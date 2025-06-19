A Quirky California Gold Rush Town Tucked Inside A State Park Is A Wildly Underrated Camping Getaway

California welcomes over 250 million travelers every year, many of whom come specifically to take in the state's gorgeous natural landscapes. Yet somehow, one of the region's most unique towns tucked inside a historic park remains mostly unknown. So, if you're looking for someplace quiet yet stunning for your next getaway, consider Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, a wildly underrated Golden State destination with so much to offer.

Located about 40 minutes away from Nevada City, home to some of the best autumn views in California, this former Gold Rush town is easy to get to by car. The nearest airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), located roughly 93 miles southwest of the park. Driving is the most convenient way to get around and explore the area.

All the effort to get here will pay off once you camp beneath the towering pines, explore the rugged canyon walls carved by 19th-century gold mining, and wander through the ghost town of North Bloomfield. With just 30 family campsites and over 20 miles of trails, this little-known gem promises the rarest blend of historical intrigue and nature immersion that feels worlds away from the crowded national parks we've become used to.