A Charming New England Road Trip Tours Massachusetts' Scenic Shores And Immaculate Lighthouse Views
Change up your next vacation with a road trip to see the enchanting lighthouses of New England. Massachusetts is great as an under-the-radar wine region, but the state's many towering icons are nothing to scoff at either, with more than 45 lighthouses dotting the New England coastline. The Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail is the perfect road trip to see all the sites, take in stunning coastline landscapes, and explore the cities and towns Bay Staters call home.
The Lighthouse Trail road trip covers Cape Ann to Nantucket, passing through Greater and South Boston, Martha's Vineyard, and Cape Cod. Some lighthouses are still operational, and in some, you can enter and see some stunning sunset views. Others are not open to the public, but you can still explore the grounds or witness the natural beauty of the region.
The Boston area has a lot of lighthouses to explore, including the very first lighthouse in the country, Boston Light, on Little Brewster Island. On Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, there are three lighthouses each to discover. You'll need a ferry for both of these, but you'll get to explore the different islands. For some of the most remote lighthouses on the trip, a tour of Cape Cod is in order. The multi-day tour also gives you the chance to visit must-see destinations along the coast like the Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum or Cape Cod National Seashore.
Where to go on the Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail
While there are over 45 lighthouses you can visit, there are a few that cannot be missed. Although a lot of the other lighthouses are also just nearby, there are many tours that combine several destinations in one go, like this beautiful beach-bound road trip on Cape Cod.
Boston Light on Little Brewster Island is one that you should definitely visit. This one has a mark in history, as it's the oldest lighthouse in the United States. Built in 1716, it is also the oldest continually used lighthouse in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. However, access is closed to the public at the time of writing. In the Greater Boston and South of Boston area, there is the Boston Harbor Lighthouse Cruise tour, where you can journey to Boston Light and two other lighthouses in the area — Long Island Light and Graves Light.
What's more, there are other lighthouses on the trail where you can go inside or even climb up. Some of these include Gay Head Lighthouse and Edgartown Harbor Light on Martha's Vineyard. Time your visit for the sunset, too, as the views are amazing. Keep a note of other destinations like Eastern Point Lighthouse, which is located on Gloucester Harbor, the oldest fishing port in the U.S., or Brant Point Lighthouse on Nantucket, the second-oldest lighthouse in the U.S.
Some tips for planning your Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail road trip
If you're doing the whole road trip for several days, there is going to be a lot of planning involved. Fly in from Boston Logan International Airport, around 20 minutes from the Boston Harbor, to start your trip. It's also best to visit during the summer, so you can take advantage of the good weather and great views. Some lighthouses are only open seasonally, so still make sure to check specific opening hours before visiting.
It's easy to travel from one destination to another with a rental car, and some spots like Boston or Cape Cod already offer lighthouse tours with guides included. Certain lighthouses require a ferry, while for a remote spot like Race Point Light at Cape Cod, you'd need a four-wheel drive. Plus, don't miss out on staying in a lighthouse with Borden Flats Light in Somerset. Here, you can stay the night as a part of their Overnight Keepers Program, so you can see what it could be like to be a lighthouse keeper.
The lighthouses are not the only attractions you can see during your trip, as there is a plethora of adventures just waiting in each New England destination. Squeeze in other top spots like the Cape Ann Museum. If you want to extend your trip, the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway in the North of Boston is another great road trip idea, or explore the historic Freedom Trail through downtown Boston.