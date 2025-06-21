A Charming New England Road Trip Tours Massachusetts' Scenic Shores And Immaculate Lighthouse Views

Change up your next vacation with a road trip to see the enchanting lighthouses of New England. Massachusetts is great as an under-the-radar wine region, but the state's many towering icons are nothing to scoff at either, with more than 45 lighthouses dotting the New England coastline. The Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail is the perfect road trip to see all the sites, take in stunning coastline landscapes, and explore the cities and towns Bay Staters call home.

The Lighthouse Trail road trip covers Cape Ann to Nantucket, passing through Greater and South Boston, Martha's Vineyard, and Cape Cod. Some lighthouses are still operational, and in some, you can enter and see some stunning sunset views. Others are not open to the public, but you can still explore the grounds or witness the natural beauty of the region.

The Boston area has a lot of lighthouses to explore, including the very first lighthouse in the country, Boston Light, on Little Brewster Island. On Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, there are three lighthouses each to discover. You'll need a ferry for both of these, but you'll get to explore the different islands. For some of the most remote lighthouses on the trip, a tour of Cape Cod is in order. The multi-day tour also gives you the chance to visit must-see destinations along the coast like the Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum or Cape Cod National Seashore.