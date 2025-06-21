Rick Steves Highly Recommends This Type Of Restaurant In Italy To 'Go Gourmet And Not Go Broke'
Before you can eat your way through one of the best pasta cities in Italy, you have to understand some things: the country has different types of eateries, and there is a secret to finding the best restaurants. You also have to keep in mind that an authentic meal in Italy can last for hours, so visitors should not expect a quick dinner during their trip. When searching for a place to eat, your initial thought might be to dine at an Italian ristorante, but these are considered more formal and expensive. Instead, travel expert Rick Steves suggests eating at an enoteca, also known as a wine bar.
"To go gourmet and not go broke, I like a small, classy enoteca," explains Steves on his website. "These wine bars serve good, reasonably priced wine by the glass and pride themselves on simple menus featuring quality local and seasonal ingredients, well-cooked and economical." These quintessential Italian establishments have extensive wine selections and a menu of delicious small plates. Plus, they don't lack ambiance and are usually beloved by locals.
Another option for dining in Italy is the humble osteria, which focuses on local wine, cheap eats, and has limited but high-quality food options. On the other hand, a trattoria is usually a family-owned restaurant serving affordable homemade meals. A trattoria tends to have a larger, more food-focused menu and a less extensive wine list than an osteria. However, an enoteca is Steves' go-to for budget and quality.
What to expect at an Italian enoteca
In Italy, you'll find a variety of enoteche (plural of enoteca). Some are solely wine stores, while others offer extra products like olive oil, honey, cheese, jams, and assorted snack items to go along with vino. However, many enoteche provide wine tastings and small plates to pair with wine; these are the type you should look for. Rick Steves' favorite is Enoteca Cangrande in Verona, Italy, a romantic space with white table cloths, mood lighting, and a menu of Italian classics.
Another top-tier hack you need to know for a vacation to Italy is how to select an enoteca with fresh food. The best Italian eateries focus on fresh local ingredients, and this is how you'll be able to tell. First, the menu will be handwritten in Italian (not English), and popular items will be removed as they sell out. The space will be filled with local customers (not tourists), an unbelievable smell, and an undeniable charm.
Italian cuisine is one of the most popular and delicious in the world, which makes deciding where to eat in Italy complicated and sometimes costly. Now that you've learned about the different types of Italian eateries, you practically know how to eat like a local without sacrificing budget or flavor. To follow Steves' advice, just keep your eyes peeled for "enoteca" at the front of an establishment. Buon appetito!