California's Most Iconic Drive Is Back Open (Here's What To Know Before You Go)
Road trippers can breathe a sigh of relief: An essential stretch of California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is finally open again. Reaching from Santa Monica to Malibu, this 11-mile segment of coastal highway experienced heavy damage during the Palisades Fire and has been closed to almost everyone since January 7, 2025. Over the course of several weeks, this deadly wildfire claimed 12 lives and destroyed over 23,448 acres.
Thanks to the diligent work of first responders and repair crews, the highway reopened the morning of May 23, 2025, just in time for Memorial Day travelers to reach some of Malibu's most famous sands, including California's coveted "Billionaire's Beach." and one of the best surfing spots at Malibu Lagoon State Beach. "As we recover from the Palisades Fire, Governor Newsom's reopening of PCH marks an important step in reconnecting our communities," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a news release. However, drivers must abide by new safety measures or they risk incurring double the fines in active work zones.
First, stopping or parking in work areas or burn zones is strictly prohibited. Although two lanes are open in either direction, drivers should expect lane shifts and delays due to continuing work and debris removal. In addition, there is a 25 mph speed limit in effect along the newly reopened stretch of PCH, and drivers are reminded to be extra careful around first responders or work crews. Although traffic lights are fully functional along some parts of PCH, if you encounter flashing red lights, proceed as you would at an all-way stop.
Is it safe to drive the Pacific Coast Highway?
In terms of fire damage and post-fire clean-up, driving on the Pacific Coast Highway is safe as long as you proceed with caution, follow the rules, and maintain a distraction-free environment. "The City remains focused on ensuring public safety as we enter the summer season, and we continue to monitor conditions closely," Malibu Mayor Marianne Riggins reassured in a statement.
However, the entire Pacific Coast Highway spans 655 miles of California's iconic coast and is known for stretches of extremely challenging driving with sheer cliffs and sharp curves. Yet, even before the fires, the 11 miles between Malibu and Santa Monica were generally considered stunning, easy to drive, and, unfortunately, a bit of a traffic hotspot. "Driving [north] on PCH to Malibu is a great scenic drive, but it is fairly short," shared one local driver on Reddit. "The first half of the drive has a lot of congestion so [it] might not be that enjoyable."
If you want to visit Malibu's beaches without driving PCH or simply want to avoid delays, there are two other options. Both require a longer drive through the Santa Monica Mountains, but Malibu Canyon Road will drop you at Malibu Bluffs Park, and Kanan Dume Road leaves you near Point Dume. Kanan Dume Road boasts several viewpoints and is considered an easier drive than Malibu Canyon Road.
Where can you stop along PCH between Santa Monica and Malibu?
There are plenty of beaches, viewpoints, and scenic areas between Santa Monica and Malibu just begging to be explored. To enjoy them, only park or stop in designated areas and look carefully for signage before leaving your vehicle. For your safety, park on the ocean side to avoid crossing PCH on foot, and keep in mind that some of the parking lots and scenic areas are still closed at the time of writing.
For instance, the parking lot at Topanga Beach hasn't reopened, but anyone can stroll along the beach's sandy shores or enjoy an afternoon of surfing. In addition, Topanga State Park makes a beautiful stop for wildlife watching and hiking with uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean through dramatic canyons. Most hiking trails through unburned areas have reopened, including the ever-popular, 4.7-mile Musch Trail, which takes hikers through open fields surrounded by mountains.
After your hike, grab a bite in Malibu or drive about 20 minutes further north to Neptune's Net, a historic beachfront Malibu seafood shack frequented by A-listers. Founded in 1956, this hidden gem serves classics straight from the grill and baskets of fried seafood, fried clam strips, scallops, and huge burgers.