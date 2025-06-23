Michigan's Wildlife Marshland Is An Under-The-Radar Scenic Area Hiding In The Great Lakes Region

The wildlife area is located on Old US-23 and Tuttle Marsh Road in Oscoda, which is one of Pure Michigan's designated Trail Towns. The town offers hundreds of miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and paddling. If that's not your speed, you may be interested in checking out some snowmobiling and off-roading trails. You can also just hang by the lake and enjoy some rest and relaxation.

This area has a lot to offer, so you may find yourself wanting to stay overnight and explore more than just Tuttle Marsh. If so, there's a variety of places to choose from when selecting a place to lay your head. If you prefer sleeping under the stars and roughing it, there's primitive camping available along the Au Sable River. If you're looking for a place that has all of the amenities you could need, you may like the Huron House, a romantic lakeside bed and breakfast that's just a short drive from the Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area.

If you're flying in, the closest option is Alpena County Regional Airport, which is about an hour away. The drive from Alpena to Oscoda can be quite scenic, so this is a great choice for out-of-state travelers. However, there aren't many flights offered by this small airport. If you can't find a flight to Alpena that fits your needs, you can also fly to Flint, rent a car, and be in Oscoda in about two hours.