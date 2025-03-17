The Unique California State Park With A Scandinavian Style Castle And Glistening Lake Views

Emerald Bay State Park has some truly spectacular features to explore. There's Fannette Island, which is the only island in all of Lake Tahoe. You can paddle out to the tiny island for a fun day trip. Though you may be tempted to spend the night in this secluded spot, no camping is allowed. On the island, you can find the remnants of a teahouse structure that was built for Mrs. Lora Josephine Knight, who also owned Vikingsholm Castle, another of Emerald Bay's special places.

Vikingsholm "is one of the finest examples of Scandinavian architecture in the western hemisphere," according to California State Parks. Mrs. Knight bought Fannette Island and the land along Emerald Bay in 1928. She commissioned the 38-room mansion to mimic the look of 11th-century Nordic castles because she felt that the surroundings looked like Norwegian fjords. The California State Parks system purchased the 117-acre property in 1953, eight years after Knight's death. The house has been preserved much the way Knight had it when she lived there, and it's open for tours during the summer.

It's only a 1-mile hike down to Vikingsholm, but you still need to be in good shape. You descend over 400 feet in that single mile, and the only way back out is up. Drink water, and take it easy; enjoy the views along the way! You could also bring a swimsuit with you (or wear one under your clothes), as there's a small beach near the castle.