America's Highest Continuous Paved Road Offers Unparalleled Scenery Of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

Along the staggeringly beautiful Trail Ridge Road, you can climb higher and higher into the towering, snow-capped Rocky Mountains, spot glimmering blue lakes high above the treeline, or watch herds of elk running through the tundra. This Rocky Mountain National Park scenic drive is "the highest continuous paved road in the United States," according to the National Park Service. Drivers won't find this fact hard to believe the second they find themselves higher than the Rocky Mountain's pine forest. In fact, the road takes travelers up about 4,000 feet in the first few minutes alone. Within about two hours, this road, which is sometimes nicknamed the "Highway to the Sky," soars to a dizzyingly high 12,138 feet above sea level.

This is one of the most breathtaking scenic drives in any U.S. national park, but you don't have to stay in the car the entire time, unless you want to. You could certainly have a magnificent experience simply by driving this road from start to finish, but you would miss a lot of chances to experience the raw beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park. All along the way, you'll find opportunities to stop, stretch your legs, and admire the view. At the very least, it will let the driver give their undivided attention to the mountains for a moment before getting back on the road.