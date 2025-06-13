Only One Rental Car Agency Scores Top Marks Across The Board (And It Isn't Hertz, Avis Or Enterprise)
Renting a car on vacation can give you a lot of freedom to explore, whether it's a new state or a new country. However, there are a number of things to think about before you rent. You have to figure out if it's cheaper to rent at the airport or elsewhere, whether you should have a car for the entire trip, factor in parking and gas prices, and decide which company to rent through. If the last question made your ears perk up, you should know that, in 2024, Consumer Reports ranked one company as the best, with an overall score of 93 out of 100, and it may not be the name you expect. It wasn't Hertz, Avis, or Enterprise. National Car Rentals was the one to come out on top. In fact, National scored a 5/5 for customer service when no other company did, and received no less than a 4/5 in any of the categories.
National also got top marks for pricing transparency and vehicle pickup, both of which can be a blessing when you're on vacation. One reviewer on Consumer Affairs said of their National Car Rentals experience, "I can confidently say their customer service is exceptional, no matter where I go. I travel 2-3 times a month for work, and every time I rent with National, I'm met with helpful, professional, and attentive staff who ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience." They also mentioned the consistently clean vehicles and that the company goes above and beyond.
National Car Rentals tops the list of the best car rental companies
Consumer Reports isn't the only company that gave National Car Rentals high praise. In October 2024, J.D. Power's North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study found that National was the highest in customer satisfaction, beating out its nearest competitors, Enterprise and Sixt. In addition, Business Travel News ranked National in first place in their Car Rental Survey for the tenth year in a row. It topped the competition in 10 of the 12 categories in their survey, including ease of booking, clean, well-serviced cars, overall value, and the very important complaint resolution. The company rents cars around the world, including the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, with over 1,500 locations. It also has unlimited mileage on most car classes, and a program called the Emerald Club that gets you one rental credit for each car rental, with seven credits adding up to a free day, as well as other perks.
Of course, there are alternatives out there if renting a car is still a bit pricey for your budget. Some people avoid high rental prices with a cheaper workaround, which is renting a U-Haul instead, which can certainly fit your luggage. Then there is public transportation, which can be even less expensive. If you want to plan a trip around these services, you can try out the clever public transportation app, Moovit, which helps you with things like trains, buses, subways, bike services, car-sharing, and more.