Where To Experience The Best Autumn Views In California

Bidding farewell to summer can be challenging. Nevertheless, the exquisite beauty of fall arguably makes the transition as painless as possible. Crisp and colorful leaves in rich hues come to mind. They alter the landscape for the better, creating an unforgettable sight. That said, California is not typically associated with fall or cold weather. Thus, it may be hard to believe, but California, in fact, does have seasons. Yes, fall is alive and well in the Golden State. So much so that it can be said that it's one of the country's most underrated fall destinations.

Best of all, you can expect California's famed balmy weather but with the added allure of fall foliage and, of course, an array of seasonal activities at your disposal. Visiting awe-inspiring national parks is one way to experience fall in California. However, there are several other places to discover within the state that offer the best autumn views. Autumnal wonderlands can be found everywhere, from Southern California to Northern California.

Keep in mind that the leaves can start to change as early as September. So, grab a scarf and go; you don't want to miss out on California's fall colors at these little-known autumn hot spots.