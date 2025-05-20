The Most Charming Small Towns In Ohio Make For The Ultimate Midwestern Getaway
The Buckeye State has plenty of options to keep travelers entertained. It is home to one of the largest performing arts centers outside New York, for instance. You can also find a trendy city with scenic canals and one of the U.S.' oldest amusement parks. Meanwhile, music lovers might be drawn to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and those looking for a quintessentially American experience could tour the 19 covered bridges in Ashtabula County.
For some visitors, one of the most enduring memories will be the small towns dotted around Ohio's four corners. A counterpoint to big city life, they present strong communities, fun festivals, undeniable warmth, and a snapshot of the simple, unhurried life. Pulling from blogs like WorldAtlas and forums such as Reddit, we have assembled a compendium of the most charming ones out there.
Berlin
Ninety minutes due south of Cleveland, Berlin finds itself in the center of the state's Amish domain. That much will be evident during a stroll down the main streets, where home-cooked fare served in restaurants includes Amish staples. You can choose from a number of Amish dishes at Berlin Farmstead Restaurant, with prepared items like jams and cookies also for sale. The community's baked goods will entice visitors to Kauffman's Country Bakery, where the German stollen bread is one of the most sought-after items.
Berlin sits among an endless tableau of hills, and within its limits, visitors will discover plenty of places to stay. Wurthmann House is almost 200 years old and features Amish furnishings in its three rooms. For a more rural experience, travelers can book a room at Guggisberg Inn, which is also home to stables and a winery. Shoppers will delight in the range of stores throughout Berlin. Expect to encounter stores with Amish soaps, antiques shops, and purveyors of cheese.
Chagrin Falls
The picture-perfect town of Chagrin Falls buzzes with artistic energy and is set around a waterfall. It is home to about 4,000 residents, along with the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre. The nearly century-old organization stages well-known productions, such as "Sound of Music" and "Jersey Boys," as well as adaptations of screen gems like "Freaky Friday." And locals with an interest in the performing arts are encouraged to audition or try out to work behind the scenes.
Chagrin Arts presents an eclectic mix of programming, from Shakespeare plays to outdoor concerts and exhibitions in its gallery. Aspiring artists can take painting classes at the Valley Art Center, which is also the driving force behind Art by the Falls, where more than 25,000 visitors pore over works by 160 artists each June. And no visit would be complete without a stop at the pretty cascades that give the town its name. You can't miss them, as they are right at its heart.
Conneaut
In the northeast of the state, this town of 12,000 people has hypnotic views of Lake Erie. Conneaut brushes up against the border with Pennsylvania, though it can easily be accessed from Cleveland, which is about 70 miles away. Its name is derived from the Seneca word "koniyat," which has been translated as "river of large-mouth fish." This description hints at one of the lures of Conneaut, which sits where Conneaut Creek meets Lake Erie.
The town is a popular destination for fishermen, with walleye and perch found in healthy numbers within the waters. Another attraction is the Conneaut Railroad Museum, where locomotive engines are on display, as is a model railroad system. Visitors will find a range of places to eat, from bagel joints to pizza restaurants. Wine lovers will enjoy the range of wineries and vineyards close by, many of them established for more than a century.
Geneva-on-the-Lake
Not to be confused with Geneva, an artsy locale in New York's Finger Lakes, Geneva-on-the-Lake rests on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Conneaut. Lake Road E. cuts through the town, roughly shadowing the contours of the shore a few steps to the north. On either side of this thoroughfare, visitors will find places to eat, casual cafes, ice cream parlors, and lodging where they can bed down to make an extended stay out of a trip.
There are plenty of activities to keep travelers entertained. Adrenaline junkies, the type of people that will feel wanderlust when reading about the most thrilling ziplines across the world, might try out the ziplines at Adventure Zone, or rent a jet ski to take out on the lake. More placid exertion is available at the town's mini-golf course or the full Geneva-on-the-Lake Golf Course. But for some, the main appeal is the beach on Lake Erie, a long stretch of soft sand that makes this Midwest town a perfect summer getaway.
Granville
On a map, Granville takes up a small plot of land just northeast of Columbus, a long, long way from states like New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont. And yet, this small town feels like it was lifted straight out of a distant part of the country, and is filled with New England charms and architecture. Wander down tree-lined streets, and you will find restaurants and cafes where diners sit outside in the warm weather, independent shops that range from Amish furniture sellers to bookstores, and the twice-weekly summer farmers' market.
Among the most iconic representatives of the architecture that makes Granville so unexpected is the Greek Revival-style Avery-Downer House, now home to the Robbins Hunter Museum. Another fine example of New England forms is visible at the Buxton Inn, which boasts Abraham Lincoln as a former guest. For a deep dive into the town's past, a trip to the Granville Historical Society's museum, which opens each summer, is an ideal spot.
Kent
Located less than 30 minutes by car northeast of central Akron, Kent features lots of public art that delights visitors as they wander around. Pieces on display include "Kent Eclipse" in Franklin Mills Riveredge Park. Painted to commemorate the solar eclipse that was visible in many parts of the U.S. in 2024, it is a bright tableau of leaves of different colors that surround a dark disc.
The Haymaker Farmers' Market Mural brings lively hues to concrete columns supporting an overpass. Some of the intricate detailing features sections of vibrant yellow shafts of corn still on the cob. Travelers can take a walking tour of the artwork, most of which is clustered on either side of East Main Street. Beyond the public artwork, tourists will be able to enjoy the outdoors by kayaking on the Cuyahoga River or listening to a free concert at Hometown Bank Plaza.
Lebanon
For families with young kids, Lebanon is a destination that will long stay in the memory. This is because the town, situated between Cincinnati and Dayton, is home to a tourist train operation. A range of riding options present themselves to guests, though all are aboard vintage trains that are part of LM&M Railroad, some of which belch out plumes of heady steam as they chug along the tracks.
Visitors can take a four-hour trip that winds its way through the nearby countryside and over metal bridges. Guests can even board their journey dressed like a princess character from a fairy tale. But the fun isn't exclusively aimed at youngsters or families. Other trips feature beer and pizza, or servings of bourbon for adult passengers. An art museum, golf courses, farmers' markets, and antique stores round out the fun experiences of a visit to Lebanon.
Loveland
Grab your two-wheeler and hit the trails in Loveland. The town of 13,000 that wraps around the Little Miami River has plenty of paths along the riverfront, making it a good spot for some active exploration. Known as the Loveland Bike Trail, the route winds around Little Miami State Park and rumbles along for more than 50 miles. The bike path is flat and offers riders an environment that switches between open routes bathed in sunlight and those where trees offer plentiful shade.
The trail actually connects a handful of hamlets, including Loveland, Milford, and Newtown, and has a number of places along the way to have a picnic, order a scoop of ice cream, or grab an iced coffee. The heart of town has a quaint feel to it, laced with independent boutiques and restaurants with an easy-going ambience. Loveland even has its own castle with an attached museum.
Marietta
This town spreads along the banks of the Ohio River, right across the water from West Virginia's Williamstown. For lovers of craft beer, Marietta Brewing Co. is a good stop. Situated right in Marietta, it offers a variety of brews. Choices range from Hop Smash IPA with a pleasing mouth-feel, to the rich, heavy Stanleyville Milk Stout. Drinkers can also choose from a broad selection of beers at The Galley, a restaurant-bar with more than 15 options on tap.
Hit the outdoors with a spin on a bike along the Rivertrail Bike and Pedestrian Path. The trail takes in some of the highlights of the town, cutting through the heart of Marietta, and slipping along parks and areas of natural beauty. One of its touchpoints is the Marietta Aquatic Center, a water park that is a fabulous place to cool off on a sticky summer's day. Youngsters might also want to stop by Discovery World, one of the few children's museums in the area.
Milan
Being the birthplace of Thomas Edison is Milan's claim to fame, but this electric association is not the only reason for visiting the small town. The destination is anchored by a photogenic town square, and old buildings that wrap around it lend it a sense of deep, fascinating history. In those buildings, visitors will discover antique stores and independent shops that add local flavor to the shopping experience. One of the most unique stores in Milan is Big Ship Salvage, a treasure trove of nautical pieces. Shoppers will come across marine-influenced decorations, diving helmets, steering wheels for ships, and one-of-a-kind finds like statues of pirates.
Travelers who yearn to learn more about Milan's most famous son can stop at the Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum. The house will take guests back to 1847, the year of his birth, and educate them about the science behind his inventions. Milan is located a short distance from Sandusky, home to Cedar Point, where even babies will find plenty to excite them.
Millersport
Tacked onto the southwest edge of Buckeye Lake, Millersport is a tiny place. Less than 1,000 residents call this corner of Ohio home, and the center of town has two main thoroughfares — Refugee Street and Lancaster Street — that run perpendicular to each other. But what Millersport lacks in population, it makes up for through the outsize reputation of its annual Sweet Corn Festival. Running roughly over the last weekend of August, this event is a grand spectacle that is a highlight for many Ohioans, with hundreds of thousands of visitors descending on the town for it.
Live music is a big draw, with country, rock, and folk bands playing to crowds. Other parts of the festival feature a 5K run, tractor rides, corn-eating contests, and a competition where kids under 13 toss corn on the cob. The rest of the year, travelers can keep content with boat trips on the lake, excursions to see covered bridges, and ambles around the compact town center.
Mount Vernon
The Kokosing River courses through Mount Vernon, a town of 16,000 people that lies about 50 miles northeast of Columbus. The town comes alive during the summer, especially on the first Friday of each month. On that date, the center of Mount Vernon explodes with energy. Stalls line the streets, selling food, crafts, gifts, and more, and patrons stream along the traffic-free thoroughfares. Adding to the fun is that each Friday brings with it a different theme. July, for instance, is when visitors dress in red, white, and blue.
Another month might feature a dog parade and include stalls and activities that are geared toward furry friends. The quintessential small-town feel is evident in the local shopping scene. Independent stores, ranging from jewelry makers to boutique florists to places to buy vinyl records, cluster around Main Street. Lovers of performing arts will find plenty to delight them at the Woodward Opera House, where live music and plays fill the annual calendar.
Peninsula
Contrary to what the name of this town suggests, Peninsula doesn't sit at the end of a long, straggly peninsula. But this town between Akron and Cleveland, located on the Cuyahoga River, does make for a great base to partake in a bit of outdoor exploration. Visitors can start with some Zen time watching the gently burbling river while sipping a cup of Joe at a riverside cafe, or browse artwork at a local gallery.
When it's time to expend some energy, travelers can slip into a kayak and paddle downstream for some aquatic adventure, or hop onto a bike and pedal along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Peninsula is also the perfect spot for trips into Cuyahoga Valley National Park, a park with the most stunning waterfall views. Christmas is a special time of the year, especially during the annual Candlelight Walk. That is when singers, accompanied by a brass band, shuffle through the town streets singing carols.
Put-in-Bay
A giant peace monument is among the highlights of this town on South Bass Island, one of the best islands in the Midwest for a vacation. One of the Lake Erie Islands, South Bass sits just south of the border with Canada, and has long been a popular summer escape in the north of the state. Upon arriving, many visitors will be struck by the Perrys Victory and International Peace Monument. Rising more than 350 feet from the ground, the huge Doric column was built over a century ago to celebrate the concept of peace, and sits amid manicured lawns.
But Put-in-Bay is more than this grand public spectacle. There are many bars across the town, one with a pool where guests can cool off, and another that features swings instead of traditional seats. For less raucous diversions, visitors can stop by a museum filled with old cars, a building filled with free-flying butterflies, and even a carousel that dates to 1917. Anglers can look forward to fishing all year-round, including ice fishing in the winter.
Sugarcreek
Located in the middle of the state, Sugarcreek is a great destination for lovers of the finer things in life. Wineries and a cheese house are among the attractions of this town, where about 2,000 people live year-round. On the edge of town, Breitenbach Wine Cellars has a pretty pastoral setting, located in the Amish countryside, which makes this part of Ohio such a magnetic location. The wines there aren't just made from grapes, but also from berries and dandelions. See where the magic happens during a tour of the winery, including a peek at the cellars where the barrels are arrayed.
Close by, the Broad Run Cheesehouse stocks locally made cheeses, with more than 30 varieties ranging from mild (country butter) to fiery (habanero hot pepper). Travelers can stop at the Age of Steam Roundhouse to witness, first-hand, the painstaking work required to restore locomotives. Sugacreek is also home to the world's largest cuckoo clock, with a cuckoo emerging every 30 minutes.
Waynesville
If the idea of jumping out of a plane sounds like your kind of fun, book a trip to Waynesville. The town of 3,000 is home to Skydive Cincinnati, where newbies can sign up for a tandem jump, and seasoned skydivers can aim for a drop zone that is large and grassy. And yet, Waynesville isn't just a destination for adrenaline junkies. The Sauerkraut Festival, held every October, pulls in thousands, while Waynesville proclaims itself as the "antiques capital of the Midwest."
Stores selling historic goods include one shop that was a former barn, built in 1901, an antique of sorts itself. Old timepieces are available at Waynesville Clock Shop, which also offers visitors the chance to attend a workshop and make their own clock or music box. You'll see these shops as you wander down Waynesville's tree-lined streets, with stores in brick buildings shaded by compact awnings.
Yellow Springs
Located a quick drive from Dayton, Yellow Springs is home to a touch under 4,000 people. The community comes together most obviously twice a year during the annual street fairs. Running on a Saturday in June, with the second one on a Saturday in October, the Yellow Springs Street Fair fills the town with stalls, food vendors, locals, and visitors. A multitude of diversions make the fair a fun day out.
Visitors can order from more than 30 food trucks, browse at 250 stalls selling everything from local produce to artisanal crafts, and watch live music on different stages. The fair pulls in about 25,000 visitors each day, making the town figuratively burst at the seams. Visit this low-key creative hub at other times, and you will be able to enjoy a historic water-powered mill, orchards with fresh fruits, hiking and biking trails, and a vibrant art scene with an annual show that displays works by more than 2,000 regional artists.
Methodology
Winnowing down the most charming small towns in Ohio required some legwork. We started by looking at lists from sources like WorldAtlas, U.S. News & World Report, and the forum Reddit. Poring over the places, we searched for towns that popped up repeatedly. To add some meat to the bones of the short list, we drew information from Chamber of Commerce sites and official town tourism pages. We made a concerted effort to include towns that would appeal to different tastes, so that travelers who love shopping, the arts, the outdoors, and more could find the right spot for them.