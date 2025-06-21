This Under-The-Radar Ohio City Offers Tree-Lined Trails, Farm-Fresh Finds, And Scenic Golf Near Cleveland

Are you looking for a low-profile city that's perfect for golfers, nature lovers, and anyone looking for a fun but casual vacation? Ohio is packed full of charming small towns that help make it the ultimate midwestern getaway. And the city of Hudson gives that same relaxed feel with the added bonus of some city vibes.

Getting to Hudson from out of town is easy, as the city is roughly a half-hour drive southeast from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and about the same distance, but northeast, from Akron-Canton Airport. Another option is Pittsburgh International Airport, which is still only about an hour and a half drive away. The location not only makes the trip to Hudson simple but also allows for easy day trips to other fun destinations while you're already in the area. You can head to Cleveland to visit one of the best free museums in America or to one of Ohio's other quaint towns, like Wooster, a picturesque Amish country getaway.

Even without going elsewhere, Hudson is sure to keep visitors busy. Golfers will love its scenic courses and nature lovers will appreciate its 20 different parks. Foodies will also love its local produce and farmer's market. Stay right in the middle of Hudson at Jeremiah B. King Guest House for a cozy bed-and-breakfast atmosphere. The lodging is the perfect location, with all the city has to offer within a short distance, including the main downtown area just a few blocks away. There, you'll find both chain stores and boutiques for shopping, as well as a slew of restaurants and coffee shops to start or end your days.