the mood to explore, you can even do the 6-mile hike from Deer Ridge Junction to the beautiful pine-covered Deer Mountain. It takes most hikers a little over three hours to reach the top. Even if you don't want to trek, make sure to stop here and take in the views.
Another spot you won't want to miss is the Rainbow Curve Overlook (pictured). This spot is just off the road, and from this incredible spot, you can look down at the valley surrounded by tall peaks and admire glittering lakes. Further along the route, you'll find yourself at the Gore Range Overlook. As drivers rush to reach the highest point on Trail Ridge Road, Gore Range is another less-visited spot, offering an incredible view of the aptly-named Never Summer Mountains. If you can time your trip right, these snowy peaks are especially gorgeous at sunrise or sunset.
How to drive the Highway to the Sky
Trail Ridge Road goes from Grand Lake to Estes Park, and you can drive it in either direction you choose. However, the closest airport to Rocky Mountain National Park is Denver International Airport, America's largest, with incredible food options, about 1.5 hours from Estes Park. Theoretically, you could drive this scenic route in a couple of hours, but even if you're not planning to stop too often, you're going to want to plan to spend at least half a day on the road to truly admire its views. However, you could spend a lot longer exploring the incredible areas along this unparalleled route.
If you are planning to get out of your car at any point, you should definitely bring a coat with you, even if you are warm in the rest of the park. It can be 30 degrees Fahrenheit colder at the high elevation points, and there can be snow and ice at any time of year. Because of the weather conditions, this road is closed for the winter months. The exact date it closes varies from year to year, but you can expect it to be open between early June and late October.