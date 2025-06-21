A Breathtaking Coastal European Country Has The Highest Life Expectancy In The World

Situated in the south of France and overlooking the Mediterranean, Monaco is a country that gets its fame for a myriad of reasons: the Grand Prix, the luxury casinos, the royal family, and, more importantly, its breathtaking beauty. Colorful and elegant buildings line its streets, while boats and luxury yachts sit at its picture-perfect shores in a serene image of coastal bliss. Given its opulent flair, it's no surprise that the tiny city-state tops the list of the most expensive places on Earth, and it's no mere coincidence that its high income and quality of life coincide with a long life expectancy. Monaco surpasses all other countries with an average life expectancy of 86.6 years, according to 2024 United Nations data. Put simply, having more to spend means having more to spend on healthcare. Additionally, Monaco is known to have an excellent state-funded healthcare system. But access to medical facilities isn't the sole reason this lavish country tops the charts in terms of life expectancy.

Situated along the coast of the Mediterranean, shared by the likes of Southern France's "Venice" and Greece's underrated Evia island, Monaco reaps the benefits of its geographical location not only in terms of beautiful weather almost year-round, but also in its local cuisine, highly influenced by its neighbors. And, as it turns out, the local Mediterranean diet boasts plenty of health benefits that could contribute to a longer life. One 2022 study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging found that populations that adhere to a Mediterranean diet are more likely to have longer, healthier lifespans.