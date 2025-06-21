This Under-The-Radar Ohio City Offers Tree-Lined Trails, Farm-Fresh Finds, And Scenic Golf Near Cleveland
Are you looking for a low-profile city that's perfect for golfers, nature lovers, and anyone looking for a fun but casual vacation? Ohio is packed full of charming small towns that help make it the ultimate midwestern getaway. And the city of Hudson gives that same relaxed feel with the added bonus of some city vibes.
Getting to Hudson from out of town is easy, as the city is roughly a half-hour drive southeast from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and about the same distance, but northeast, from Akron-Canton Airport. Another option is Pittsburgh International Airport, which is still only about an hour and a half drive away. The location not only makes the trip to Hudson simple but also allows for easy day trips to other fun destinations while you're already in the area. You can head to Cleveland to visit one of the best free museums in America or to one of Ohio's other quaint towns, like Wooster, a picturesque Amish country getaway.
Even without going elsewhere, Hudson is sure to keep visitors busy. Golfers will love its scenic courses and nature lovers will appreciate its 20 different parks. Foodies will also love its local produce and farmer's market. Stay right in the middle of Hudson at Jeremiah B. King Guest House for a cozy bed-and-breakfast atmosphere. The lodging is the perfect location, with all the city has to offer within a short distance, including the main downtown area just a few blocks away. There, you'll find both chain stores and boutiques for shopping, as well as a slew of restaurants and coffee shops to start or end your days.
Grab your clubs and hit the scenic Hudson golf courses
Hudson is a golfer's paradise with multiple clubs featuring stunning golf courses for a day of fun. There are two country clubs where members, or those visiting as guests of members, can play. Lake Forest Country Club houses an 18-hole, par 72 course along its lake. The Country Club of Hudson also has a regular-sized course featuring well-maintained grass and gorgeous views of dense trees.
Reservations at Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club, meanwhile, are fully open to the public, and the 18-hole, par 71 course features lovely greenery, ponds, lakes, and sandbanks. A pro shop is also available for all of your golfing apparel and equipment needs, while the snack bar will keep you fueled up for your active day. For practice, there's a 300-yard driving range and multiple target greens on site. Just over the border, in the next-door city of Stow, is the Fox Den Golf Course, which is operated by the city and offers a par 71 golf course, a driving range, a couple of large practice putting greens, and the Fox Den Grille for a bite after your game.
After a fun day of golfing, enjoy a casual evening by opting for dinner and a movie. Toward the southern end of the city, you'll find a location of the popular theater chain, Regal, where you can catch one of the latest flicks. For a delicious meal before or after the film, head right down the road to grab some Thai food from Pad Thai, Mexican from Don Patron Mexican Grill, or Italian from local chain Zeppe's Bistro & Pizzeria. If bar food is more your vibe, stop over at Brubaker's Pub instead.
Stroll through grassy parks and the historic downtown area for all-day fun
There are other ways to enjoy the fresh air in Hudson beyond golfing. There are countless parks for picnics, tree-lined nature walks, and sports like pickleball and tennis. For an easier walk, Barlow Farm Park offers a two-mile paved path that travels through the 60-acre space. Hudson Springs Park also has a two-mile hiking trail, but this one loops around the large lake in the middle of the park. While there, you'll also find a different kind of golf course — a disc golf one. Popularized in the 1970s, disc golf has become a fan-favorite of outdoor enthusiasts. This 18-hole course is the perfect mix of an easier front nine and a more challenging, woodsier back half. Meanwhile, over at Cascade Park, you can enjoy a calming, quick three-quarter-mile loop through the forest with the added perk of waterfall views.
Stroll a bit more with a visit to the Hudson Historic District, an area on the National Register of Historic Places that encompasses local shops, restaurants, and landmark buildings. Here, there's a large Clocktower, one of the most iconic spots in the city. It's also where the seasonal Hudson Farmer's Market is held. Local vendors gather weekly to sell farm-fresh goods (like produce from Bradwood Farm and vegetables and flowers from Wolf Family Sustainable Farm) and artisanal foods, including pierogies and pasta. If you don't want to wait for the weekly market, Till Family Farms allows customers to purchase their goods, like meats, fruits, and eggs, online and pick them up curbside at their farm.