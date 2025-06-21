One Of New Zealand's Most Stunning Waterfalls Is An Easily Accessible Wonder With An Impressive Drop

New Zealand is home to some of the most impressive landscapes in the world. From its mountains and beaches to this mesmerizing yet dangerous national park where scenes from "The Lord of the Rings" were filmed, there's a natural wonder to be seen at every turn. Located three and a half hours north of Auckland and 30 minutes from Paihia, almost at the very top of New Zealand's North Island, you'll find one of this country's most beautiful and accessible waterfalls. The falls, as well as several others, are in Kerikeri, a seaside town outside the Bay of Islands area.

Only a 15-minute drive from the nearest airport (Bay of Islands (Kerikeri) Airport), the trail leading to the falls is easily accessible by rental car. The Rainbow Falls are a great place to spend the afternoon if you're traveling to or from Kerikeri. If you plan to spend a good chunk of time there, well-maintained bathrooms and a picnic area can be found near the parking lot before the trails to the falls begin. The falls are only a short walk up or down after a nice picnic lunch.

If you're looking to stay in the area overnight, the town of Kerikeri is fairly large and is home to several different hotels, from a lodge that shares a property with one of the country's oldest buildings to beachfront resorts and villas. The average price for a night in Kerikeri ranges from about $133 to $174, depending on the season.