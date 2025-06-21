A Breathtaking Coastal European Country Has The Highest Life Expectancy In The World
Situated in the south of France and overlooking the Mediterranean, Monaco is a country that gets its fame for a myriad of reasons: the Grand Prix, the luxury casinos, the royal family, and, more importantly, its breathtaking beauty. Colorful and elegant buildings line its streets, while boats and luxury yachts sit at its picture-perfect shores in a serene image of coastal bliss. Given its opulent flair, it's no surprise that the tiny city-state tops the list of the most expensive places on Earth, and it's no mere coincidence that its high income and quality of life coincide with a long life expectancy. Monaco surpasses all other countries with an average life expectancy of 86.6 years, according to 2024 United Nations data. Put simply, having more to spend means having more to spend on healthcare. Additionally, Monaco is known to have an excellent state-funded healthcare system. But access to medical facilities isn't the sole reason this lavish country tops the charts in terms of life expectancy.
Situated along the coast of the Mediterranean, shared by the likes of Southern France's "Venice" and Greece's underrated Evia island, Monaco reaps the benefits of its geographical location not only in terms of beautiful weather almost year-round, but also in its local cuisine, highly influenced by its neighbors. And, as it turns out, the local Mediterranean diet boasts plenty of health benefits that could contribute to a longer life. One 2022 study published in the Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging found that populations that adhere to a Mediterranean diet are more likely to have longer, healthier lifespans.
The secret to longevity around the world
Monaco tops the list of countries with the highest life expectancies in the world, and interestingly enough, the countries trailing behind it are also micro-sized states. San Marino, sitting at the No. 2 spot with an average life expectancy of 85.9, further proves the benefits of a Mediterranean lifestyle. Along with a diet rich in plants and olive oil, the Mediterranean region is also known for its laid-back, stress-free way of life. Enjoying a balanced social life, fresh food with healthy ingredients, and prioritizing rest, both physical and mental — these are the pillars of the Med lifestyle, which has been associated with higher life expectancies and a lower risk of cancer, heart attacks, and strokes.
The third spot is taken by Hong Kong (85.8 years), which provides its citizens with access to excellent healthcare, plenty of green spaces around the city, and a safe, walkable environment. Hong Kong, often described as the food capital of the world, implements healthy ingredients into its cuisine, courtesy of Chinese influence, and results in something similar to the Mediterranean diet: flavorful and health-conscious meals.
If you happen to find yourself in Monaco, the land of the longest-living people, you can get a taste of its elixir with ease, as it is brimming with social opportunities, gorgeous beaches, and mouth-watering eateries. Go for a night out at Équivoque, Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo, or La Rascasse, and take part in Monaco's thriving social scene. Then, spend the following day recovering at Larvotto, a free-to-the-public beach, and enjoy a tasty Mediterranean meal afterward at Chez Les Grecs or La Table d'Elise.