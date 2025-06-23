Michigan's Wildlife Marshland Is An Under-The-Radar Scenic Area Hiding In The Great Lakes Region
Oscoda is a part of Michigan's Sunrise Coast and is one of the most scenic parts of the Great Lakes region. Positioned on the shores of Lake Huron, it's home to the Iargo Springs Interpretive Site that offers access to another great aquatic spot in the Great Lakes region — the Au Sable River. It also happens to be located about 20 minutes away from the town nicknamed the "Cape Cod of the Midwest."
For nature enthusiasts, there's another must-visit spot in Oscoda. While it remains under the radar with visitors, the Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area attracts a wide variety of animals to its hidden marshland within the Huron National Forest. Previous visitors describe it as a quiet place with plenty of scenic views. They also say it's unlikely you'll encounter crowds, with some travelers noting the lack of other tourists during their visit. If you're looking for a serene place to see wildlife, this is your spot. Have your Merlin app ready too, because you'll be greeted with the songs of several new feathered friends when you arrive.
Wildlife sightings at Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area
With 5,000 acres of marshland, there's plenty of room for wildlife to spread out and find a spot to call home. Many visitors encounter osprey, bald eagles, egrets, herons, and various reptiles and amphibians while visiting Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area. You might also be lucky enough to see a deer, fox, coyote, muskrat, beaver, otter, or a weasel. Be sure to stay vigilant, as you never know when wildlife will cross your path.
The Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area really sets itself apart with all of the species of birds that reside here. It's no surprise, though — the Great Lakes region was listed as one of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S. Combine that with the ample nesting opportunities available for its winged residents, and it's easy to see why this is a spot where visitors can check several birds off their life list.
Make sure you pack a good pair of binoculars, because you may spot a bufflehead, lesser scaup, green heron, sandhill crane, purple gallinule, or a least bittern. Along with a pair of binoculars, some visitors recommend packing a bottle of bug spray, as the marshland is known to attract all sorts of insects. And if you have a good camera, this is a great opportunity to work on your wildlife photography skills.
How to visit Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area
The wildlife area is located on Old US-23 and Tuttle Marsh Road in Oscoda, which is one of Pure Michigan's designated Trail Towns. The town offers hundreds of miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and paddling. If that's not your speed, you may be interested in checking out some snowmobiling and off-roading trails. You can also just hang by the lake and enjoy some rest and relaxation.
This area has a lot to offer, so you may find yourself wanting to stay overnight and explore more than just Tuttle Marsh. If so, there's a variety of places to choose from when selecting a place to lay your head. If you prefer sleeping under the stars and roughing it, there's primitive camping available along the Au Sable River. If you're looking for a place that has all of the amenities you could need, you may like the Huron House, a romantic lakeside bed and breakfast that's just a short drive from the Tuttle Marsh Wildlife Area.
If you're flying in, the closest option is Alpena County Regional Airport, which is about an hour away. The drive from Alpena to Oscoda can be quite scenic, so this is a great choice for out-of-state travelers. However, there aren't many flights offered by this small airport. If you can't find a flight to Alpena that fits your needs, you can also fly to Flint, rent a car, and be in Oscoda in about two hours.