California's Most Iconic Drive Is Back Open (Here's What To Know Before You Go)

Road trippers can breathe a sigh of relief: An essential stretch of California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is finally open again. Reaching from Santa Monica to Malibu, this 11-mile segment of coastal highway experienced heavy damage during the Palisades Fire and has been closed to almost everyone since January 7, 2025. Over the course of several weeks, this deadly wildfire claimed 12 lives and destroyed over 23,448 acres.

Thanks to the diligent work of first responders and repair crews, the highway reopened the morning of May 23, 2025, just in time for Memorial Day travelers to reach some of Malibu's most famous sands, including California's coveted "Billionaire's Beach." and one of the best surfing spots at Malibu Lagoon State Beach. "As we recover from the Palisades Fire, Governor Newsom's reopening of PCH marks an important step in reconnecting our communities," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said in a news release. However, drivers must abide by new safety measures or they risk incurring double the fines in active work zones.

First, stopping or parking in work areas or burn zones is strictly prohibited. Although two lanes are open in either direction, drivers should expect lane shifts and delays due to continuing work and debris removal. In addition, there is a 25 mph speed limit in effect along the newly reopened stretch of PCH, and drivers are reminded to be extra careful around first responders or work crews. Although traffic lights are fully functional along some parts of PCH, if you encounter flashing red lights, proceed as you would at an all-way stop.