The Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives In National Parks, According To Experts

The country's national parks span the breadth of the country, from the rugged mountains of Alaska, to the tropical islands of Florida. There are 63 of them if you want a complete list, and are as varied as one might expect given the land they cover, which means the opportunities for scenic drives can seem overwhelming. That's why we contacted adventure road trip planners Michael Gustafson and Nate Shear at American Road Trips for some of their highlights and advice.

"National parks provide easy access to some of the most scenic roads in the country. The roads are well maintained and designed to give visitors an enjoyable experience," notes Gustafson. Together, the pair has seen almost two-thirds of the national parks in the U.S. They understand that visiting the parks requires intricate planning, from checking about road openings and closures, to ascertaining whether timed-entry reservations are required. Using research from blogs, and recommendations from Gustafson, we've put together a list of drives in national parks not to be missed.