Rick Steves Highly Recommends This Type Of Restaurant In Italy To 'Go Gourmet And Not Go Broke'

Before you can eat your way through one of the best pasta cities in Italy, you have to understand some things: the country has different types of eateries, and there is a secret to finding the best restaurants. You also have to keep in mind that an authentic meal in Italy can last for hours, so visitors should not expect a quick dinner during their trip. When searching for a place to eat, your initial thought might be to dine at an Italian ristorante, but these are considered more formal and expensive. Instead, travel expert Rick Steves suggests eating at an enoteca, also known as a wine bar.

"To go gourmet and not go broke, I like a small, classy enoteca," explains Steves on his website. "These wine bars serve good, reasonably priced wine by the glass and pride themselves on simple menus featuring quality local and seasonal ingredients, well-cooked and economical." These quintessential Italian establishments have extensive wine selections and a menu of delicious small plates. Plus, they don't lack ambiance and are usually beloved by locals.

Another option for dining in Italy is the humble osteria, which focuses on local wine, cheap eats, and has limited but high-quality food options. On the other hand, a trattoria is usually a family-owned restaurant serving affordable homemade meals. A trattoria tends to have a larger, more food-focused menu and a less extensive wine list than an osteria. However, an enoteca is Steves' go-to for budget and quality.