The Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives In National Parks, According To Experts
The country's national parks span the breadth of the country, from the rugged mountains of Alaska, to the tropical islands of Florida. There are 63 of them if you want a complete list, and are as varied as one might expect given the land they cover, which means the opportunities for scenic drives can seem overwhelming. That's why we contacted adventure road trip planners Michael Gustafson and Nate Shear at American Road Trips for some of their highlights and advice.
"National parks provide easy access to some of the most scenic roads in the country. The roads are well maintained and designed to give visitors an enjoyable experience," notes Gustafson. Together, the pair has seen almost two-thirds of the national parks in the U.S. They understand that visiting the parks requires intricate planning, from checking about road openings and closures, to ascertaining whether timed-entry reservations are required. Using research from blogs, and recommendations from Gustafson, we've put together a list of drives in national parks not to be missed.
Acadia National Park, Maine
If you are a nature lover visiting America's northeast, this park with postcard-worthy scenery is for you. There are many ways to explore this realm of coastline and rugged headlands set by the surging waters of the Atlantic Ocean. You can meander along more than 150 miles of trails primed for hiking, or glide along 45 miles of roads originally designed for horse-drawn carriages. Travelers in motor vehicles will be drawn to the 27-mile Park Loop Road.
Built mostly in the first half of the 1900s, it winds around the eastern half of Mount Desert Island, and takes rocky coastline, still lakes, banks of trees, and wild mountains. "We visited Acadia National Park in fall, and our main goal was to see the beautiful fall foliage," notes the blog Tourist to Local. "A friend recommended doing this drive specifically, and we were blown away by the juxtaposition of the rugged forest against the sea."
Big Bend National Park, Texas
"Endless views along this whole drive!" is how the blog Miss Molly Mac describes the 30-mile Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive. It sits in a park that is an under-the-radar gem. Visitors will come across the Sam Nail Ranch, a former homestead with a working windmill and a rich variety of avian life. You'll also get the chance to explore the Homer Wilson Ranch, a huge enterprise with structures still standing, and hiking trails onsite.
Castolon was an army camp and you can see evidence of that when you make a stop there. The drive also brings tourists close to epic geological formations. Peer across the Santa Elena Canyon from a viewpoint and a large tract of the park will be visible. The canyon also forms a border between the United States and Mexico. Near Burro Mesa, where the cliffs burst with color, you'll find a secluded box canyon.
Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
"Bryce Canyon National Park is relatively small and you can see the highlights in one full day, including the 13 vantage points along the Bryce Canyon [Southern] Scenic Drive and maybe do a short hike or two," explains the blog Southern Savvy. The road that slices through the park is only 18 miles in length, and more that two-thirds of it makes up the Southern Scenic Drive. That drive extends for 15 miles, and features a number of viewing spots that take in the park's immense nature.
Travelers typically begin at the Visitor's Center, in the park's north, and then head south toward the terminus of the drive, at Rainbow Point. Along the way, travelers will ascend more than 1,000 feet in elevation, offering an ever-changing tableau that transforms from ponderosa trees to a proliferation of fir trees. Some of the top spots are Agua Canyon, Yovimpa Point, and Natural Bridge.
Capitol Reef National Park, Utah
According to the blog We're In The Rockies, this park's Scenic Drive is best enjoyed at sunset. "Capitol Gorge [the last two miles] is the best section of the road, as you travel through a white rock gorge with high canyon walls around you." This drive breaks down into two sections. The main drive, which is about 8 miles in length, unravels over paved tarmac. It later splits into two offshoots, Grand Wash and Capital Gorge, which are dirt roads, but hard packed enough that even RVs can handle them.
Whatever route you take, you'll see sedimentary rocks unfurling in all directions. This can range from shale that's more than 200 million years old, to bands of rock that form layers, and are laced with volcanic ash. Along Grand Wash, tourists will burrow into sheer, high-walled canyons, while the cliffs of Wingate Sandstone have pockmarked facades, the result of repeated erosion from the unstoppable force of water.
Crater Lake National Park, Oregon
To complete the 33-mile Scenic Rim Drive at this Oregon attraction, factor in a minimum of two hours of your time. Along the way, you can stop at any or all of the 30 viewpoints. Each one of comes with vistas of the lake and the caldera that wraps around it. The road itself mimics that natural shape of the rim of the caldera, adding a sense of place to the experience.
For anyone pinched for time, there isn't a need to complete the whole rim drive, as the blog Wandering Roots explains. "We drove half of it, riding along the eastern side of the lake. There are many different angles to take in this beautiful lake, each one offering something unique." It's a tight, winding road, so drivers need to be alert, especially since cyclists also use it. In the colder months, some parts of the drive close.
Glacier National Park, Montana
For Michael Gustafson, the Going to the Sun Road is a winner. "This is by far one of the most spectacular roads we've driven. With scenic vistas of lakes and glaciers, steep cliffs of lush forests, and the chance to see wildlife like big horn sheep and mountain goats, it should be on everyone's bucket list!" The name of this drive in itself suggests a journey of epic proportions.
The scenery is certainly striking, grand and dramatic, from high peaks to clear alpine lakes to deep, dense woods. One of places the road passes is Avalanche Creek, filled with ancient cedar and hemlock trees that give the terrain the sensibilities of a damp, coastal forest. Take a hiking trail there and you'll get to see vistas of Avalanche Gorge, with the creek waters twisting through the gorge to create a ribbon of cool, icy blue.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee
The Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail is a short stretch of road, but visitors will feel quickly ensconced within the sylvan landscape. "My wife and I really enjoyed this motor trail. The scenic views were stunning," opined a commentator on Tripadvisor. "There were brooks or streams throughout and my wife loved hearing the sound of the water as we drove through."
The roadway itself is named for a stream in these mountains, though the road is just as notable for its wealth of forest and history. Measuring only 5.5 miles in length, and arranged a loop that is driven in one direction, the journey is best done after steady, heavy rainfall. This is when streams appear in all directions, spouting down hills, gurgling by the side of the road. In addition to the water and greenery, travelers will be able to make stops to see log cabins, and even old grist mills.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii
"The Chain of Craters Road is one of the most scenic roads on the Big Island," reports the Live That Adventure blog. "Along the way, you'll pass through old craters of various shapes and sizes, hiking trails, barren lava fields, petroglyphs, a sea arch and more. If you're planning to visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (which you should), this scenic drive is a must-do." Indeed, the variety of sights along this national park drive is what draws visitors to make the journey.
The road isn't overly long, stretching less than 20 miles, and there are no facilities along its route. What you can expect to see during a drive are pit craters of various sizes, the craggy terrain of an old lava flow at Mau Loa o Mauanulu, and the Kealakomo Overlook that promises fine views of the Pacific Ocean. For culture fans, the carvings at the Pu'uloa Petroglyphs represent the biggest number of such markings in the state.
Joshua Tree National Park, California
If you want to see the inspiration behind the moniker of this park, take a drive along Park Boulevard. The blog Leisure Travel Vans concurs. "On Park Boulevard in the Mojave Desert, we saw distinctive Joshua trees, for which this national park was named. The Joshua Trees were blooming during our visit on March 24." The road is great for experiencing much of the park in a trip that can be easily completed in two hours.
Visitors looking for a longer excursion can make stops along the way, and take short hikes to see more of the park. But sticking to just Park Boulevard is a treat in itself. Travelers will see some of the highlights of the park, including Ryan Mountain and Hidden Valley, the latter attraction a compact walking area where large boulders stand out in the spare terrain. This park is also one of the best in America for stargazing.
Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
For the Seattle Bloggers, the trip up Sunrise Road, the highest point of the park accessible by car, is not to be missed. "Sunrise is the highest elevation you can reach by vehicle in Mount Rainier National Park; located at an elevation of 6,400 feet. That means you get mind-blowing views of Mount Rainier on a clear day." This is a seasonal road, typically open from late June for about three months or so, a time when there is no snow.
It's a window in the seasons where fields on the mountains bloom with wildflowers, and the clear sky allows views that seem to go on forever. If you get to the summit on a cloudless day, you will definitely be able to make out Mount Rainier itself, and also look down over the Emmons Glacier. In fact, the viewing area at Sunrise looks out in all directions, so visitors can take in vistas of mountains, volcanoes, and deep valleys.
Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona
You'll see many of the geological formations along Petrified Forest Road, the main road that dissects the park. The road extends for a little under 30 miles, and for visitors that are in a rush, or prize efficiency over a leisurely visit, completing the trip can take as quick as one hour. The drive can be roughly split into two sections. The northern part of the park opens up onto grand vistas of the colorful desert landscape, and vestiges of human settlements. The southern part is filled with the hardened wood that gives the park its name.
"As you continue down Petrified Forest Road you will pass through one of the most unique and colorful parts of the park, the Tepees. The road twists and turns through these zebra-striped mountains," notes the blog Earth Trekkers. Visitors might want to stop at the Painted Desert Inn, originally built from petrified wood and local stone, and later redeveloped to showcase a Southwestern aesthetic.
Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
For Michael Gustafson, Trail Ridge Road is one of the best three scenic drives in a national park. "As the main road in the park, it winds through the alpine tundra and reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet. Along the way, you'll likely encounter herds of elk and be treated with scenic vistas of snowy mountains." Running for 48 miles, and linking Estes Park in the eastern part of the park to Grand Lake in the west, almost a quarter of the route rolls above the tree line.
You can expect to ascend rapidly whichever end you start, and the terrain morphs from aspen forest to thickets of spruce and fir. One the trees disappear, and the open expanses of tundra unfurl before you, the temperature drops and the wind picks up. Several places to stop allow travelers to experience vistas of mountains stretching all the way to the horizon. Visit at the right time of year, and you'll see bright alpine blooms
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, California
These two neighboring parks in east-central California are ideal spots for visitors enraptured by large trees. But the best drive is actually one that connects the two parks. Generals Highway was built as a way to boost tourism in the area, and was officially opened in June 1935. It cost $2.25 million to build, and it traverses along mountains as it navigates tight turns and switchbacks, passes through dense forests filled with towering trees, and rumbles over bridges as it links the two national parks.
Its name comes from the section of Kings Canyon National Park that was known as General Grant National Park back almost a century ago. "While many visitors hike the wilderness areas here, the most popular way to see the park is by car," explains the blog Park Chasers. "The famous Generals Highway winds through Sequoia National Park, connecting with Kings Canyon National Park and the Sequoia National Forest. For anyone interested in big trees, this is one of the 'Great National Park Drives' you do not want to miss."
Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
The name of the Skyline Drive says it all — it runs for more than 100 miles on a crest along the Blue Ridge Mountains. "While it is possible to drive the entire Skyline Drive in a single day, I recommend making this a weekend road trip," advises the blog Road Trips & Coffee. "Take two days, stay somewhere near the middle, and you'll leave with a fantastic introduction to the national park." Speeds for vehicles are capped at 35 mph, and the air is always refreshing, even in the midst of summer.
While you'll drive through forests, especially alluring during fall when the leaves of trees and bushes change color, wildlife is also another attraction. Keep your eyes peeled and you might spot wild turkey, deer, and even the occasional black bear. While the road is open year-round, bad weather can lead to its closure.
White Sands National Park, New Mexico
You might feel like you're on another planet while traveling the marquee route at this national park. "Dunes Drive is 8 miles in and 8 miles back, with plenty of spots to pull over and explore," explains the blog The Tumbling Nomads. "There are a few boardwalk-style paths to allow you to stretch your legs without getting sand in your shoes. The drive is beautiful if you don't want to get out,"
The drive, which starts at the visitor center, can be finished in an hour round trip. Along the way, travelers will find areas perfect for taking picnics, trailheads for hikes, and exhibits that trace the geographic origins of the destination. The road is paved for five miles, with the final three miles made of hard, packed white sand. It's this section that is the most otherworldly, like driving on a snaking path on the surface of the Moon
Yellowstone National Park, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
Along the Grand Loop Road lie some of Yellowstone's most beloved attractions. "The loop road is my favorite thing to do in the whole United States," opines a commenter on Tripadvisor. "There is so much to see and you never know what wildlife will show up. We saw some elk, deer, two bears, three coyote, and hundreds of bison." The vast majority of this park is in Wyoming, and it's a huge place — about 3,500 square miles. It also gets busy in high season, though you can find some cool tricks for visiting in high season on a tight budget.
The Grand Loop Road consists of two sections, two vaguely circled shaped routes that are known as the Upper Loop and Lower Loop. One loop takes about three hours to complete, and that's if you don't stop along the way. Our advice is to take your time. You'll want to take time to see the sights along the way up close. These include Tower Fall, Old Faithful, and the Grand Prismatic Spring
Yosemite National Park, California
For Michael Gustafson, the Tioga Road, which connects Yosemite Valley to the high meadows, is a gem of a drive in the park. "In second place, we'd put Tioga Road in Yosemite National Park," Gustafson declares. "This road traverses beautiful landscapes including granite cliffs and colorful alpine meadows, making it one of the most scenic roads in the national park system."
Also known as Highway 120, the road ascends up over the valley, and then winds along the Tuolumne Meadows. Eventually it rises to Tioga Pass as it traverses the mountains. It's generally only open in the warmer months, a time when you might see wildflowers in the plains, or when the chilling alpine lakes make for refreshing places to take a dip.For fans of the supernatural,Yosemite is also home to an eerie lake believed to be haunted.
Methodology
The country's national parks are all beautiful in their own right. But to find the ones that had the most scenic drives, we relied on a number of sources. We consulted the experts at American Road Trips for their accrued wisdom and choice picks. Beyond that, we looked at sources such as Reddit, and blogs such as 2traveldads. We also excluded parks that offer great wilderness, but have none or limited roads, like Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve. For each drive, we also ensured we included first-hand testimony from travelers that had taken the drive, a way to bring the drive itself to life in real terms.