One Of New Zealand's Most Stunning Waterfalls Is An Easily Accessible Wonder With An Impressive Drop
New Zealand is home to some of the most impressive landscapes in the world. From its mountains and beaches to this mesmerizing yet dangerous national park where scenes from "The Lord of the Rings" were filmed, there's a natural wonder to be seen at every turn. Located three and a half hours north of Auckland and 30 minutes from Paihia, almost at the very top of New Zealand's North Island, you'll find one of this country's most beautiful and accessible waterfalls. The falls, as well as several others, are in Kerikeri, a seaside town outside the Bay of Islands area.
Only a 15-minute drive from the nearest airport (Bay of Islands (Kerikeri) Airport), the trail leading to the falls is easily accessible by rental car. The Rainbow Falls are a great place to spend the afternoon if you're traveling to or from Kerikeri. If you plan to spend a good chunk of time there, well-maintained bathrooms and a picnic area can be found near the parking lot before the trails to the falls begin. The falls are only a short walk up or down after a nice picnic lunch.
If you're looking to stay in the area overnight, the town of Kerikeri is fairly large and is home to several different hotels, from a lodge that shares a property with one of the country's oldest buildings to beachfront resorts and villas. The average price for a night in Kerikeri ranges from about $133 to $174, depending on the season.
An easily accessible wonder with multiple viewpoints
Waterfalls as beautiful as Rainbow Falls can often be quite a hike from your car, especially at state and national parks in the United States. At over 88 feet high, one of the best perks of visiting Rainbow Falls is how accessible it is for such a steep waterfall (one of America's most enchanting waterfalls is another outlier, as it is also easily accessible). The parking lot, which is a short walk from the falls themselves, is easily findable by car and is paved, so any kind of vehicle can access the road. Visitors note that the road is consistently well-maintained and easy to find.
At the falls, you'll find three lookout points, two of which have views from above the falls and one from below. If you're short on time or unable to do a strenuous hike, one upper lookout point is only steps away from the parking lot, and the lower lookout point is only a five to 10-minute walk from the parking lot. The path is suitable for travelers of all ages and athletic abilities. Rainbow Falls even has a wheelchair accessible walk that takes around 10 minutes in each direction. You should monitor children and be careful where you step, as there are steep drop-off points around the falls with no separation between the lookout point and the water.
A historic site in Kerikeri
At Rainbow Falls, you'll find three different trails leading to viewing platforms that vary in length. One platform is at the top of a historic weir (a low dam) that dates back to the 1930s, where you'll find what remains of the Kerikeri hydro-station. Originally built as the first station in Kerikeri to produce electricity, this spot is no longer in use, but you can still read about its history and watch the water run across the Kerikeri River Track. The dam was the first location to generate power in Kerikeri, utilizing the water from the river to do so.
For a more strenuous hike from Rainbow Falls, you can walk along the River Track to the historic Stone Store and Wharepoke Falls. This trip takes about three hours in total on foot. The Stone Store, which is New Zealand's oldest store, is housed in a stone house that was built in 1832, and is still selling antique goods today. Sharing the same property are two of the country's oldest buildings that host interactive exhibits that explore the relationship between the Māori people and early European settlers, as well as gardens and a cafe. Both sites are also accessible by car, and great stops to make in Auckland during your trip to New Zealand.