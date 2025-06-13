Only One Rental Car Agency Scores Top Marks Across The Board (And It Isn't Hertz, Avis Or Enterprise)

Renting a car on vacation can give you a lot of freedom to explore, whether it's a new state or a new country. However, there are a number of things to think about before you rent. You have to figure out if it's cheaper to rent at the airport or elsewhere, whether you should have a car for the entire trip, factor in parking and gas prices, and decide which company to rent through. If the last question made your ears perk up, you should know that, in 2024, Consumer Reports ranked one company as the best, with an overall score of 93 out of 100, and it may not be the name you expect. It wasn't Hertz, Avis, or Enterprise. National Car Rentals was the one to come out on top. In fact, National scored a 5/5 for customer service when no other company did, and received no less than a 4/5 in any of the categories.

National also got top marks for pricing transparency and vehicle pickup, both of which can be a blessing when you're on vacation. One reviewer on Consumer Affairs said of their National Car Rentals experience, "I can confidently say their customer service is exceptional, no matter where I go. I travel 2-3 times a month for work, and every time I rent with National, I'm met with helpful, professional, and attentive staff who ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience." They also mentioned the consistently clean vehicles and that the company goes above and beyond.