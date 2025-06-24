Scammers Are Targeting Travelers In 2025 Like Never Before (And These Destinations Are At The Center)

When you travel, you're extra susceptible to falling for scams. The surroundings are unfamiliar, as are the currency and local prices. Buying services like accommodations and tours beforehand is also fraught with danger, since you're essentially paying an entity that's hundreds or thousands of miles away, taking whatever they promise online at face value. Of course, this is where booking platforms that verify their listings come in handy, but with people wising up to common travel scams to be aware of before your vacation, bad actors are coming up with increasingly creative ways to separate unsuspecting travelers from their money. It comes as no surprise that Travel Trends 2025, a report by the Mastercard Economics Institute that looked at real-world payment data, found that several industries with high fraud rates are travel-related. Travel agencies and tour companies were found to be one of the most notorious, with taxi and car rentals following close behind. Hotels were lower, but still have a higher volume of scams compared to the global average.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker recorded hundreds of cases between 2024 and 2025 of domestic travelers losing money to fraudulent booking sites, timeshare companies, travel agents, and cruise lines. With electronic visas getting more common, several fake visa websites for countries like Thailand and Laos have been found to be charging travelers exorbitant amounts for fraudulent travel documents. Furthermore, travel hubs like Cancun, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Delhi, and Barcelona have a relatively high proportion of payment scams. In general, higher tourist volumes lead to an increase in scams, with high tourist season numbers exacerbating the issue by up to 28%, the Mastercard report found. However, cities like San Francisco, Seoul, Dublin, and Budapest still had a relatively low incidence of payment fraud despite being popular destinations.