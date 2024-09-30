Where To Experience The Best Autumn Views In California
Bidding farewell to summer can be challenging. Nevertheless, the exquisite beauty of fall arguably makes the transition as painless as possible. Crisp and colorful leaves in rich hues come to mind. They alter the landscape for the better, creating an unforgettable sight. That said, California is not typically associated with fall or cold weather. Thus, it may be hard to believe, but California, in fact, does have seasons. Yes, fall is alive and well in the Golden State. So much so that it can be said that it's one of the country's most underrated fall destinations.
Best of all, you can expect California's famed balmy weather but with the added allure of fall foliage and, of course, an array of seasonal activities at your disposal. Visiting awe-inspiring national parks is one way to experience fall in California. However, there are several other places to discover within the state that offer the best autumn views. Autumnal wonderlands can be found everywhere, from Southern California to Northern California.
Keep in mind that the leaves can start to change as early as September. So, grab a scarf and go; you don't want to miss out on California's fall colors at these little-known autumn hot spots.
Oak Glen
Less than two hours from Los Angeles, in San Bernardino County, is Oak Glen. To put it simply, this is the ultimate fall destination in California. Oak Glen is not far from the San Bernardino Mountains, and is known for being home to several charming farms. Here, visitors can enjoy apple picking (which is only available during fall) amongst lush greenery and picture-perfect vibrant foliage. With that in mind, popular spots for apple picking include Riley's Farm and Los Rios Rancho.
Riley's Farm has an onsite restaurant, The Hawk's Head. The eatery serves cozy dishes like chicken pot pie that are perfect for fueling up after spending an autumn day in nature. On the other hand, Los Rios Ranchos dates back to 1906 and offers other fall activities such as cider pressing, a corn maze, and more. During Thanksgiving weekend, they host an Apple Butter Festival where attendees can enjoy the fall scenery with a carriage ride.
While in Oak Glen, make sure to stop by the Oak Glen Preserve (pictured) for a scenic hike and a visit to the Southern California Montane Botanic Garden. "The area was picturesque with the trees turning all kinds of colors for fall, as if this were someplace back east in New England or such," states a Tripadvisor review.
Nevada City
@brittsbellavita
Beautiful fall color hike in Northern California…🍁🥰 #california #explorenorcal #northerncalifornia #californiaadventures #hikingadventures #fallvibes #travelcalifornia #hikingcalifornia #fallcolors #hwy49 #nevadacitycalifornia #norcalliving #norcal♬ rainy day - McKenna Barry
Contrary to its name, Nevada City is actually in California. The former gold mining town is about an hour and a half away from Sacramento. Given its past, Nevada City has plenty to offer history enthusiasts. However, due to its location in the Sierra Nevadas, it's also famed for the brilliant foliage that envelops the city starting in October. Think endless rows of trees bearing orange and red leaves amongst historical structures. Speaking to ABC10 in 2022, Jesse Locks, director of the Nevada City Film Festival, explained that these trees are all thanks to the individuals who came to Nevada City for the Gold Rush.
She stated, "Folks that came from the East Coast brought maples, people from the South brought magnolia, and people as far as China brought the Tree of Heaven." That said, the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce's website has a self-guided tour that invites visitors to view its wondrous foliage all while discovering the quaint city. The tour begins at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and stops include Callanan Park and more.
For spooky season fanatics, fall foliage can also be seen at local cemeteries like St. Canice Historical Cemetery. Likewise, there are several hiking trails in Nevada City that further display its fantastical fall beauty, including the Deer Creek Tribute Trail (seen in the TikTok above), beloved by many AllTrails users for this very reason. Before setting off on sightseeing in Nevada City, grab a cup of joe or tea at a local coffee shop like Communal Cafe to enhance the fall vibes.
June Lake
A short drive from Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Mountain is June Lake in Mono County. Located in the Eastern Sierra Nevada, it offers everything from skiing in the winter to kayaking, boating, and more. However, it's also home to June Lake Loop, a breathtaking highway with impressive fall foliage. Also referred to as Highway 158, June Lake Loop is only 14-miles but is a sight to behold. It features four lakes and most importantly, quaking aspen trees, known for their distinctive bold yellow shade that emerges in the fall.
Several Tripadvisor reviewers rave about driving June Lake Loop during this season. "One of my favorite drives in the fall for natural beauty. We visited mid-October and the colors were fantastic," states one review. "Oct. 2018, I went on a quick Fall foliage Eastern Sierra tour and the June Lake Loop was a huge check mark. From the creeks, rivers, lakes, waterfall to the majestic mountains, I stopped my car almost every 1/2 mile to take the scenery in," wrote another.
In addition, you can hike the Parker Lake Trail at June Lake for even more quaking aspen trees and autumn views. Want to plan a fall weekend trip to June Lake? There are plenty of accommodation options available. This includes Gull Lake Lodge and the Silver Lake Resort, which offers several cabins as well as an RV park. If all the exploring makes you thirsty and hungry, you can grab a cold one and a meal from June Lake Brewing.
Julian
Julian is another one of the absolute best fall getaways you'll find on the West Coast, and it's not hard to see why. The once thriving gold mining town is located in San Diego County in the Cuyamaca Mountains. Visitors will, pun intended, fall in love with Julian. Apple picking is offered during this season. Likewise, there are other cozy activities to indulge in, such as drinking hard cider from Calico Cidery and feasting on apple pie from Apple Alley Bakery, or other local businesses. Julian also has quaint lodging accommodations, such as the Julian Gold Rush Hotel, which dates back to the late 1800s.
However, Julian's awe-inspiring fall foliage is yet another alluring draw. The town becomes a glittering landscape of red, orange, and gold, typically in October. Visitors don't have to look far; Julian's Main Street where much of the town's eateries and shops are is known to become blanketed in fall colors. Moreover, there are other places within Julian that provide impressive autumn views. This includes William Heise County Park, a gorgeous hiking spot, and Lake Cuyamaca, a popular camping destination.
This is all to say that this Southern California gem embodies fall to the fullest. If you're looking for more things to do during your time in Julian, Eagle Mining Co. is top-ranked on Tripadvisor and offers mine tours and historical insight into Julian's gold rush.
Bishop Creek Canyon
About an hour from June Lake is Bishop, an Eastern Sierra town in Inyo County. This scenic destination is especially ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Case in point: Bishop Creek Canyon, known for its many hiking trails and bodies of water such as Lake Sabrina and North Lake. However, Bishop Creek Canyon has another claim to fame. This 30 square mile region, which is about a 30 minute drive from Bishop, has unforgettable fall foliage. Oftentimes beginning in September, Bishop Creek Canyon's aspen trees paint the area in gold and other intense hues.
One spot to immerse yourself in Bishop Creek Canyon's autumn views include Lake Sabrina. In fact, several AllTrails users recommend the nearly 6 mile Lake Sabrina to Blue Lake Trail. "Gorgeous trail with Fall foliage, waterfalls, snow capped mountains," states a review from October 2023. While another user from September 2024 exclaimed, "Fall colors are firing!" Another option is the Lower Rock Creek Canyon Trail. Likewise, visitors who drive to North Lake will also be welcomed with an abundance of fall foliage.
If you're interested in visiting Bishop Creek Canyon, consider staying at one of Bishop Creek Lodge's cabins. In addition, there are several campsites in Bishop Creek Canyon, including North Lake Campground. Either option is only open until the end of October. Also note that Bishop has several places in town for a meal or a snack, including Erick Schat's Bakery.