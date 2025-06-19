A Quirky California Gold Rush Town Tucked Inside A State Park Is A Wildly Underrated Camping Getaway
California welcomes over 250 million travelers every year, many of whom come specifically to take in the state's gorgeous natural landscapes. Yet somehow, one of the region's most unique towns tucked inside a historic park remains mostly unknown. So, if you're looking for someplace quiet yet stunning for your next getaway, consider Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, a wildly underrated Golden State destination with so much to offer.
Located about 40 minutes away from Nevada City, home to some of the best autumn views in California, this former Gold Rush town is easy to get to by car. The nearest airport is Sacramento International Airport (SMF), located roughly 93 miles southwest of the park. Driving is the most convenient way to get around and explore the area.
All the effort to get here will pay off once you camp beneath the towering pines, explore the rugged canyon walls carved by 19th-century gold mining, and wander through the ghost town of North Bloomfield. With just 30 family campsites and over 20 miles of trails, this little-known gem promises the rarest blend of historical intrigue and nature immersion that feels worlds away from the crowded national parks we've become used to.
Unearthing Malakoff Diggins' Gold Rush history
If you're fascinated by California Gold Rush history, you'll love North Bloomfield, a once-thriving mining town that is now a carefully preserved ghost town. The best way to experience it all is with a guided tour led by local rangers. The tour takes you to the most interesting buildings around town, including the local saloon, a private residence, the old church, a pharmacy, and general store, all while giving you insight into the local history and the 19th century way of life. Tours are offered year-round every Saturday.
The star attraction, however, is definitely the hydraulic mine pit, the largest gold mine of its kind in California. The mind-boggling canyon, carved by powerful water jets, is over 3,000 feet across and nearly 600 feet deep, and a system of water monitors still dot the canyon rim. The best way to see the mine's remains is to hike the 2.6-mile Diggins Loop Trail, which offers some incredible vantage points along the rim of the canyon. Think red-gold cliffs against green pines that look more like the Utah desert than Northern California.
If you love what you see in North Bloomfield, a visit to the perfectly preserved Gold Rush town of Dutch Flat in California's Sierra foothills is a must. Here, you'll be able to immerse yourself in the 19th-century history, all while exploring the Tahoe National Forest and marveling at the views of Lake Spaulding. The town is just a little over an hour away from Malakoff Diggins, so you can see them both on a single trip.
Camping under the pines in Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park
To sleep amid the enchanting scenery and fascinating history of Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park, spend a night at either Chute Hill Campground or North Bloomfield Cabin Colony. The former is a bit bigger and better-known, so for first-timers, it's the best pick. The campground offers 30 shaded sites with all the amenities you might need, including secure food lockers, tables, fire grates, and flushing toilets. "Awesome campground. Beautiful location. Friendly staff. It's one of those best kept [secrets]. I will definitely come back again," reads one Google review. Keep in mind that the campground is open seasonally from May 25th to Labor Day weekend, and that sites are given out on a first come, first served basis.
North Bloomfield Cabin Colony is another fantastic option, but the accommodations are limited. There are only three rustic miner's cabins available, and each of them sleeps four to eight people. Each cabin is equipped with a wood stove, picnic table, fire pit, and bear-safe locker. There are some modern flush toilets on-site, but otherwise, the cabins are quite basic and may not have electricity. Remember to book your stay well ahead of time, or visit during the week to avoid the crowds. Your Californian escape doesn't have to end here. Emerald Bay, a unique state park with a Scandinavian castle and glistening lakeside views, is a little over two hours away and a must-see for those looking to uncover the state's hidden gems.