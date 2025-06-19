One Of South Florida's Largest Urban Parks Is The Perfect Spot To Hike And Kayak With Wildlife

With Miami being one of America's best cities for nightlife, it can be easy to assume that South Florida is only a spot for those looking for a party scene. Sure, it's not too hard to find trendy clubs, unique cocktails, and packed dancefloors; however, this region of the Sunshine State has even more to offer.

If you're more interested in wildlife than nightlife, there's plenty for you to experience as well. This region has great spots to kayak, hike, and see an array of wild critters. South Florida is even home to some of the best destinations in Florida for birdwatching, according to research. The Anne Kolb Nature Center at West Lake Park is a part of the Great Florida Birding Trail and is a great place to check several birds off of your life list, including hawks, herons, gulls, terns, and warblers. You can also take a hike on the nature trail, paddle through the mangroves, or head out to the fishing pier and drop a line in the water.

The Anne Kolb Nature Center at West Lake Park is one of the largest urban parks in Florida and sprawls across more than 1500 acres. It is located in Hollywood, Florida, so if you're interested in visiting, you can fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), which is only about 10 minutes away from the park. There are several hotels to choose from in Hollywood, with multiple options that are within two miles of the park.