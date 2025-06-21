One Car Rental Agency Offers Affordable One-Way Deals Perfect For A Road-Trip Getaway

Car rental pricing has been hit hard by inflation, and there's really never been a better time to plan an affordable, one-way road trip. Maybe you'd like to drive the iconic Pacific Coast Highway or do an American history tour, visiting important places from the nation's past. As u/waukeegirl on Reddit mentions, one-way travel from Las Vegas to almost anywhere is usually discounted because most renters pick up cars and travel to Vegas; therefore, by taking the car back to another city, "you're doing the rental company a favor returning it."

To find your great road trip deal, start by checking the Hertz one-way car rental page to see what discounts are currently running. This is where you'll find information about seasonal deals and offers when they're available, as well as a link to Hertz's handy American road trip planner tool, which helps you plan out your route from pick-up to drop-off.

Several users under the r/TravelHacks Reddit thread have mentioned looking into pick-up locations away from airports using Hertz Local Editions to save even more on taxes and daily fees (drop-off location will not necessarily affect these, though inventory management needs might). Users on the same thread also suggest using the AutoSlash comparison tool to track rates, as it can monitor changes in real time when discounts do pop up. Additionally, commenters under a r/Shoestring subreddit claim that one-way rental vehicles will often get upgraded automatically, since the company has created these one-way deals to move the most desirable cars in its fleet to where they're needed most.