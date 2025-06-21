Why You Should Check For Fire Closures Before Heading To Any Trailhead In Southern California This Year

Although time has passed since the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, precautions are still in effect in Southern California to try and prevent fires like this from happening again. Knowing how fast wildfires can spread, even just the threat of one starting is shutting down some popular hiking areas in the state. While California's most iconic drive may be back open, if you plan to start a trailhead in Southern California this year, be sure to check for fire closures before you head out.

This is especially true of one particular county, Riverside, which is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. Starting June 15, 2025, several hiking areas in Riverside County — including popular spots like Bautista Canyon, Eagle Canyon, North Mountain, Ramona Bowl, Steel Peak, and Whitewater Canyon — are expected to close to lessen the risk of wildfires. In a press release put out by Cal Fire, Fire Chief Bill Weiser said, "In the interest of public safety and wildfire prevention, access to these hiking areas is temporarily restricted to protect nearby communities and reduce the likelihood of catastrophic fire events." Violating the ordinance and hiking in any of these closed spots could land you with a fine

It is unclear when these six hiking regions will be reopened or if any other regions will follow suit. Unfortunately, wildfires are a part of life in Southern California now. Because of this, preventative measures are being taken, but fires are now expected on an annual basis due to the area's dry climate and high winds. If you're visiting California this summer, you should prepare for the possibility of sudden wildfires and check with local news and government organizations for updated information.