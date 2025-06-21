This Under-The-Radar Florida State Park Offers An Authentic Everglades Experience Without The Crowds

If you're planning a visit to Florida, you have many options for what to put on your itinerary. If you're into theme parks, you can go to Orlando or Tampa. If you want beaches and luxury resorts, Miami or St. Petersburg fit the bill. If you're looking to explore as much of Florida's wildlife as possible, you might assume the best option is Everglades National Park. However, Florida has uncrowded places to get up close Everglades views if you know where to look. Just up the road is one example — a smaller, less crowded alternative with many of the same scenery and animal encounters: Collier-Seminole State Park.

Located on Highway 41, just 15 minutes from pristine and little-known Marco Island, Collier-Seminole State Park offers a fabulous glimpse into Florida's natural beauty. Spanning over 7,000 acres, you still get to explore one of the largest mangrove swamps in the world, but you don't have to fight for parking or wade through crowds of tourists to see the local wildlife. Best of all, if you really want to experience Florida up close, you can camp in one of the 105 campsites available.

So, pack your adventuring gear, put on some bug spray, and let's hit the trail!