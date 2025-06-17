North Carolina's Lofty Scenic Byway Cuts Through The Heart Of The Majestic Appalachian Mountains

North Carolina is home to the legendary Blue Ridge Parkway, a route that's been hailed as "America's Favorite Drive." But that's not the end of the eye-wateringly wonderful cruising roads that beckon in the Tar Heel State. In fact, one section of Interstate 26 is particularly incredible, lifting you through some of the highest-altitude terrain in the state amid the depths of the Appalachian Mountains. Never-forget-me views abound, of course, but there's also history, hiking, and skiing.

I-26 clocks up a whopping 340-plus miles in all as it makes its way from the coast of South Carolina to the mountains of Tennessee. However, North Carolina's scenic section accounts for just 9 miles of it, which is roughly 15 minutes of driving time. It goes from the town of Mars Hill to the state line in a south-to-north direction, wiggling through Appalachia to reach nearly 5,000 feet above sea level at one point.

Asheville Regional Airport is the nearest hub for flights. Jet in there, indulge your inner child at the Asheville Pinball Museum (because, why not?), and then head north on the interstate. Once on the road, it's about a 30-minute drive before the designated scenic part of the road begins — although it's scenic long before that, as you skirt the hills and sylvan valleys of the under-the-radar Pisgah National Forest. So make sure you have the camera locked and loaded the moment you get on the road.