The Best Free Museums In America For A Perfect Family Day Trip
Whether you're planning a vacation or just looking for an easy day trip, museums are always a great choice. From art museums to history or science-focused institutions, there are tons of options throughout the country for an informative and enriching museum day. Although we wish it weren't the case, museums aren't always the most accessible, some coming with prohibitive price tags, especially when it comes to bringing the whole family. Luckily, there are plenty of free museums across the country, so we've taken it upon ourselves to narrow down some of the best.
With this list of recommendations, you can be sure to get some cultural sightseeing in, without breaking the bank. We've used a combination of personal experience as well as research, relying on tourism sites and the experiences of other travelers to compile this list of museum recommendations.
Getty Center, California
Art buffs visiting the LA area shouldn't skip the Getty Center, a museum located in Brentwood, California. Apart from its impressive art collection, which spans from the Middle Ages to today, the Getty Center is also beloved for its architecture, garden, and amazing view of the Los Angeles skyline, making it one of the best places to visit in Southern California. Plan to spend at least three hours here exploring — there's a lot to see here!
Admission is free, but a timed entry reservation is required. "The Getty Center MUST be on your itinerary when in the area!" said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "If I could I'd give this museum 10 stars!"
Museum of Contemporary Photography, Illinois
Chicago is an oasis for museum lovers, but the price tag can definitely add up after more than a couple museum visits. The Museum of Contemporary Photography is a great option, and notably, it has the distinction of being the sole museum in the Midwest entirely dedicated to photography. Part of Columbia College Chicago, this free art museum has over 17,000 words in its collection from the 19th century onward.
Past visitors say the museum is relatively small, but it's possible to spend 30 minutes to an hour pursuing its exhibited pieces. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays and between exhibitions for installation, so be sure to check online before planning your visit. "This place is like a hidden gem — once you find it, you realize what a gift it is to the city's art scene," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor.
The Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.
No trip to Washington D.C. is complete without at least one stop at a Smithsonian museum. This massive institution is one of the best activities in D.C and the world's largest museum complex, with 21 museums, plus a national zoo. Although two are located in New York City, the rest are in the nation's capital. Whether you're interested in art, history, or science, the Smithsonian has a museum for you, from the American History Museum, the Portrait Gallery, the Postal Museum, to the Air and Space Museum.
Although all of the museums are free (apart from the Cooper Hewitt in New York City), keep in mind that a few do require entry passes, including the African American History and Culture Museum, and the Air and Space Museum. Most museums are open daily apart from Dec. 25. But be sure to check individual museums for their specific hours.
The Museum at FIT, New York
New York City and fashion are practically synonymous, so it's no surprise that the city is home to one of the best free museums in America, that's also all about fashion. With a permanent collection of 50,000 garments and accessories from the eighteenth century onward, The Museum at FIT, located in Midtown, is known for its innovative exhibits and dedication to the significance of fashion. "The Museum at FIT is a true off-the-beaten path gem," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Some of its notable exhibitions include "London Fashion," "The Corset: Fashioning the Body," "Gothic: Dark Glamour," and "A Queer History of Fashion: From the Closet to the Catwalk." The museum is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Of the museum's three galleries, one is dedicated to special exhibitions, while the main floor gallery presents a rotating selection of around 200 historically and artistically significant items. The final hosts student and faculty exhibitions.
National Archives Museum, Washington D.C.
There are few better places than the National Archives Museum for those interested in U.S. history. This free museum is home to historic treasures like the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights, which you can find in the Rotunda of the National Archives Building, a gorgeous space adorned by murals painted by Barry Faulkner in the 1930s. but apart from that, there's plenty to see within this museum's exhibits, so you'll want to plan to spend about 90 minutes here.
"If you're visiting DC for the first time, make this your first stop," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It's another place that no matter how many times I've been, I always look forward to going back and I learn something new every time!" The National Archives Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Baltimore Museum of Art, Maryland
This cultural destination in Baltimore, Maryland houses an array of art including 19th century, modern, and contemporary. Its standout quality is definitely its collection of Henri Matisse paintings — with over 1,000 works, it has the biggest Matisse collection in the world. But you can also expect to see work by other notable artists like Van Gogh, Monet, Picasso, Cezanne, Botticelli, and more. Past visitors also love the museum's restaurant, Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen.
"I could spend all day there," said one recent visitor on Tripadvisor. "In fact, I was late to my event because there's so much to take in. I had the best time ever. The prices are all intentional and well maintained. I'll be back." The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, and weekends, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
California African American Museum, California
Located in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, the California African American Museum is all about the history, art, and culture of Black communities. Although the museum's emphasis is on California and the western United States, you can also expect to see contemporary art from places like Haiti, Brazil, and Jamaica, as well as traditional African art from Western, Central, and Sub-Saharan Africa. With a collection of about 5,000 objects from the 1800s to the present, see everything from paintings, photographs, film, sculpture, historical documents, and artifacts, and more, here.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.
The Cleveland Museum of Art, Ohio
For art spanning 6,000 years and across the world, don't miss the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio, which has been ranked as one of the country's best art museums.Among its 66,500 artworks, find everything from African to ancient Egyptian art, American Indigenous pieces, and Medieval work, and mediums ranging from sculptures, paintings, photographs, and textiles. Because of its extensive collection, plan to spend at least a few hours here.
"The Cleveland Art Museum blew us away," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. It was an exceptional art museum with a massive collection as one might expect of any world renowned museum. However, unlike most around the world, this one was completely free." Stop by from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, or weekends, or until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Cleveland Museum of Art is closed on Mondays.
California Science Center, California
Despite being one of the largest science centers in the country, this Los Angeles museum is free to visit. It's perhaps best known for housing Endeavor, a space shuttle, which unfortunately is off display while the museum completes its new addition, an air and space center. However, apart from the shuttle, you can expect to spend two or three hours or so here. There are plenty of hands-on exhibits and galleries to explore, all about human inventions and innovations, the life processes of living things and more, along with other special exhibitions.
"This place is great! It's completely free and even though there are two floors we didn't even finish one floor," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "There are loads of interactive exhibits for all ages to try and enjoy. My family and I learned so much and had fun. We will definitely be back to try more during our next trip." The science center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keep in mind that while admission is free, a visit to the museum's IMAX theater will require a paid ticket.
Sheldon Museum of Art, Nebraska
This art museum in Lincoln, Nebraska is home to the Sheldon Art Association's collection, which goes all the way back to 1888, and the University of Nebraska. Of its 13,000 mixed-media pieces, you can find everything from 19th-century landscape and still life, American impressionism, pop, minimalism and contemporary art here.The museum is relatively small, but you can expect to spend an hour to 90 minutes or so here.
Past visitors also love the space itself, which is a modernist building with large windows and marble walls. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Sheldon Museum of Art is closed on Mondays.
National Museum of Mexican Art, Illinois
This museum is one of the best places to visit for art dedicated to the Mexican experience, both in the United States and in Mexico. With one of the largest collections in the country of Mexican art, featuring over 22,000 influential pieces from ancient Mexico onwards, this Chicago museum is unmissable. Encompassing textiles and weavings, folk art, artifacts, photography and paintings, and much more, this museum is one of the largest Latino cultural organizations in the United States.
It was also the first Latino museum to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is still the only accredited museum dedicated solely to Mexican art in the United States. The National Museum of Mexican Art is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. "A world-class museum off the beaten path but a place one must visit," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Shockingly — it's completely free."
The Alamo, Texas
For a look into Texas history, one of the best places to visit also just so happens to be free. The Alamo, best known as the site of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, offers insight into the area's rich history, which includes time under Spanish rule, as an independent nation, and then as part of the United States. The Alamo historic site has a whole host of sights to see, plus a number of interesting exhibits detailing the area's history.
Must-visit stops include a church dating back to 1755, and to the Long Barrack, the historic site's oldest building, which goes back to 1724. For a look into life in 1830s Texas, be sure to stop at the Living History Encampment, which includes live demonstrations about daily life during the Texas Revolution. Admission is free, but reservations are required, and can be made on the museum's website. The Alamo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with last entry 30 minutes before closing.
The Broad, California
Los Angeles isn't always seen as a big cultural destination, but that's one of the biggest things that most people get wrong about visiting LA. It's home to a ton of great museums, and one of its top ones is the Broad, a contemporary art museum in Downtown. The Broad is one of the best free things to do in Los Angeles, especially thanks to its Infinity Rooms, immersive exhibits by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Reservations are required in advance to visit Kusama's "Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," (tickets are released a month ahead of time and it's recommended that you reserve them as soon as possible) but you can also see " Longing for Eternity" without any reservations.
But apart from the Infinity Rooms, the museum has a great collection featuring iconic artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The museum isn't huge, so expect to spend an hour or an hour-and-a-half here or so. The Broad is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The museum is closed on Mondays.
Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minnesota
This is another destination with a truly awe-inspiring collection — Minneapolis Institute of Art houses over 100,000 pieces spanning across 5,000 years of history, from six continents. "It's like stepping into a series of magical portals, each more enchanting than the last," recounted one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The best part? It's FREE. Yep, zero dollars for world-class art that feeds your soul. With so many other floors and treasures waiting to be explored, MIA is the perfect rainy-day escape... and a reason to keep coming back again and again."
If visiting Minneapolis, this museum is simply unmissable. The Minneapolis Institute of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through Sundays, and from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays. The museum closed on Mondays.
Missouri History Museum, Missouri
This museum is part of the Missouri Historical Society, and is all about the history of St. Louis from 1764 to today. Its 1904 World's Fair exhibit is a must, and explores the complicated history of the fair and its legacy. "Wonderful exhibits and great people!! I can see that the museum has changed for the better over the years," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is a joy to come here."
This museum is also closed on Mondays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day except for Thursday, when it stays open until 8 p.m. If visiting on a Thursday evening, the museum hosts regular pop-up activities, concerts, lectures, and other events.
Wagner Free Institute of Science, Pennsylvania
No vacation to Philadelphia is complete without at least one visit to a museum, and the Wagner Free Institute of Science is among the city's best. With more than 100,000 natural specimens, such as ancient fossils, glowing minerals, taxidermy animals from around the world, and mounted skeletons, this fascinating museum and educational institution dates all the way back to the 1850s.
Keep in mind that the museum, which is a National Historic Landmark, is located on the second floor, and requires going up some stairs to access. There is also no air conditioning in the building. The institute is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and on the first Saturday of the month from February to June and from September to December from noon to 4 p.m.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum, Kansas
Located in the wildly underrated Kansas City, this free museum first opened to the public in 1933, and has gained a reputation as one of the country's best art museums for its impressive 40,000-piece collection covering 5,000 years of history, including Native American, African, Asian work, and more. Past visitors say you can expect to see a lot of big names in the art world, like Bronzino, Caravaggio, Monet, and more, as well as plenty of lesser-known artists too.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum is simply "world-class," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "A must-see in KC, leave ample time to do it justice. The museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Mondays, and until 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The outdoor sculpture garden, which is also free, is open from sunrise to sundown.
Methodology
We utilized personal experience, as well as research to compile this list of recommendations. Tourism board sites, travel publications and blogs, and Tripadvisor reviews were all used to ensure that the included options are not only free but well worth your time. We also tried to include a variety of types of museums, in a range of locations across the country.