One Of South Florida's Largest Urban Parks Is The Perfect Spot To Hike And Kayak With Wildlife
With Miami being one of America's best cities for nightlife, it can be easy to assume that South Florida is only a spot for those looking for a party scene. Sure, it's not too hard to find trendy clubs, unique cocktails, and packed dancefloors; however, this region of the Sunshine State has even more to offer.
If you're more interested in wildlife than nightlife, there's plenty for you to experience as well. This region has great spots to kayak, hike, and see an array of wild critters. South Florida is even home to some of the best destinations in Florida for birdwatching, according to research. The Anne Kolb Nature Center at West Lake Park is a part of the Great Florida Birding Trail and is a great place to check several birds off of your life list, including hawks, herons, gulls, terns, and warblers. You can also take a hike on the nature trail, paddle through the mangroves, or head out to the fishing pier and drop a line in the water.
The Anne Kolb Nature Center at West Lake Park is one of the largest urban parks in Florida and sprawls across more than 1500 acres. It is located in Hollywood, Florida, so if you're interested in visiting, you can fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), which is only about 10 minutes away from the park. There are several hotels to choose from in Hollywood, with multiple options that are within two miles of the park.
You can kayak through the mangroves at the Anne Kolb Nature Center at West Lake Park
Inside the exhibit hall at the Anne Kolb Nature Center you can see a 3,500 gallon aquarium and simulated mangroves. The park is also surrounded by live mangroves showing off their tangled, twisted root systems.
Many people find it more fun to view the mangroves from the water by kayaking among them. One visitor shared their kayaking experience on Tripadvisor, saying, "My friends and I went recently and it was so much fun! We saw a giant iguana, amazing spiders, gorgeous birds, jumping fish and more. The mangroves and winding trails are so relaxing and I found it both exciting and peaceful ... what a wonderful combination. The staff was great and the equipment was in excellent shape. I can highly recommend this location for nature lovers and I will return."
You can bring your own kayak, but you can also rent them Saturday-Monday at the West Lake Park Recreation Area. At the time of writing, a single kayak or paddleboard costs $15 for one hour, $25 for two hours, or $35 for four hours. If you're going with a friend, you can rent a double kayak or canoe and split the cost. For the doubles, expect to pay $20 for one hour, $30 for two hours, or $45 for four hours. You'll also have to pay a $15 security deposit, but you get that back if you return the equipment in good shape.
Take in the scenic views at Anne Kolb Nature Center
Visitors are impressed with all there is to see at the park. One Google review said, "There were iguanas everywhere near the parking, was really cool to see so many. The observation tower has some great views. The boardwalk trails they have are easy to walk and has several shade spots. We saw wildlife unique to the area like Spotted Puffer fish, Tree Crabs, and a few birds among the mangroves."
Bring your binoculars because there's no shortage of wildlife here. Even if you don't paddle your way through this hidden gem, you can see a variety of animals and experience more scenery by taking a walk on one of the trails or climbing the 68-foot observation tower. If you don't want to climb, no problem; there's also an elevator there to take you to the top of the tower. From that vantage point, you'll be able to get amazing views of the mangrove estuary, intracoastal waterway, and even the Atlantic Ocean.
After you've worked up an appetite, you may want to grab a bite to eat at the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk that is only 10 minutes away. It is one of the best family-friendly beach boardwalks in the US and you'll find several dining options in that area, including some gourmet restaurants — though if you just want to grab an ice cream cone, stroll along the ocean, and reminisce about your nature-filled day, that's great, too!