North Carolina's Lofty Scenic Byway Cuts Through The Heart Of The Majestic Appalachian Mountains
North Carolina is home to the legendary Blue Ridge Parkway, a route that's been hailed as "America's Favorite Drive." But that's not the end of the eye-wateringly wonderful cruising roads that beckon in the Tar Heel State. In fact, one section of Interstate 26 is particularly incredible, lifting you through some of the highest-altitude terrain in the state amid the depths of the Appalachian Mountains. Never-forget-me views abound, of course, but there's also history, hiking, and skiing.
I-26 clocks up a whopping 340-plus miles in all as it makes its way from the coast of South Carolina to the mountains of Tennessee. However, North Carolina's scenic section accounts for just 9 miles of it, which is roughly 15 minutes of driving time. It goes from the town of Mars Hill to the state line in a south-to-north direction, wiggling through Appalachia to reach nearly 5,000 feet above sea level at one point.
Asheville Regional Airport is the nearest hub for flights. Jet in there, indulge your inner child at the Asheville Pinball Museum (because, why not?), and then head north on the interstate. Once on the road, it's about a 30-minute drive before the designated scenic part of the road begins — although it's scenic long before that, as you skirt the hills and sylvan valleys of the under-the-radar Pisgah National Forest. So make sure you have the camera locked and loaded the moment you get on the road.
Peer into the middle of the Appalachian Mountains on I-26
If North Carolina's corner of I-26 sounds like the sort of road that would offer spectacular views from start to finish ... that's because it is! Approaching from the south, you can pitstop at a scenic overlook less than five minutes into the drive. It's quintessential North Carolina mountain viewing from there: With the rolling hills and forest-clad undulations of Madison County swirling all around and the snaking Blue Ridge Parkway visible in the distance.
A little further along is the West North Carolina Welcome Center. It's a great place to stretch the legs, and there are meadows of lilies that bloom in the spring and summer, along with views that can extend as far as Mount Mitchell (the highest peak in the region). You can also take some time to dip into local history, since the welcome center boasts an on-site cultural exhibition all about mountain life through the ages.
It's up and up from there as you push on past the Zip N Slip snow tubing center — where you can whiz down icy slopes in the colder months — and all the way to the soaring point of Buckner Gap. The grand finale comes as the byway approaches the state line, at a point known as Sam's Gap. Look for the iconic Appalachian Trail crossing the road there, and don't miss the nearby overlook. Although the viewpoint actually in Tennessee, it gives a fine view of the interstate as it navigates the peaks and forests.
Explore Appalachia by foot and by ski on I-26
One of the joys of riding into the heart of the Appalachian Mountains on I-26 is that it opens up a series of pretty awesome hikes. Lots of them begin and end at Sam's Gap, offering a chance to step on the hallowed Appalachian Trail for a few hours. Specifically, you could conquer the 5-mile climb up to the Hog Back Ridge Shelter, for example, which follows the Appalachian Trail along the state line through thick woods that bloom with wildflowers in spring.
At the opposite end of the highway, a short detour from where you enter the scenic parts of I-26 near Mars Hill, there's a 2.5-hour trek to the top of Bailey Mountain. It's highly rated, clocking up 4.6 stars on AllTrails, where one former hiker commented on the fantastical feel of the route: "Great trail, lots of switchbacks and elevation all-the-way-up and yes all downhill back. Summit is so worthwhile, last 1/2 mile feels like Sam & Frodo on the Lord of the Rings."
When the winter sets in, head for the Hatley Pointe Mountain Resort. It's a 15-minute drive from the northern end of the scenic highway, spreading across the Blue Ridge Mountains, with 54 acres of terrain and a number of runs that are floodlit for evening skiing. Better yet, there are several other luxury boutique hotels on offer there featuring spas and warm-water pools within proximity of the pistes.