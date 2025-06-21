Why You Should Check For Fire Closures Before Heading To Any Trailhead In Southern California This Year
Although time has passed since the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, precautions are still in effect in Southern California to try and prevent fires like this from happening again. Knowing how fast wildfires can spread, even just the threat of one starting is shutting down some popular hiking areas in the state. While California's most iconic drive may be back open, if you plan to start a trailhead in Southern California this year, be sure to check for fire closures before you head out.
This is especially true of one particular county, Riverside, which is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. Starting June 15, 2025, several hiking areas in Riverside County — including popular spots like Bautista Canyon, Eagle Canyon, North Mountain, Ramona Bowl, Steel Peak, and Whitewater Canyon — are expected to close to lessen the risk of wildfires. In a press release put out by Cal Fire, Fire Chief Bill Weiser said, "In the interest of public safety and wildfire prevention, access to these hiking areas is temporarily restricted to protect nearby communities and reduce the likelihood of catastrophic fire events." Violating the ordinance and hiking in any of these closed spots could land you with a fine
It is unclear when these six hiking regions will be reopened or if any other regions will follow suit. Unfortunately, wildfires are a part of life in Southern California now. Because of this, preventative measures are being taken, but fires are now expected on an annual basis due to the area's dry climate and high winds. If you're visiting California this summer, you should prepare for the possibility of sudden wildfires and check with local news and government organizations for updated information.
How to know if you should hike in Southern California and if it's safe
California's fire season is essentially year-round now; however, the biggest risk of a wildfire occurring is still considered to be between June and November, with those months being the hottest and driest. Factors like droughts, high winds, and human activity can lower or raise the odds of a fire breaking out. To lessen the risk of human activity starting a devastating fire, many trails with lots of overgrown vegetation are being preemptively shut down. This may seem like overkill, but the National Park Service estimates that around 85% of wildfires are started by humans, so keeping humans away from fire prone areas can help reduce the risk. As of mid-2025, nearly 90,000 acres of land have already been burned in California.
If you're unsure where it's safe to hike, check the official website or social media account of the hiking trail you plan to take off on. Wildfires are just one factor, but several hikes around Los Angeles can be dangerous if you don't prepare for them. If the trailhead is a part of a state or national park, safety and closure information should be available through the park service. If that is unavailable, many counties will update information on parks and trailheads within their boundaries on their official websites. It's important to be smart and stay aware when visiting Southern California or L.A. during wildfire season.