The Unique California State Park With A Scandinavian Style Castle And Glistening Lake Views
Lake Tahoe, which is located on the border between Nevada and California, is known for its strikingly clear blue water. Tucked in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it's 22 miles long and 12 miles wide, and along its 72 miles of shoreline, Lake Tahoe has a number of serene beaches and state parks. There's no shortage of incredible natural beauty here, but one of its most magnificent spots is Emerald Bay State Park at the south end of the lake, home to the famous Vikingsholm Castle and Lake Tahoe's only island. Plus, the state park offers an abundance of activities for adventure lovers, from hiking and boating to scuba diving.
In 1969, it was designated as a National Natural Landmark, thanks to its impressive geologic history and stunning scenery. Lake Tahoe itself is estimated to be around 2 million years old. Emerald Bay, on the other hand, is much younger. Around 10,000 years ago, Emerald Bay was formed thanks to a 4-mile-long glacier from an ice field in what is now the Desolation Wilderness, a breathtaking destination with granite peaks and alpine lakes. After the glacier reached Lake Tahoe and started to melt, the rock and debris it left behind created the beautiful bay we see today.
Fannette Island and Vikingsholm Castle in Emerald Bay State Park
Emerald Bay State Park has some truly spectacular features to explore. There's Fannette Island, which is the only island in all of Lake Tahoe. You can paddle out to the tiny island for a fun day trip. Though you may be tempted to spend the night in this secluded spot, no camping is allowed. On the island, you can find the remnants of a teahouse structure that was built for Mrs. Lora Josephine Knight, who also owned Vikingsholm Castle, another of Emerald Bay's special places.
Vikingsholm "is one of the finest examples of Scandinavian architecture in the western hemisphere," according to California State Parks. Mrs. Knight bought Fannette Island and the land along Emerald Bay in 1928. She commissioned the 38-room mansion to mimic the look of 11th-century Nordic castles because she felt that the surroundings looked like Norwegian fjords. The California State Parks system purchased the 117-acre property in 1953, eight years after Knight's death. The house has been preserved much the way Knight had it when she lived there, and it's open for tours during the summer.
It's only a 1-mile hike down to Vikingsholm, but you still need to be in good shape. You descend over 400 feet in that single mile, and the only way back out is up. Drink water, and take it easy; enjoy the views along the way! You could also bring a swimsuit with you (or wear one under your clothes), as there's a small beach near the castle.
Go for a hike, get out on the water, and scuba dive at Emerald Bay State Park
If you continue on the trail past Vikingsholm, you'll get to the base of Lower Eagle Falls, a gorgeous two-tiered cascade. For a longer hike, the Rubicon Trail is an 8.2-mile one-way trail that runs along the edge of the lake through Emerald Bay State Park, past Vikingsholm, and into the neighboring D. L. Bliss State Park. One popular shorter section of this trail is out to Emerald Point from Vikingsholm. It's about 5.5 miles total, and the lake views are incredible.
While some of the trails and amenities at Emerald Bay State Park are often closed during winter because of snow, you can take an Emerald Bay cruise year-round. Tahoe Cruises offers daytime departures or sunset champagne options, and it launches out of the Ski Run Marina in South Lake Tahoe. Another great Emerald Bay cruise option is the M.S. Dixie II, the largest paddlewheeler boat on the lake, which departs from Zephyr Cove, a beach destination that feels like a Caribbean island.
For a truly unique way to explore Emerald Bay, you'll want to dive below the surface. There's an underwater state park in Emerald Bay, which was established in 1994. In 2018, the first ever California maritime heritage trail opened beneath the surface at Emerald Bay. The trail highlights major dive sites, including sunken barges, fishing boats, and more. There are even underwater interpretive signs at some of the sites, and you can't find a more expansive collection of original shipwrecks in one place anywhere else in the United States. Keep in mind that this is considered high-altitude diving and that the water is cold, even in summer.
Camping, precautions, and how to get to Emerald Bay State Park
Emerald Bay State Park has two campgrounds, and, luckily, they're not like the hardest beachside campground to book in the U.S. It can take some work to get to your site, depending on which one you choose. The Emerald Bay Boat Campground is, as you can guess from the name, only available via boat. Located on the north side of the bay, it opens for Memorial Day weekend on a first come, first serve basis, with reservations required starting around mid-June. There's also the Eagle Point Campground on the east side of Emerald Bay, and it typically opens around mid-June (dates depend on the snow levels). Both campgrounds close around early or mid-September. Reservations via ReserveCalifornia.com are highly recommended; campsites fill up quickly.
As far as safety goes, black bears do live here, and while they're not interested in you, they are very interested in your food. Make sure to use the bear lockers at the campsites, and never leave food unattended. Temperatures in the summer typically top out around 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and they can get down to as low as 40 at night. Bring layers, and make sure you have warm enough gear for the chilly nights, particularly if you're camping. Emerald Bay is just over an hour's drive from Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It's a great addition to a family-friendly road trip around Lake Tahoe. For another fantastic Lake Tahoe state park, visit Sand Harbor on the opposite side of the lake.