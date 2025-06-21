One Car Rental Agency Offers Affordable One-Way Deals Perfect For A Road-Trip Getaway
Travel has never been more expensive, especially if you've set your heart on going to a popular destination. But luckily, most places have seasons to their tourism waves, dependent on things like weather and public holidays. If you're willing and able to travel during the off-season (which is a great idea for planning a last-minute vacation) you'll more likely find discounted accommodation, airfare, and car rentals. In fact, savvy road trippers have known for years that Hertz has some of its greatest discounts during shoulder seasons (i.e., spring and autumn).
Even if Hertz doesn't earn top marks across the board as a car rental agency, it still slings some of the best deals in the U.S. In fact, customers can score as much as 50% off a one-way rental during shoulder seasons. For example, you could drive from Florida to New England during spring break, or go the opposite direction in the autumn. It's a convenient way for the car company to move its fleet where it will be needed most at different times of the year. And for you, it's a chance to save big while seeing the country and cruising in style.
How to book your epic, budget-friendly road trip with Hertz
Car rental pricing has been hit hard by inflation, and there's really never been a better time to plan an affordable, one-way road trip. Maybe you'd like to drive the iconic Pacific Coast Highway or do an American history tour, visiting important places from the nation's past. As u/waukeegirl on Reddit mentions, one-way travel from Las Vegas to almost anywhere is usually discounted because most renters pick up cars and travel to Vegas; therefore, by taking the car back to another city, "you're doing the rental company a favor returning it."
To find your great road trip deal, start by checking the Hertz one-way car rental page to see what discounts are currently running. This is where you'll find information about seasonal deals and offers when they're available, as well as a link to Hertz's handy American road trip planner tool, which helps you plan out your route from pick-up to drop-off.
Several users under the r/TravelHacks Reddit thread have mentioned looking into pick-up locations away from airports using Hertz Local Editions to save even more on taxes and daily fees (drop-off location will not necessarily affect these, though inventory management needs might). Users on the same thread also suggest using the AutoSlash comparison tool to track rates, as it can monitor changes in real time when discounts do pop up. Additionally, commenters under a r/Shoestring subreddit claim that one-way rental vehicles will often get upgraded automatically, since the company has created these one-way deals to move the most desirable cars in its fleet to where they're needed most.