Georgia's Blue Ridge Hamlet Is A Storybook Riverside Getaway With Folk Crafts, Art, Wineries, And Gardens

The Sautee Nacoochee Center began as a community project in the 1970s with the goal of having the Nacoochee Valley added to the National Register as a Historic District. Many decades and awards later, the campus is an 8.5-acre complex with gallery shops, museums, and a 98-seat theatre, among many other amenities. Much like the lively Poncey-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta, Sautee Nacoochee Valley is a historic district in Georgia that has always valued art.

Folk pottery is a traditional art form in North Georgia, and on the property, you'll find the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. Dr. John Burrison, Georgia State University folklorist and curator of the museum says, "Northeast Georgia is one of the few areas of the United States with a living, and thriving, tradition of folk pottery...the Museum interprets both the artistic and historic dimensions of this heritage" (via Alpine Helen-White County Convention & Visitors Bureau).

You'll also find walking trails, a native plant nursery, and four gardens at the Sautee Nacoochee Center. The Native Peace Garden is approximately 200 years old and was made possible by a donation in memory of the area's Indigenous people. The Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail Garden is part of a statewide garden network that provides habitats for butterflies and other pollinators. You could easily spend a full or half day at this sunning complex exploring all its different sections.